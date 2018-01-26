EPP MEP Adina Vălean, ENVI Committee Chair: We will review the European Civil Protection Mechanism, to prevent and speed up response in the event of natural disasters

The European Parliament is currently working on a review of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, says MEP Adina Vălean (PNL, EPP), chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety.

During an EPP task group mission in Portugal, Vălean made these remarks under the conditions that this mechanism should allow “improved prevention tools and responsiveness in case of natural disasters”.

“In October last year, hundreds of forest fires occurred, causing many casualties and devastating entire regions (…) what has happened is a real tragedy. The European Parliament is already working on a review of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, which will focus on improving prevention tools and speed up response in the event of natural disasters“, the Romanian MEP commented on Facebook.

Last year, as a result of the devastating fires in Portugal, the regional operational program was modified to help this country.

It has been decided that € 25 million will be allocatedy to help businesses affected by fire and 20 million euros for local authorities affected by fire, especially for those in the central region of the country.

The money allocated to the authorities was designed to help restore the infrastructure and equipment that was partially destroyed, if not completely destroyed by flames.

