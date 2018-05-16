BSDA 2018. Alain Guillou, Executive Vice President for International Development of Naval Group: Romania and France have long standing relationship and Naval Group would be very proud to write a new page of this special cooperation

Romania and France have long standing relationship and Naval Group would be very proud to write a new page of this special cooperation, Alain Guillou, Executive Vice President for International development of Naval Group, said at the 7th Edition of Black Sea Defense & Aerospace (BSDA) 2018 taking place in Bucharest.

„Today is an anniversary: exactly 50 years ago, General de Gaulle came over to visit Romania and to deliver a notable speech highlighting 3 main key ideas: Sovereignty, cooperation, safety. It can perfectly apply to the naval field. It’s an honor for me to welcome you all at BSDA together with Vice Admiral Armament Hubert L’Ebraly from the French Ministry of Defence – strongly supportive of our project – and Radu Rusen, CEO of Santierul Naval Constanta (SNC)”, Guillou stated.

„The Romanian Navy is poised to play a major role for NATO naval cooperation in the Black Sea”

Guillou reminded Romanian and French Navies have a very long tradition of cooperation. „At its creation in 1860, the Romanian navy was French-trained in Brest Naval Training Centre. This means we have the same naval roots. Romania plays an active role in NATO by participating in numerous operations and missions, especially in the naval field. Last week the Romanian Navy led an exercise «Sea Shield 2018» involving a very important amount of warships. This means that the Romanian Navy is poised to play a major role for NATO naval cooperation in the Black Sea. This is why the Romanian Navy needs combat proven ships that demonstrate a real operational superiority at sea, serving its strategic ambitions in the Black Sea”, he explained.

Naval Group, a heritage of almost 400 years: „Our ships are designed and built to grant a real military superiority to the Navies”

„Naval Group belongs to the very scarce companies in the world that can boast 400 years of naval experience. „We have always remained at the forefront of naval techniques and technologies. Our very close partnership with the French Navy allows us to better understand the future operational issues and to provide appropriate answers – both in terms of military efficiency and operational sustainability. We are fully entrusted with the maintenance of the French fleet and we are committed to ensure full availability, anytime, anywhere. Our ships are designed and built to grant a real military superiority to the Navies. Our Fremm frigates are among the most powerful in the world, the Belh@rra frigates are the first digital ones. And, of course, our Gowind corvettes are stemming from the same bloodline and inherit from the same operational efficiency and combat readiness. This is the reason why the Gowind corvettes have been chosen by several countries.”

„We are not just selling ships: we are building wide projects granting a naval sovereignty”

„We have developed close industrial cooperations with Navies all around the world. We have driven and we are currently driving a lot of transfer of technology programs.

We are not just selling ships: we are building wide projects granting a naval sovereignty, including the transfer of technical skills and know-how, the set up of an industrial and technological base that supports in the long term a leading naval activity.

We rely on partners in the country and we widely involve local industrial companies in our own activity. They become part of our global supply chain for the procurement of equipment, blocks, sub systems or even whole ships. In the same way, we ensure the training of the crews so that they can operate their ships at best”, Guillou added.

What has Naval Group to offer to the Romanian Navy and industry ?

Naval Group „offers an extended project encompassing the delivery of 4 ships and the development of a wide industrial partnership, SNC being the pillar of our local involvement. We do offer an amazing warship. Gowind® corvettes are the latest generation corvettes, sea-proven and highly militarized, equipped with NATO interoperable combat systems, ready to face the new defense and security challenges”.

The platform combines outstanding military performances (like stealth) with comprehensive set of systems for anti-surface warfare (ASW), anti-submarine warfare (AsuW) and anti-air warfare (AAW) capabilities. The NATO interoperable SETIS combat system provides the Navy with the best management and decision-making aids to ensure supremacy over any kind of threats. It is fully combat-proven on FREMM frigates.

This is why we strongly believe that our solution is the best one to fulfill the Romanian Navy strategic and operational requirements.

„We do offer an outstanding partnership with an outstanding partner”

„We have sealed an exclusive partnership with the Romanian SNC Constanta shipyard which boasts a longstanding shipbuilding expertise, relying on unique industrial facilities. SNC will get the full capacity to build and to maintain the corvettes in their shipyard, with our support based on our large experience in transfer of technology all over the world”, the official said.

The Romanian Navy and Industry will gain from this project a real autonomy and sovereignty in naval field, Guillou argued, adding that they „are fully confident in SNC capability to develop, with our support, its naval activities and to create high value jobs in Romania.”

„Romania and France have long standing relationship and Naval Group would be very proud to write a new page of this special cooperation. We strongly believe that this project will offer a real opportunity to enhance your power at sea and to develop your naval industry. Let’s dream that our industrial cooperation with SNC could extend far beyond this Gowind project to follow the way paved by Renault & DACIA toward an outstanding and worldwide success.” Guillou concluded.

