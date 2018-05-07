EPP’s spokeperson, MEP Siegfried Mureșan, joins National Liberal Party, the main Romanian opposition party

Siegfried Mureşan, spokesperson for the European People’s Party, decided to leave the People’s Movement Party to join the largest opposition party in Romania, the National Liberal Party, just one year before the European Parliament elections. He explained his decision to join the liberals by wanting to win a new mandate for MEPs and to remove Social Democratic Party from governing Romania.

MEP Siegfried Muresan and PNL President Ludovic Orban explained at a joint press conference that the move was also supported by the EPP leadership, including Joseph Daul.

“Siegfried Mureşan’s passing from PMP to PNL means keeping in the EPP group. Mr. Siegfried Mureşan did not incidentally refered to the discussions we had in Brussels (…) There was not only an agreement, but even an encouragement from the EPP leaders for this step, from President Joseph Daul, from the Secretary-General of the EPP, but also from the President EPP Group in European Parliament, Mr Manfred Weber, as such, the movement is a strengthening of Romania’s representation in The European Parliament and also a strengthening movement of the PNL, which is the party that is part of the EPP in Romania, “explained Ludovic Orban.

“From my presence in the European Parliament, Romania has a lot to gain, I am the first Romanian MEP who has negotiated the entire EU budget, I am the Vice-Chairman of the PPE Budget Committee”, explained the Romanian MEP.

Siegfried Mureşan is in his first term as a Member of the European Parliament and is active in the EU legislature, managing in 2017 the entire buget of the European Union for 2018. He is Vice-Chair of the Committee on Budgets.

