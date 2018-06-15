EPP MEP Ramona Mănescu: By definition, disinformation is a security threat

By definition, ”disinformation is a security threat”, said EPP MEP Ramona Mănescu, on Friday, during the „FAKE NEWS. Are they a threat to National Security?” debate that took place in Bucharest.

Organized by GICT in partnership with the EPP Group in the European Parliament, with the support of EVZ.RO, CAPITAL.RO and CALEA EUROPEANA as media partners and Logika IT Solutions as IT partner, this one-day panel debate gathered representatives of all the major stakeholders relative to the topic of fake news and hybrid war: European Commission, European Parliament, National Agencies from the Member States, NATO, International think-tanks, private companies, mass-media, and academia.

„When we refer to fake news or disinformation we are talking about: <false, inaccurate, or misleading information designed, presented and promoted to intentionally cause public harm or for profit>. So, by definition, <disinformation is a security threat>”, stated Mănescu.

VIDEO:

„This phenomenon is not a new one, it has not emerged in recent years, it has been encountered throughout history in many situations, but in recent years due to new technologies and the emergence of the internet and online media it spreaded.

From the latest data we have, it is said that a foreign power or any other entity, using only blogs and Facebook, can manipulate a country or a community in rejecting national projects, in rejecting foreign investment, may increase voting percentages and voting preferences for candidates and parties between 5 and 10 percent, or may even lead to the fall of a government. This is the reality we face and we have seen in the last few years some examples in elections, referendums”, Mănescu said.

