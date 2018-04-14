European Committee of the Regions, European Commission and Calea Europeană organise in Bacău ”Future of European Youth” local dialogue on tackling youth unemployment and reducing social and economic gap

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) the Romanian National Delegation to CoR, the European Commission Representation in Romania and the media platform CaleaEuropeană.ro organise, with the support of Bacău City Hall, a local event on tackling youth unemployment and reducing social and economic gaps, designed as a platform of dialogue solutions oriented between all the involved stakeholders – such as local, national and European institutional actors and youth local and national organisations.

The debate, entitled “Future of European Youth – local event on tackling youth unemployment and reducing social and economic gaps”, will take place on Wednesday 18 of April at the “Mircea Cancicov” Business and Exhibition Center in Bacau, at 12:00. The event will be broadcast live on CaleaEuropeană.ro .

The event will be attended, in speaking order, by: Robert Negoiță (President of the Romanian National Delegation to the European Committee of the Regions), Cosmin Necula (Mayor of Bacău, Member of the Romanian National Delegation to the European Committee of the Regions), Prof. univ. dr. ing. Carol Schnakovszky (Rector of ”Vasile Alecsandri” University in Bacău), Angela Cristea (Head of the European Commisssion Representation to Romania), Victor Negrescu (Minister Delegate of European Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Ioana Bran (Minister, Ministry of Youth and Sports), Marius Deaconu (President, National Alliance of Student Organizations in Romania – ANOSR). The dialogue will be moderated by Dan Cărbunaru (journalist and director of CaleaEuropeană.ro).

It will be the first debate held in Romania of its kind after our country has been chosen to host the European Summit of Regions and Cities that will take place in 14-15 of March 2019.

Our event is underpinned on the idea that we have the future of Europe in our own hands, the hands of citizens that debate, dialogue, express concerns and decide upon their future.

This concept is a support of what the CoR calls “Europe of the citizens is Europe of the future”, a key idea for the ”Reflecting on Europe” initiative. Also, the European Committee of the Regions is a key player in promoting the Alliance of Cohesion, a European effort focused on the importance of European funds and regional policy in order to reduce the development gaps between EU regions.

Furthermore, the event follows the ”Citizens’ Dialogues” public debates on the future of Europe with European Commissioners and other EU decision-makers, such as members of the European Parliament, national, regional and local politicians.

After the successful launch of “Agora – Future of Europe” citizens dialogue events, co-organized last year in Romania with the European Commission Representation in Romania, CaleaEuropeană.ro has seized the opportunity of a local event in Bacău, Romania, as a platform for dialogue on youth’s insertion on the labor market and their development opportunities at a local, national and European level.

Therefore, bringing together in Bacău (a representative city of the North-East development region – on of the least developed regions in Europe) different type of actors (decision-makers, experts, academics, young people) and citizens we will facilitate an open and genuine local and regional dialogue.

Reflecting on Europe online survey: Romania’s case

Moreover, in the context of the “Reflecting on Europe” initiative, the European Committee of the Regions launched a survey in 2016 on the main issues that people identify in the city or the region they live in.

At both European Union and Romanian level, unemployment, youth policies and mobility and public transport are considered the three main issues at local and regional level.

In Romania, the three mentioned problems have been classified by citizens as followed: 29% of them consider that mobility and public transportation is the main problem at local and regional level, while for 25% the main challenge is represented by youth policies, as for the 22% unemployment.

The North-East Region, the least developed in Romania. Bacău, among the top ten counties on youth unemployment

According to the latest Eurostat data on youth unemployment aged 15-29 from across EU, 13.1% of young Romanians were registered as unemployed, placing Romania in the 13th place among the EU countries with the highest unemployment rate among young people. At the same time, Bacău, the National Youth Capital in Romania 2017, is part of one of the poorest 20 regions in Europe – the North-East Region.

As a part of the 276 regions in the EU, the North-East Region from Romania has a GDP per capita of 36% of the EU-28 average, being also the least developed region in the country and the fifth least developed region in the EU.

At the regional level, Bacău is the second county with the highest unemployment rate (6,67%), after Vaslui county, above the region’s average of 5.8%, according to the data provided by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM). With this percentage, Bacău county is among the 10 counties (9th place) with the highest level of unemployment at national level.

However, the North-East Region is surpassed nationally only by South-West Region (7,13%) in terms of unemployment.

