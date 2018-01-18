MEP Adina Vălean, ENVI Committee chair, pleads for EU plastic strategy success: We need a viable market and quality standards for recyclable plastic

By removing plastic particles from seas and oceans and by creating a viable market for the quality recycling of plastic are necessary in order for the European plastic strategy to be “a success story,” says MEP Adina Vălean (PNL, EPP), Chair of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety.

“The strategy on plastics has long been awaited and (…) plastic recycling is a key part of the process. However, we need a viable market for this. That is why I welcome the proposal for quality standards for recyclable plastic and the intention to stimulate the packaging industry to use this type of plastic. In this way, we offer the industry the ability to adapt to the new rules. Moreover, taking into account food safety, we must discourage multi-layer packaging, trying to recycle more plastic”, the Romanian MEP said.

Vălean pointed out that the European Union must be ambitious in terms of the quantities of micro-plastic in detergent and cosmetics and disposable plastic, giving the example of success in limiting the use of plastic bags.

“We are concerned with the suffocation of oceans and seas with plastic particles, and I am pleased that 100 million euros are being given for research into the disposal of waste from the sea. We want this strategy to be a success story“, Vălean concluded.

The European Commission has adopted on Monday the first-ever Europe-wide strategy on plastics as a part of the transition towards a more circular economy.

It will protect the environment from plastic pollution whilst fostering growth and innovation, turning a challenge into a positive agenda for the Future of Europe. There is a strong business case for transforming the way products are designed, produced, used, and recycled in the EU and by taking the lead in this transition, we will create new investment opportunities and jobs. Under the new plans, all plastic packaging on the EU market will be recyclable by 2030, the consumption of single-use plastics will be reduced and the intentional use of microplastics will be restricted.

Also, given the context of the current debate on the next financial framework, EU budget commissioner announced his intentions to introduce a tax on plastic. “We produce and use too much plastic,” he said, about plastic ant the environmental pollution it causes. Whether the levy should be incurred by the production or the consumers is still on the table.

