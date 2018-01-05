MEP Maria Grapini (S&D) hosts in Brussels the conference “Balkans and the South-East Mediterranean: Shared Memories, Common Future” (LIVE on CaleaEuropeana.ro, January 10th)

MEP Maria Grapini (S&D), together with three other MEPs in Cyprus, and Greece, will host the conference “Balkans and the South-East Mediterranean: Shared Memories, Common Future”, which will take place at the European Parliament headquarters in Brussels on January 10.

The event will be broadcast live on CaleaEuropeana.ro.

The conference will begin with a photographic exhibition featuring photos from Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, Albania, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and will be followed by two debates: “Balkan and South-East Mediterranean Shared Memories. Historical and Cultural Aspects” and “Future Shared in a Renewed Europe. Political Aspects”, the latter debate being moderated by MEP Maria Grapini.

The event will also include the participation of the Ambassador of Romania to the European Union, Luminiţa Odobescu.

The conference organized by Maria Grapini together with MEPs Kostandinka Kuneva (Greece), Georgi Pirinski (Bulgaria) and Neoklis Sylikiotis (Cyprus) is supported by the political groups of the European Socialists and Democrats and the European United Left.

.