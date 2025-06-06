ENGLISH
A technological premiere that transforms education – the 5G Standalone private mobile network, a partnership between Vodafone Romania, the Politehnica University of Bucharest, and Fifth Ingenium, supported by the European Commission
At a time when digital transformation is redefining the way we learn, research, and collaborate, Romania is marking a major technological first: the launch of the first private 5G Standalone educational mobile network. The 5G-ENRICH project, carried out in partnership between Vodafone Romania, the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest, and Fifth Ingenium, with the support of the European Commission, paves the way for immersive education and state-of-the-art connectivity.
This innovative initiative promises not only to transform the academic experience, but also to reduce the digital divide and stimulate innovation in research, providing a concrete example of effective collaboration between academia, industry, and European institutions.
Nicolae Vîlceanu, Network Director at Vodafone Romania, highlighted the essential role of communications in the digital transformation process during the launch of the first private 5G Standalone educational mobile network, emphasizing that both Romania and Europe are following a common path in this direction. However, he warned that, despite local technological advances, the level of digital development in Europe is not as advanced as in other regions of the world.
“If we look at the percentage of 5G coverage in other continents, it exceeds 85%, while in Europe it is barely over 25%. There is a huge gap,” Vîlceanu pointed out.
Vodafone Romania, in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest and Fifth Ingenium, sets out to implement the 5G-ENRICH (5G-Edge Network for Reinventing Innovation in Community and Higher-Education) project, a digital infrastructure initiative supported by the European Commission through the CEF Digital programme.
“This is the first Romanian 5G edge computing network funded by the European Union. It is the first project of its kind in Romania, dedicated to education. And it will cover everything here. This encouraged us to apply for the expansion of the project, to go even further—to Pitești and other university locations, and to Cluj, to create a bridge. If we meet again in a few months, it means that the project has been approved,” said Prof. Dr. Bogdan Ionescu, project coordinator at the Politehnica University of Bucharest.
“A few years ago, the challenge was that we didn’t have the technology to solve a problem. Today, we often have to find a problem to solve for the technology we have. That’s actually my job, my company’s job. We try to turn advanced technologies into useful tools, into applications that can be used, that can have an impact. I believe that one of the roles of the University is precisely this: not only to develop technologies, but also to understand how they can be applied in everyday life,” explained Matteo Valoriani, founder and CEO of FifthIngenium.
Referring to artificial intelligence, Matteo Valoriani pointed out that it is an essential part of his work.
“Today, computing power is essential. We have enormous computing power even in our pockets. An image sent via messaging apps probably takes up a megabyte or even more. So yes, today we have computing power. But connectivity has become a key element of our lives, especially when we want to develop large-scale projects that require much greater computing power,” added Valoriani.
Valoriani also mentioned artificial intelligence and real-time applications developed using extended reality (XR) technology, which can be applied across various sectors and markets.
“I believe that education is one of the sectors that can immediately benefit from the combination of 5G and XR technology,” he said.
“Today, everything revolves around artificial intelligence. And that requires enormous computing power. The problem arises when you need that capacity—you say to yourself: I need a server, or at least access to one. But what if the server is in one place and you are in another? How do you approach real-time processing tasks, for example?” added Prof. Dr. Bogdan Ionescu.
With a total funding of EUR 2.9 million, including EUR 0.7 million in co-financing from project partners, the initiative will play a key role in bridging the digital divide, promoting digital inclusion, and boosting economic growth in the region. The platform is also designed as a collaborative ecosystem that brings together partners from academia, industry, and research institutions.
Ciprian Zamfirescu, Head of Innovation and Business Development at Vodafone Romania, highlighted an essential aspect related to the adoption of this technology in Europe during the launch event for the first private 5G Standalone educational mobile network: currently, only a quarter of the population is connected to the latest generation of 5G networks.
Furthermore, Zamfirescu stated that Vodafone is actively involved in developing technologies for the use of drones in Romania for rescue missions and search techniques.
“We have started connecting people and even mountain rescuers with mobile signals in the most remote areas, as well as with state-of-the-art technology. And we have managed to save lives. More than 130,000 lives in over 20 years of partnership. These drones will reach urban areas, where we will have dispatch centers. But we need a network to connect them based on 5G SIM cards. Since they are not piloted by humans, we will be able to use several drones at the same time. It is an extraordinary opportunity for the research environment,” explained Ciprian Zamfirescu.
A pioneering project with a duration of 36 months, 5G-ENRICH represents the first Standalone 5G educational infrastructure as part of university faculties. By harnessing the transformative potential of 5G technology, the project will introduce immersive learning experiences that transcend the traditional boundaries of classrooms, facilitating real-time collaboration, exploration, and engagement through high-tech tools such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative also aims to improve campus safety and emergency response capabilities by integrating drones, edge computing, and real-time video analysis.
The project directly contributes to the objectives of Europe’s Digital Decade by promoting resilient digital infrastructure and digital inclusion. By providing equitable access to advanced 5G networks and edge computing, 5G-ENRICH reduces the digital divide, revolutionizing education, improving academic research, and promoting technological innovation at the National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA Bucharest and beyond.
ENGLISH
Vodafone Romania builds the first 5G Standalone educational mobile private network in the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest as part of a European Commission funded strategic project
Vodafone Romania, in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest and Fifth Ingenium, sets out to implement the 5G-ENRICH (5G-Edge Network for Reinventing Innovation in Community and Higher-Education) project, a digital infrastructure initiative supported by the European Commission through the CEF Digital programme. The project was one of the 53 selected during the third round of calls for proposals under the CEF Digital Programme, according to a press release sent to CaleaEuropeană.ro.
With total funding of €2.9 million, including €0.7 million in co-funding provided by the project partners, the initiative will play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide, promoting digital inclusion, and stimulating economic growth in the region. The platform is also designed as a collaborative ecosystem that brings together stakeholders from academia, industry, and research institutions.
A true game-changer, the 36-month 5G-ENRICH project will enable the first 5G Standalone-powered educational infrastructure within the university’s faculties. By harnessing the transformative potential of 5G technology, it will unlock immersive learning experiences that transcend traditional classroom boundaries, offering real-time collaboration, exploration, and engagement through cutting-edge tools like Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The initiative also aims to enhance campus safety and emergency response capabilities by integrating drones, edge computing, and real-time video analytics.
“We reached important milestones on our path to increase Romania’s potential and drive positive change. So, this innovation-driven initiative doubles down on our commitment to unlocking the potential of 5G Standalone technology as a transformative force for social and educational advancement, reaching well beyond its conventional boundaries. It’s a privilege for us to leverage our expertise in rolling out a seamlessly integrated digital infrastructure – the 5G Mobile Private Network that will act as the backbone of this project”, said Nedim Baytorun, Chief Executive Officer Vodafone Romania.
As the project’s technology partner, Vodafone Romania will play a central role in the design and implementation of the advanced 5G Standalone infrastructure and edge components required for the innovative applications developed within 5G-ENRICH. The company will provide expertise in network design, planning and optimization, including integration and monitoring of cloud-based data analytics, AI, drones and sensor systems.
“The National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest opens a new chapter for digital education with the launch of the first 5G Standalone educational mobile private network in Romania. This revolutionary project marks a key step for the future of our institution, but also a giant leap for the entire Romanian educational system. Through our strategic partnership with Vodafone Romania and Fifth Ingenium, Politehnica Bucharest becomes a dynamic center of innovation and a benchmark for universities of the future. This initiative means much more than digital infrastructure – it embodies vision, leadership and ambition to revolutionise education. We will offer students and researchers a live testing platform for innovative ideas, in an ecosystem where advanced technology is integrated in the learning process. This is a key milestone in our academic journey, that reconfirms the leading role of Politehnica University in shaping the future of education”, said Mihnea Costoiu, Rector of the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest.
The project contributes directly to the EU’s Digital Decade goals, supporting resilient digital infrastructure as well as digital inclusion through broadened access. By providing equitable access to advanced 5G networks and edge computing, 5G-ENRICH bridges the digital divide, revolutionizing education, enhancing academic research and promoting technological innovation both within the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest and beyond.
“Our goal is to ensure that everyone in Europe benefits from the digital connectivity. By using new technologies and encouraging collaboration across sectors and borders, we can empower citizens and help our societies grow. The 5G-ENRICH project is an excellent example of how experts from various backgrounds come together to tackle a shared challenge. I am confident that the project will pave the way for innovative and replicable approaches that improve public services, education, and research”, said Paulina Lak, Project Adviser at the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA).
The European Commission has selected 53 projects in the third round of proposals under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Digital programme, with up to €274 million in funding to deploy advanced digital infrastructure. The projects, managed by the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA), will focus on expanding high-performance 5G connectivity for transport corridors, smart communities, edge-cloud solutions, and digital backbone infrastructure, driving the implementation of innovative and transformative 5G applications across Europe.
ENGLISH
Stefano Scarpetta (OECD): Improving productivity is key to the return of Romanians working abroad, while further education and training are key to the future of Romania’s labor market
Interview by Dan Cărbunaru – Director of Calea Europeană
In an interview for CaleaEuropeană.ro, Stefano Scarpetta, Director of the Employment, Labour and Social Affairs (ELS) Directorate of the OECD, discussed Romania’s labour market in the context of its accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). He highlighted both the progress made and the challenges that still need to be addressed.
Scarpetta emphasized that no country is perfect, but Romania has shown the right approach by recognizing existing issues, making progress, and being open to learning from other countries. “The spirit of cooperation, collaboration, and mutual learning is what makes OECD an important place to be part of,” he stated. Romania’s constructive engagement in the Employment, Labour, and Social Affairs Committees has been a key factor in advancing its accession process.
One of the major challenges discussed was Romania’s significant workforce migration. Over the past two decades, millions of Romanians have sought employment in OECD and EU member states, attracted by better working conditions and higher wages. Scarpetta noted that while international experience can be valuable, Romania must focus on improving its own working conditions, wages, and productivity to encourage skilled workers to return. “You have a huge talent pool, not only in Romania but also in other European countries,” he said, adding that economic growth and job creation are essential to reversing this trend.
The OECD official also highlighted labour market disparities, particularly in female participation and youth employment. The high proportion of young people who are neither in education, employment, nor training (NEET) is a pressing concern. He stressed the need for Romania to better integrate these individuals into the workforce to maximize its human capital.
Addressing the broader benefits of OECD membership, Scarpetta cited examples from Latin America, where initial skepticism about joining the organisation gave way to broad support. He explained that OECD membership provides access to valuable policy insights, best practices, and international dialogue, all of which can accelerate economic and social development. “We don’t have to reinvent the wheel every time—learning from others helps speed up the process of good reforms,” he explained.
Looking to the future, Scarpetta acknowledged the multiple transformations affecting labour markets globally, including digitalization, artificial intelligence, the green transition, and demographic shifts. These changes create both challenges and opportunities, requiring adaptable policies and a workforce equipped with the necessary skills. “Policy plays an essential role, but we must also equip people to withstand shocks and grasp opportunities,” he noted.
Education and lifelong learning are central to this adaptation. While some argue that older education systems were better, the OECD official underscored the importance of foundational skills such as literacy, numeracy, and problem-solving. “If we lack foundational skills, everything else becomes more difficult,” he warned, emphasizing that education systems must evolve to meet the demands of a changing labour market.
Overall, Romania’s accession to the OECD represents a crucial step in its economic development, Scarpetta noted. While challenges remain, the country’s willingness to engage in reforms, learn from international experiences, and invest in human capital will determine the long-term success of this process.
Stefano Scarpetta has been the Director of the Employment, Labour and Social Affairs (ELS) Directorate of the OECD since 2013. Stefano Scarpetta leads the work of the Organisation in a number of broad areas including Employment, Labour, Migration, Health, Skills, Gender and Tackling Inequalities and contributes to the implementation of the Secretary-General’s strategic orientations in these areas. Stefano represents the OECD in the G20 and G7 and many other high-level international fora on labour market, social, migration and health issues. Under his leadership, ELS provides continuous assistance and support to countries in the design, implementation and evaluation of polices drawing from evidence-based analyses of how policy affects different economic, labour and social outcomes. His advice has contributed to numerous policy reforms in OECD countries and beyond, and new policy thinking in areas ranging from inequalities, labour market inclusion and the future of work, social protection for all, the integration of migrants, the economics of public health and patient-centred health care.
ENGLISH
INTERVIEW Stefano Scarpetta, Director of ELS Directorate of the OECD: Romania needs a well adapted healthcare system, focused on prevention and investment in the health workforce
Interview by Dan Cărbunaru – Director of Calea Europeană
Stefano Scarpetta, Director of the Department for Employment, Labor and Social Affairs (ELS) at the OECD, discussed in an interview for CaleaEuropeana.ro about the improvements that the Romanian authorities can make to have a resilient health system, where prevention becomes a priority, investments in the workforce are not lacking in order to combat the shortage of medical staff, but also to strengthen the doctor-patient relationship.
An improved and adapted healthcare system means investing in prevention and primary care
”I think in the health sector is another one in which improvement is absolutely needed. But also I think the health sector in all countries, including Romania, has to adapt. Because we are living longer. We are living in better health, but we have more people older with chronic conditions. And I think the health care system has to evolve in a way in which hospitals of course play a fundamental role, but also primary care. Because many individuals with chronic conditions can be helped through basically primary care and not only by hospital and specialized care. So I think we need to invest more on prevention.”
The shortage of medical professionals, a challenge that urgently needs to be addressed
”We need to again create a better link, if you like, between the patient themselves and the doctors at all levels. And we need doctors and nurses, because in many countries, including Romania, there is a scarcity of doctors and nurses. But for that we have also to improve the working condition for them.”
Read also: OECD report (2020): Romania faces world’s biggest exodus of doctors. A third have emigrated, looking for better career prospects and remuneration
”The reason why some of them drop out from the profession, or the fact that young people may not invest, may not study in the medical field, is because they know that working condition might be very difficult. So I think we have to work on both sides. On the working condition, on the pay, on the adaptation of the skills, but also on diversifying the offer of health support, which of course has to focus on hospital, specialized care, but also on primary care.”
Stefano Scarpetta has been the Director of the Employment, Labour and Social Affairs (ELS) Directorate of the OECD since 2013. Stefano Scarpetta leads the work of the Organisation in a number of broad areas including Employment, Labour, Migration, Health, Skills, Gender and Tackling Inequalities and contributes to the implementation of the Secretary-General’s strategic orientations in these areas. Stefano represents the OECD in the G20 and G7 and many other high-level international fora on labour market, social, migration and health issues. Under his leadership, ELS provides continuous assistance and support to countries in the design, implementation and evaluation of polices drawing from evidence-based analyses of how policy affects different economic, labour and social outcomes. His advice has contributed to numerous policy reforms in OECD countries and beyond, and new policy thinking in areas ranging from inequalities, labour market inclusion and the future of work, social protection for all, the integration of migrants, the economics of public health and patient-centred health care.
Concrete & Design Solutions
INCAS - Institutul Național de Cercetare-Dezvoltare Aerospațială „Elie Carafoli”
Donald Trump și Xi Jinping au avut o discuție telefonică ”foarte pozitivă”, în contextul tensiunilor comerciale. Președintele american l-a invitat pe omologul chinez în SUA
A technological premiere that transforms education – the 5G Standalone private mobile network, a partnership between Vodafone Romania, the Politehnica University of Bucharest, and Fifth Ingenium, supported by the European Commission
O premieră tehnologică care transformă educația – rețeaua mobilă privată 5G Standalone, un parteneriat între Vodafone România, Universitatea Politehnica București și Fifth Ingenium, susținut de Comisia Europeană
Secretarul general NATO propune oficial alocarea a 5% din PIB pentru apărare, cu 3,5% investiții militare și 1,5% în infrastructură. Decizia va fi luată la summitul de la Haga
Întâlnirea Trump-Merz de la Casa Albă, încărcată cu simbolism și ironii. Originile europene ale lui Trump, umbra Germaniei naziste proiectată de liderul SUA și replica lui Merz: Eliberarea Germaniei de nazism este motivul pentru care SUA pot pune capăt războiului Rusiei în Ucraina
Generalul Alexus Grynkewich, nominalizat de Donald Trump în funcția de comandant suprem al forțelor NATO în Europa. El va conduce și forțele SUA pe continent
Comisia pentru Bugete din PE a aprobat amendamentele propuse de Victor Negrescu pentru sprijinirea României: Politica de coeziune trebuie apărată
Ambasadorul Franței condamnă dezinformările la adresa țării sale care servesc Rusiei: De-a lungul istoriei, Rusia a atacat România. Franța o protejează militar, a ajutat-o cu intrarea în Schengen și o sprijină pentru aderarea la OCDE
Văduva lui Aleksei Navalnîi cere UE să „umple golul” lăsat de SUA și să susțină opoziția democratică rusă: Europa dispune de suficiente pârghii pentru a exercita presiune
Ministrul Educației: Universitățile românești își asumă misiuni academice distincte, marcând încheierea aplicării modelului Bologna
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Sebastian Burduja i-a transmis comisarului european pentru Energie că închiderea centralelor pe cărbune în 2026 nu este fezabilă în lipsa unor alternative solide: Ar vulnerabiliza sistemul energetic național
Premierul interimar Cătălin Predoiu: Italia și România dau împreună voce unei Europe coerente, hotărâte și solidare
Marcel Boloș anunță că trei jaloane suspendate din PNRR au termen de soluționare luna noiembrie: Negociem cu Comisia Europeană pentru a crește la 5,7 miliarde de euro valoarea cererii de plată patru
Slovacia nu acceptă „să primească lecții” din partea Germaniei. Fico: Poziția suverană se bazează pe interesele naționale. Nimeni nu ne poate amenința
Aderarea României la OCDE este un proces ”extrem de important”, subliniază ministrul Daniel David: Educația este domeniul fundamental într-o societate
”Revizionismul agresiv al Rusiei amenință nu doar securitatea și integritatea teritorială a Ucrainei, ci și securitatea noastră comună în Europa”, subliniază Friedrich Merz din Lituania
Boloș: Renegocierea PNRR va fi finalizată până la finalul lunii mai. Cererile de plată vor fi restructurate pentru a asigura absorbția fondurilor până în 2026
Von der Leyen: Bugetul actual al UE a fost proiectat pentru o lume care nu mai există. Următorul trebuie să fie flexibil, coerent, descentralizat și simplificat
Ministrul Daniel David a prezentat raportul de diagnostic al educației și cercetării din România: Șase copii din 20 de se află în zona de analfabetism funcțional
Decidenți din Parlamentul României și European își exprimă deschiderea de a consolida dialogul cu mediul de afaceri românesc pentru a crește absorbția fondurilor europene: România trebuie să rămână ancorată în UE
Trending
- ROMÂNIA1 week ago
Președintele Nicușor Dan “nu confirmă și nu infirmă” discuția telefonică cu Donald Trump: Pe măsură ce relațiile noastre vor progresa, vă vom informa
- ROMÂNIA1 week ago
Vodafone România construiește prima rețea mobilă privată educațională 5G Standalone în cadrul Universității Naționale de Știință și Tehnologie Politehnica București ca parte a unui proiect strategic finanțat de Comisia Europeană
- NATO4 days ago
România va găzdui summitul B9 din 2026. Declarația summitului “București 9” și țărilor nordice, primul pentru Nicușor Dan: Creșterea la 5% din PIB pentru apărare și prezența SUA pe flancul estic NATO rămân vitale pentru securitatea euro-atlantică
- ROMÂNIA4 days ago
După întâlnirea cu Zelenski, Nicușor Dan anunță că va merge pe 11 iunie la summitul de la Odessa: România va continua să sprijine Ucraina. E vorba despre propria noastră securitate
- ROMÂNIA7 days ago
Centrul tehnologic TGA INCAS din Craiova, pregătit să joace un rol esențial în dezvoltarea proiectelor de cercetare cu grad ridicat de complexitate, precum programul național pentru drone