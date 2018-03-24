ENVI Committee report drafted by Chair Adina Vălean calls for guaranteed access for the European Parliament to EU negotiating mandates

The European Parliament’s Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI), chaired by MEP Adina Vălean (PNL, EPP), calls for the European Parliament to have guaranteed access to all documents that the EU negotiates at the international level, including negotiating mandates with which the European Commission represents the European Union on the global stage.

The Committee’s opinion, which had MEP Adina Vălean as rapporteur, was forwarded to the specialised bodies of the House, the Committee on Legal Affairs and the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. The document was voted on Wednesday with 54 votes in favour and 5 against.

The documents “calls for a more harmonised and structured approach, with guaranteed access for Parliament, to all negotiating texts and related documents, even those of a confidential or classified nature, including negotiating mandates, and to other relevant documents used during the preparatory stages and actual negotiations”.

In the opinion prepared by Adina Vălean the ENVI Committee ”considers, moreover, that the Commission and the Council should provide the Parliament with regularly updated lists of the documents at their disposal relating to the negotiations”.

Also, the ENVI Committee ”regrets the fact that Parliament is not allowed to attend, as an observer, EU coordination meetings during international conferences”.

Adina Vălean and the MEPs that have voted for the report call ”on the three EU institutions to conclude – in a timely manner – the negotiations on improved practical arrangements for cooperation and information-sharing that were initiated in November 2016 in accordance with paragraph 40 of the Interinstitutional Agreement on Better Law-Making”.

The document is available here.

