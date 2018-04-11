European Committee of the Regions and Calea Europeană organise in Bacău ”Future of European Youth” local dialogue on tackling youth unemployment

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) the Romanian National Delegation to CoR and the media platform CaleaEuropeană.ro organise, with the support of Bacău City Hall, a local event on tackling youth unemployment and reducing social and economic gaps, designed as a platform of dialogue solutions oriented between all the involved stakeholders – such as local, national and European institutional actors and youth local and national organisations.

The debate, entitled “Future of European Youth – local event on tackling youth unemployment and reducing social and economic gaps”, will take place on Wednesday 18 April at the “Mircea Cancicov” Business and Exhibition Center in Bacau, at 12:00. The event will be broadcast live on CaleaEuropeana.ro.

The event will be attended by representatives of the European Committee of the Regions, officials from the European Commission, members of the Romanian Government, representatives of local authorities, of youth organisations and of local business environment.

It will be the first debate held in Romania of its kind after our country has been chosen to host the European Summit of Regions and Cities that will take place in 14-15 of March 2019.

Our event is underpinned on the idea to have the future of Europe in our own hands, the hands of citizens that debate, dialogue, express concerns and decide upon their future. This concept is a support of what the CoR calls “Europe of the citizens is Europe of the future”. Also, the European Committee of the Regions is a key player in promoting the Alliance of Cohesion, a European effort focused on the importance of European funds and regional policy in order to reduce the development gaps between EU regions.

After the successful launch of “Agora – Future of Europe” citizens dialogue events last year in Romania Calea Europeana has seized the opportunity of a local event in Bacău, Romania, as a platform for dialogue on youth’s insertion on the labor market and their development opportunities at a local, national and European level. Therefore, putting together in Bacău (a representative city of the North-East development region – on of the least developed regions in Europe) different type of actors (decision-makers, experts, academics, young people) and citizens we will facilitate an open and genuine local and regional dialogue. Through this local event we bring together in the same venue, for a direct debate, both the solutions proposed by the decision makers and their beneficiaries – the young people.

The North-East Region, the least developed in Romania. Bacău, among the top ten counties on youth unemployment

According to the latest Eurostat data on youth unemployment aged 15-29 from across EU, 13.1% of young Romanians were registered as unemployed, placing Romania in the 13th place among the EU countries with the highest unemployment rate among young people. At the same time, Bacău, the National Youth Capital in Romania 2017, is part of one of the poorest 20 regions in Europe – the North-East Region.

As a part of the 276 regions in the EU, the North-East Region from Romania has a GDP per capita of 36% of the EU-28 average, being also the least developed region in the country and the fifth least developed region in the EU.

At the regional level, Bacău is the second county with the highest unemployment rate (6,67%), after Vaslui county, above the region’s average of 5.8%, according to the data provided by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM). With this percentage, Bacău county is among the 10 counties (9th place) with the highest level of unemployment at national level.

However, the North-East Region is surpassed nationally only by South-West Region (7,13%) in terms of unemployment.

.