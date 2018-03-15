INTERVIEW. NATO Secretary General after launching his annual report: Among European Allies, Romania is taking a step forward and invests heavily in new defence capabilities

”I want to commend Romania because it invests heavily in new defence capabilities. Romania has announced that it will achieve NATO’s 2% target for military spending in 2018, which reflects the fact that among European Allies Romania is taking a step forward.In 2018, but also in 2017, Romania has invested heavily and increased defence spending significantly. Romania is taking major steps towards strengthening its armed forces. I welcome this, and the investments have long-term effect. The most important is that all Allies, including Romania, meet the capability target”, says Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, in an exclusive interview CaleaEuropeana.ro after publishing the organisation’s annual report.

Dan Cărbunaru: Mr. Secretary General, thank you for accepting this interview for CaleaEuropeana.ro on this special occasion of the annual report release. What are the main elements that indicate the progress NATO has made in the last year to defend its members?

Jens Stoltenberg: The main elements are the fact that we adapt to a challenging security environment with a more assertive Russia. We did this by deploying battle groups in the Baltic countries and Poland, but also by increasing our presence in the Black Sea region, especially in Romania, in what we called the tailored forward presence adapted by the multinational brigade led by Romania. We have stepped up our presence in the Black Sea and have stepped up our forces’ readiness to be deployed quickly if needed. The main point is that we need to be strong, united, but at the same time send a message to Russia that we are willing to engage in a political dialogue, talk to Russia, reduce tensions, because Russia is our neighbour and we do not want a new Cold War.

D.C.: You mentioned in the report presented today that NATO will not enter a new arms race. However, do you think that NATO is ready to prevent all threats that Russia seems willing to show?

J.S.: Yes. NATO is the most powerful Alliance in history. We are by far the strongest military alliance in the world today and we are able to provide credible deterrence and defence. We are capable and ready to defend all our allies against any threat. The reason why NATO is a successful alliance is that we are able to change ourselves as the world changes. Now the world is changing and that is why we are changing NATO. Both through collective defence in Europe and through our efforts to fight terrorism.

D.C.: You mentioned the level of unprecedented cooperation with the European Union. Recently, EU defence ministers have agreed on the first list of 17 PeSCo defence projects, one of them referring to military mobility. NATO also decided to transform its command structure in this regard. What are the next steps for NATO-EU cooperation on this issue?

J.S .: I think one of the most important areas in which we have to work together is the field of military mobility. Let us make sure that we can quickly deploy forces within Europe. This means investing in infrastructure, making sure we have the means of transport and removing the legal barriers that make it difficult to cross borders. We have adopted over 70 concrete measures in cyber, hybrid, maritime and counter-terrorism. We want to make concrete projects and work with the EU. I believe that military mobility is a flagship for NATO and the European Union.

D.C.: You made references to Russia in your report today. How does NATO see Russia’s new strategic weapons announcement and their supposedly untraceable feature by NATO’s defence systems? Also, how do you see the dialogue with Moscow under a new term of Vladimir Putin?

J.S.: I will not comment on the results of the Russian elections before they take place. What I can say is that we will continue with a dual track approach to Russia: strong deterrence and defence, combined with political dialogue. We are looking for a better relationship with Russia. We need to be strong and provide credible deterrence. I want to commend Romania because it invests heavily in new defence capabilities. Romania has announced that it will achieve NATO’s 2% target for military spending in 2018, which reflects the fact that among European Allies Romania is taking a step forward.

D.C.: Romania has begun to modernise its military and defence capabilities by F-16 squadrons, Patriot missile defence systems, HIMARS missiles, armoured conveyors and multifunctional corvettes. Would it be exaggerated to say that this is the most important year for Romania in NATO since its accession?

J.S.: At least 2018 will be an important year. In 2018, but also in 2017, Romania has invested heavily and increased defence spending significantly. Romania is taking major steps towards strengthening its armed forces. I welcome this, and the investments have long-term effect. The most important is that all Allies, including Romania, meet the capability target.

D.C.: Recently, in Bucharest, President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with NATO Defence Ministers on the Eastern Flank. We will have a summit in Brussels this summer and there is a great expectation from the Eastern countries to have a greater NATO involvement in defending this area.

J.S.: NATO has already decided and is in the process of expanding its presence in the east of the Alliance, the Black Sea region, Poland and the Baltic countries. We have a tailored forward presence , we have battle groups, air police and, most importantly, we increase our ability to move our forces quickly when needed. We’ve tripled the number of our response forces. We have the anti-missile defence system in which Romania is an important part by hosting the NATO anti-missile system.

