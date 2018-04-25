Editorial signed by the Neven Mimica, European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development: Only a global movement will end violence against women and girls

By Neven Mimica, European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development

Violence against women and girls is omnipresent and persistent – affecting all nations, generations, and every corner of our societies. One in every three women – that’s one billion – have reportedly suffered violence or abuse in their lifetime. The real magnitude can easily be higher as we know that abuse is usually underreported, thriving in silence.

This is a global problem of immense proportions. And it is simply unacceptable!

This is why the European Union, in partnership with the United Nations, launched the “Spotlight Initiative” last September. With €500 million of initial funding, this unprecedented joint action aims to cast light on violence against women and girls all around the world; women and girls trafficked for sexual and labour exploitation, those threatened with domestic and gender-based violence, femicide, and all forms of harmful practices, including female genital mutilation.

Such a bold display of partnership and resolve could not have come at a more significant moment. The recent #MeToo campaign has triggered a global chain reaction, emboldening millions of people – especially women – around the world to speak out and to inspire others, like the recent #TimesUp campaign. These highlight the sheer scale of this scourge, but also the strength and determination to put an end to violence and discrimination once and for all.

With the #SpotlightENDViolence we also want to spark a global movement. We want to work hand in hand with everyone from the grassroots levels to the highest offices: men and boys; women and girls, politicians and CEOs, survivors and activists. We have put our money where our mouth is, and now we’re calling on all partners to join us and help transform women’s lives to the better.

Our “Spotlight Initiative” will support concrete and targeted measures to eliminate all forms of violence. We will prioritise prevention, protection, and the provision of services, alongside broader efforts to ensure women’s economic empowerment and their participation in all aspects of society.

We need to debunk myths about gender that concern both women and men. Men and boys can both be part of the problem and make up the solution. We need to get them onboard to maximise our impact. We need to address deep-seated cultural and societal norms that underpin the unequal treatment of women and girls.