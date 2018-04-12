Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN has opened the 51st session of the Commission on Population and Development

Ambassador Ion Jinga, the Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN, has opened the 51st session of the Commission on Population and Development of the United Nations, Monday, 9 April 2018, according to a press release.

In his intervention, Ambassador Jinga stressed the central role of the Cairo International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Programme of Action that remains a most forward looking documents in this field. He commended the activity of the Commission on Population and Development and of the United Nation Population Fund to support the advancement of the ICPD agenda across many of its most vital areas – in poverty reduction, women and girls, most vulnerable groups, maternal and child mortality, access to sexual and reproductive health services, including family planning, protection of reproductive rights, and many other areas of the Programme of Action.

The Romanian Permanent Representative has highlighted that the special theme of this session “Sustainable cities, human mobility and international migration” offers an opportunity to examine the interplay between cities and migrants, and to focus on the nexus migration, urbanization and development. He encouraged Member States to engage fully in all aspects of this session, including the plenary meetings, the informal consultations on draft proposals, and the various side events that will take place during the session.

During the first day, the 51st session of the Commission on Population and Development had as keynote speakers H.E. Ms. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director, UNFPA, Mr. Elliot Harris, Assistant Secretary-General and Mr. John Wilmoth, Director, Population Division.

The Deputy Secretary General has recalled the Report of the Secretary General on Making Migration Work for All considers migration as an essential feature of our globalized world and that, on the whole, migrants make a positive contribution to our societies. She also underlined that If countries can secure peace, invest in health and education for all, and promote productive employment, they can reap long-term benefits for generations to come.

The Executive Director of the UNFPA stated that ensuring universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights for all people must include migrant and mobile populations, refugees and crisis-affected populations.

Both of the two high UN officials have highlighted the indispensable, singular role the Commission on Population and Development plays on enhancing the collection and analysis of high-quality population data to address challenges and seize opportunities related to cities, migration and mobility, aimed to contribute to evidence-based policy-making.

The Commission on Population and Development, that is holding 51st session, New York, 9-13 April 2018, is a functional commission of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the UN. Romania is at the second consecutive mandate as a member of the Commission on Population and Development for 2018-2021 and was elected as Chair of the 51st session of the Commission on Population and Development on 7 April 2017. Delegations of all UN member states and more than 400 representatives of the NGOs with observer status to the ECOSOC participate at this session. During the 51st session of CPD, six side-events will take place at the United Nations headquarter.

