MEP Emilian Pavel (PSD S&D) calls for the creation of a special committee of inquiry in the European Parliament on”Facebook – Cambridge Analytica” disclosures

MEP Emilian Pavel, (PSD, S&D), has called for the establishment in the European Parliament of a special commission to investigate the latest disclosures on the use of personal data by Cambridge Analytica for electoral purposes. He sent a letter to the MEPs outlining the gravity of the issue by calling on them to set up the committee of inquiry, but also to involve Parliament’s committees such as LIBE, ITRE, IMCO.

“Dear colleagues,

I believe most of you are aware of the recent allegations regarding Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, where personal data of over 50 million Facebook users has been harvested without their permission and used for political purposes, thus seriously breaking data protection rules.

As you might have seen, the Digital Europe Working Group has already requested the two organisations to come to the European Parliament and shed some light onto this major issue.

Due to the gravity of this infringement, I would like to propose, as a step further, that our group requests the setup of a Special Inquiry Committee on Cambridge Analytica and Facebook.

Given that a decision in this respect requires proper political discussion as well as an in-depth evaluation, this precise issue could be dealt with, during the next Bureau meeting. Since, in my understanding, this topic implies cross-committee collaboration, I presume we should involve the LIBE, ITRE, IMCO Committees, also pending on your final agreement.

As Josef Weidenholzer underlined in the S&D press release, practices such as unauthorized data harvesting and psychological profiling used to manipulate voters cannot be allowed. In the context of the upcoming European elections, this situation should be carefully and urgently addressed.

Best, Emilian”

The MEP Emilian Pavel is a member of the Committee on Employment and Social Affairs (EMPL) and an alternate member of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE).

At the same time, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani asked Facebook’s founder to come to the European legislature to provide further explanations on the use of 50 million users for electoral purposes.

“I invited Mark Zuckerberg to the European Parliament. Facebook needs to make clear to the representatives of 500 million Europeans that personal data are not used to manipulate democracy,” said Antonio Tajani, president of the institution, on Twitter.

Cambridge Analytica’s data analysis firm has gained inadequate access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users by serving them to develop software to anticipate and influence voters’ vote in favour of Donald Trump, for whom the company worked in the 2016 campaign.

