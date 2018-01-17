S&D Group leader Gianni Pittella: Viorica Dăncilă’s appointment as new PM is the right way forward for EU and Romania

Viorica Dăncilă’s appointment as the new Prime Minister is the right way forward for EU and Romania, stated Gianni Pittella, the S&D Group leader.

Following the confirmation of the Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, to appoint Viorica Dăncilă as new Prime Minister, Pittella said that the S&D Group congratulates Viorica Dăncilă for this achievement.

“We are certain that the nomination of a highly professional, reliable and competent woman, with a great attachment to European and progressive values, is the right way forward for Romania and for Europe”, he added.

“We welcome that Dăncilă and the Romanian Social-Democrats have placed Europe at very core of their mandate. In view of the next challenging European elections in 2019, we count on the Romanian presidency to deliver tangible and swift answers to the EU citizens. We stand together for a better and progressive Europe”, Pittella concluded.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has decided on Wednesday to appoint Viorica Dăncilă as the new PM of Romania, the first woman to be appointed on this high political position in Bucharest.

Currently, Dancilă is the vice-chair of the European Parliament’s agriculture committee. She took office in the EP in 2009 and was re-elected in 2014. Since 2014, Viorica Dăncilă is the leader of PSD delegation in the European Parliament.

Last year she was nominated for two MEP Awards in 2017: for the Research & Innovation prize and for Gender Equality.

.