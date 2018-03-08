IFC and Bucharest Stock Exchange Ring the Bell for Gender Equality

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, joined the Bucharest Stock Exchange today in a global initiative to “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality”— a partnership that highlights how the private sector can spur women’s participation in the global economy and promote sustainable development.

For the fourth consecutive year, stock exchanges around the world, including the Bucharest Stock Exchange, will “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” to celebrate International Women’s Day. This year, over 60 stock exchanges across the world participated in the event, ringing opening or closing bells to mark International Women’s Day 2018.

The Bucharest event highlighted IFC’s support to women entrepreneurs in Romania, including recent loans totaling €32 million to Garanti Group Romania, with half the money earmarked for on-lending to companies owned or managed by women. IFC is also building capacity, raising awareness, and expanding the discussion about gender diversity on boards in the country. Benefits include improved financial performance and shareholder value, and rising investor confidence.

“As business leaders, entrepreneurs, employees and consumers, women are fundamental to inclusive growth,” said Thomas Lubeck, IFC Regional Manager for Central and Southeast Europe. “IFC will continue supporting women entrepreneurs in Romania, either directly or through our partner banks, and we remain committed to promoting the business case for gender diversity on boards, and in corporate leadership.”

IFC’s support for gender-smart business solutions includes working with companies around the world to generate opportunities for women that also contribute to bottom line benefits; leveraging its relationship with over 1,000 financial institutions and private equity funds to expand access to finance for female entrepreneurs; and promoting good corporate governance practices such as board diversity. With 30 percent female representation among IFC nominee directors on the boards of its own investee companies today, IFC has set a goal of gender parity.

The “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” event is a partnership between IFC, the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative , the UN Global Compact , UN Women, Women in ETFs, and the World Federation of Stock Exchanges.

About IFC

IFC—a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work with more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in the toughest areas of the world. In FY17, we delivered a record $19.3 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to help end poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

.