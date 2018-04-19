The future of European Youth discussed in Bacău, the Romanian National Youth Capital, at a citizens dialogue jointly organised by CoR, European Commission and Calea Europeană

The future of European young generation and the challenges Romanian youth face were the main topics discussed on Wednesday ath the ”Future of European Youth” debate, a citizens dialogues jointly organised by the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) through the Romanian National Delegation to CoR and the European Commission, together with the media platform CaleaEuropeană.ro

The event, hosted in Bacău – Romania’s National Youth Capital until 2 of May, was designed as dialogue on tackling youth unemployment and reducing social and economic gaps, designed as a platform of dialogue solutions oriented between all the involved stakeholders – such as local, national and European institutional actors and youth local and national organisations.

The event was broadcast live on CaleaEuropeană.ro .

“The main discussion that we need to have is about the future (…) and youth represent the future of the European Union”, said Cosmin Necula, mayor of Bacău, in the opening of the event.

The leader of the Romanian delegation to the European Committee of the Regions, Robert Negoiță, has argued that Romania’s benefits since joining the EU bloc exceed other ”less pleasing” parts and he told the young people in the room that he hoped that they also shared his vision, which is a pro-European one.

Referring to the 2019 Sibiu summit that will be organised on 9 of May on Europe Day to shape the future of the European Union during which Romania will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Angela Cristea, the Head of the European Commission Representation in Romania, welcomed this debate addressing to young people the message that the European dream ”is the way we want it”.

Separately, Carol Schnakovszky, Rector of the “Vasile Alecsandri” University in Bacău, drew attention to education issues, stating that the shock of the future “will be for the unprepared and for those who will not be trained”.

Romania and the Romanian government want to reduce youth gaps and integrate them into the labor market, said Ioana Bran, Minister of Youth and Sports.

Referring both to the EU Youth Guarantee and the Erasmus + programmes, Melania-Gabriela Ciot, EU affairs secretary of state, mentioned that this tools offer young people from Romania” the opportunity to travel, to know, to have more chances to enter the labor market”.

Ana Bușoniu, POCU deputy director at the Minister of European Funds, stressed that Romania wants to ”identify young NEETs and help them accessing the labor market, identify investment programs through counselling and information, or help them to become entrepreneurs”.

On the other hand, Marius Deaconu, President of the National Alliance of Student Organizations in Romania – ANOSR, said that Romania is not ready for the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” and “young people are the only ones who can do something about it”.

The dialogue was moderated by Dan Cărbunaru (journalist and director of CaleaEuropeană.ro).

The Future of European Youth citizens dialogue was the first of its kind held in Romania after our country has been chosen to host the European Summit of Regions and Cities that will take place in 14-15 of March 2019.

”Future of European Youth”: a joint CoR, EC and CaleaEuropeana.ro effort

The event was a support of what the CoR calls “Europe of the citizens is Europe of the future”, a key idea for the ”Reflecting on Europe” initiative. Also, the European Committee of the Regions is a key player in promoting the Alliance of Cohesion, a European effort focused on the importance of European funds and regional policy in order to reduce the development gaps between EU regions.

Furthermore, the event followed the ”Citizens’ Dialogues” public debates on the future of Europe with European Commissioners and other EU decision-makers, such as members of the European Parliament, national, regional and local politicians.

Also, after the successful launch of “Agora – Future of Europe” citizens dialogue events, co-organized last year in Romania with the European Commission Representation in Romania, CaleaEuropeană.ro has seized the opportunity of a local event in Bacău, Romania, as a platform for dialogue on youth’s insertion on the labor market and their development opportunities at a local, national and European level.

The North-East Region, the least developed in Romania. Bacău, among the top ten counties on youth unemployment

According to the latest Eurostat data on youth unemployment aged 15-29 from across EU, 13.1% of young Romanians were registered as unemployed, placing Romania in the 13th place among the EU countries with the highest unemployment rate among young people. At the same time, Bacău, the National Youth Capital in Romania 2017, is part of one of the poorest 20 regions in Europe – the North-East Region.

As a part of the 276 regions in the EU, the North-East Region from Romania has a GDP per capita of 36% of the EU-28 average, being also the least developed region in the country and the fifth least developed region in the EU.

At the regional level, Bacău is the second county with the highest unemployment rate (6,67%), after Vaslui county, above the region’s average of 5.8%, according to the data provided by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM). With this percentage, Bacău county is among the 10 counties (9th place) with the highest level of unemployment at national level.

However, the North-East Region is surpassed nationally only by South-West Region (7,13%) in terms of unemployment.

.