World Cancer Day. Adina Vălean, ENVI’s chair: For the European Parliament prevention and treatment of cancer are among its top priorities

For the European Parliament prevention and treatment of cancer are among its top priorities and to tackle this challenge of cancer care, the EP has produced legislative work in the ENVI Committee that promotes universal access to affordable, effective, safe and timely cancer care, says Adina Vălean, chair of EP’s ENVI Committee on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

“The EP has also requested for increased collaboration on pricing and reimbursement. However, the key legislation is the new proposal came from the Commission on Health Technology Assessment (31/01/2018). HTA is crucial for various reasons, in particular as it speeds up access to effective innovative drugs, bases prices on evidence and effectiveness, and cut delays” she added in an interview published by MSD, a well-known medical company that tackles cancer.

Asked to approach how the achievements on cancer care will look like 10 years from now, the EPP Romanian MEP stated that “cancer is not just a public health concern, but also a socio-economic problem”.

“From an economic point of view, cancer is a major burden (healthcare expenditure, lost productivity due to early death and working days lost to ill-health), costing EU Member States a total of €126 billion in 2009. In order to fight this disease, we need a better framework to treat cancer in children, a better framework for the repurposing of drugs and less bureaucracy in clinical trial. Since cancer therapy will be more and more specialised, I highlight the role of e-health and of cross border healthcare”, she concluded.

World Cancer Day is the one singular initiative under which the entire world can unite together in the fight against the global cancer epidemic. It takes place every year on 4 February.

World Cancer Day aims to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness and education about cancer, and pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action against the disease.

