EPP Grassroots Engagement in view of the 2019 European Elections & EPP Local Dialogues, Sofia, 9 March

On 9 March 2018, the European People’s Party, together with Political Party GERB of Bulgaria, will launch an EPP Grassroots Engagement in view of the 2019 European Elections.

This engagement, stemming from EPP regional and local leaders, aims to restore trust in the EU and increase ownership of the European project by reconnecting with local people and giving them a say on European issues ahead of the European Elections in 2019. The launch event takes place in Sofia Tech Park upon the invitation of Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov, President of the European People’s Party, Joseph Daul, and President of the EPP Group in the European Committee of the Regions, Michael Schneider.

Other confirmed speakers include: • Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia • Andrianos Giannou, President of EPP Youth • Doris Pack, President of EPP Women, President of the Robert Schuman Institute • Virgilio Falco, Chairman of European Democrat Students • Ludovic Orban, President of the National Liberal Party, Romania • Dominik Schrott, Austrian People’s Party • Rafał Trzaskowski, Civic Platform, Poland, EPP Vice-President

More than 400 local mayors and regional politicians, EPP members of the European Parliament and of the European Committee of the Regions are expected to attend and give their support to this initiative at the event moderated by Dara Murphy, Vice-President of the EPP and Campaign Director for the 2019 EU elections.

EPP Local Dialogues

The first EPP Local Dialogue will take place on 9 March, directly after the launch of the Grassroots Engagement. During a debate on the theme „Europe Starts in Sofia – Youth perspectives and the future of Europe”, citizens living and working in Sofia will have the chance to share their views on Europe. The dialogue will be co-moderated by Calea Europeană’s Director Dan Cărbunaru.

