AmCham Romania: Fitch maintains the Country Rating, yet Romania fails on reform and political stability

Maintaining the country’s investment-grade rating at BBB-, the lowest tier of this category, is significant news for Romania, awaited with the same anxiety as last summer’s decision, when the country avoided a downgrade amidst a deficit that Fitch had then projected at 7.4% of GDP for 2025. This time, the rating agency’s 2026 deficit projection has fallen to 5.9% of GDP, below the official forecast of 6.2%. The report acknowledges progress in several technical areas under evaluation. However, despite these improvements, the sustainability of Romania’s fiscal consolidation path, the still high budgetary deficit, and persistent macroeconomic imbalances remain key areas of concern.

The decision helps signal confidence to investors and financial markets, yet it also highlights vulnerabilities in the Romanian economy that remain unaddressed. The Fitch report explicitly identifies the causes of Romania’s macroeconomic fragility: political instability, uncertainty in decision-making, and the risk of a slowdown in reforms, all of which are related to how the political class and state institutions operate.

Beyond the rating affirmation itself, the report’s most important message for the business community is its warning: investor confidence and Romania’s credibility depend directly on stable governance, predictable public policies, and the ability of public institutions to deliver on their reform commitments.

Companies have paid the cost of reducing the budget deficit, are investing, paying taxes, sustaining jobs, and supporting the economy during a difficult period, yet they cannot compensate for the lack of policy predictability, a criterion closely scrutinized by clients, shareholders, and institutional investors.

Following Fitch’s assessment, Romania will be reviewed by the other two major international credit rating agencies, S&P and Moody’s; for that reason, every measure to continue reducing the budget deficit and to implement the committed reforms, including by restoring political and administrative balance, is decisive for Romania’s credibility.

This moment calls for less political confrontation and greater institutional responsibility. The response to Fitch’s message cannot be limited to statements, new promises, or future commitments. What is needed now is immediate action: cross-party consensus on Romania’s strategic priorities, ensuring stable governance and a fully empowered government, and the continuation of the critical fiscal adjustment process toward the 3% budget deficit target, together with a concrete, clear plan for euro currency adoption.

The priorities are clear: combating tax evasion and improving tax collection, restructuring public spending, professionalizing the public administration, accelerating the reforms needed to fully absorb NRRP funding and resources available under the next EU Multiannual Financial Framework, and making full use of the opportunities offered by the SAFE instrument. These priorities can no longer be postponed or subordinated to electoral cycles.

The business community and society call on decision-makers and the administration to stop tolerating corruption, incompetence, and the stalling of strategic projects in key sectors such as energy, the digitalization of public systems, defense, healthcare, and education.

The current crises in the energy and cybersecurity sectors have exposed systemic vulnerabilities that would have been avoidable had the necessary reforms and investments been undertaken in time. As economic, energy, climate, and security challenges become more frequent and complex, delays in reforms and investment in critical infrastructure, along with prolonged political instability, create systemic bottlenecks, increase economic costs, erode trust in public institutions, and fuel social tensions, ultimately weakening the state’s ability to respond effectively to crises.

With financing needs remaining acute and the global economy undergoing significant transformation, Romania’s priority should be to encourage investors to strengthen their operations in the country while attracting new large-scale investments with a strong multiplier effect across the economy. Preserving, and ideally improving, the country’s sovereign credit rating, together with accession to the OECD and the euro area, is a concrete way to signal this commitment to international markets.

Investors expect the implementation of reforms, modern and effective public policies, and the ability to place Romania’s strategic objectives above political cycles and interests.

AmCham Romania remains an active partner in this effort. We will continue to support, through constructive dialogue and practical policy recommendations, measures that strengthen the predictability and sustainability of public policies while enhancing Romania’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Romania – AmCham Romania is the most representative business association in Romania, recognized for facilitating a consistent public-private dialogue on the economic agenda and for contributing to the strengthening of economic relations between Romania and the United States.