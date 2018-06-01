“FAKE NEWS. Are they a threat to National Security?” debate – LIVE on Calea Europeană, 15th of June

Against fake news there is no silver bullet. No institution or company can fight it completely. The answer lies in a joint effort which must involve policymakers, institutions, big and small private companies, media, civil society, and, probably the most important – a dedicated effort on long-term from the education system.

European People’s Party group in the European Parliament, in partnership with the Global Institute for Cybersecurity Technologies (GICT) initiated a series of events that will bring light on two aspects:

– what is the vulnerability level and how serious is the threat

– what is the appropriate answer at both Member States and EU level

„FAKE NEWS. Are they a threat to National Security?” is the first of these events. The debate will take place on 15th of June, in Bucharest, at Athénée Palace Hilton Hotel and it will be broadcasted LIVE on Calea Europeană.

Organized by GICT in partnership with the EPP Group in the European Parliament, with the support of EVZ.RO, CAPITAL.RO and CALEA EUROPEANA as media partners and Logika IT Solutions as IT partner, this one-day panel debate gathers representatives of all the major stakeholders relative to the topic of fake news and hybrid war: European Commission, European Parliament, National Agencies from the Member States, NATO, International think-tanks, private companies, mass-media, and academia. Journalists Dan Cărbunaru (Calea Europeană) and Lucian Mîndruță will moderate the discussions.

The round table discussions will generate several outcomes:

– a printed collection of written materials, covering the discussed topic from various perspectives, to be circulated among MEPs, decision makers inside the European Commission, the Member States and relevant Institutions;

– a legislative proposal which will be presented to the European Parliament;

– a public consultation process, focused on the round table conclusions, to take place in all the 28 MS languages, targeted on professionals, policy makers, mass-media, influencers and other stakeholders from the educational system and industry;

– awareness pilot projectin schools, in one Member State (Romania), in partnership with IT companies;

– an IT pilot project built to assist the public in its protection against fake news and manipulation;

– a follow-up process in relation with the European Commission for a sooner than later drafting of a regulation proposal;

– a follow-up round table „One year after” with a report on the marked progresses;

The event’s draft agenda can be accessed HERE.

Registrations can be made HERE.

.