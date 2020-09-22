ENGLISH
AmCham: Romania’s capital market upgrade to emerging market status sends a positive signal to investors
AmCham Romania joins private partners and the authorities in welcoming Romania’s upgrade to secondary market status by FTSE Russell, the world leader in stock market indexes classification. This marks the achievement of a shared strategic goal pursued with dedication by the private stakeholders and regulatory authorities alike.
“AmCham Romania primarily focuses on supporting initiatives that contribute to increasing the investment flows in Romania, such as the upgrade of the capital market. The promotion by FTSE Russell sends a positive signal towards the investors’ community, but is also an encouragement for all parties involved so far in making this goal a reality to continue their collaboration, which remains as necessary after this long-awaited moment. The upgrade to emerging market opens Romania’s access to significantly higher investment flows and allows us to play in a higher league. This comes in a context of global economic turmoil, which can only send a positive signal to current and potential investors and is expected to have a multiplier effect on the economy” said Ionuț Simion, AmCham Romania President.
Romania’s qualification for secondary emerging market status, after a three-year monitoring period, announced in September 2019 and applicable from September 2020, confirms the removal of barriers and improvements in the quality of trading infrastructure and of the regulatory framework.
“I would like to reiterate that the success we welcome today proves that through partnership and cooperation we can achieve positive results for the economy at large. At the same time, it holds all of us responsible to remain committed towards the immediate objectives for the Romanian capital market, such as upgrade to emerging market status by MSCI. Midterm, in AmCham’s vision, the development of the capital market should focus on meeting the next level of performance needed to qualify as primary emerging market, and eventually, the upgrade to developed market status. In this regard, we will strongly support the need for state-owned enterprises to be listed, which in addition to the benefits of attracting capital inflows, will create the framework for consolidating their corporate governance. The development of the capital market will also need measures to incentivize the listing of private companies, as a means to diversify their financing sources, which requires both vision and a favorable, stable legislative and fiscal framework, for which we rely on the involvement of the responsible authorities”, pointed Cristian Agalopol, Chair of the AmCham Romania Capital Markets and Financial Services Committee.
FTSE Russel performs an annual review of the countries’ classification in the four categories – developed markets, advanced emerging, secondary emerging and frontier, by analyzing 21 criteria that are related to the regulative framework, custody and settlement, dealing landscape, derivatives.
The American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) is for over 25 years a leading representative of the business community in Romania, and is acknowledged as a promoter of the private-public dialogue on matters related to the business climate, public policies that impact Romania’s economy and competitiveness or the economic ties between Romania and the U.S.
Currently, AmCham Romania’s over 450 members – U.S., international and Romanian companies allow AmCham to engage in promoting the business priorities for many industries, through dedicated working groups, such as: Capital Markets & Financial Services, Corporate Governance, Competition and State-Aid, Education, Energy, Environment, Health, Digital Economy, Labor, Structural Funds, Public Procurement and PPP, Real Estate, Taxation and Tourism.
AmCham Romania’s connection with the international business is granted by its accreditation by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and its affiliation to AmChams in Europe. In Romania, AmCham enjoys a great institutional collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest and is a member and contributor to Coaliţia pentru Dezvoltarea României, the informal consultation platform supported by business associations that share the same objectives.
ENGLISH
Presidents of Romania, Lithuania and Poland: We state our will to support the people of Belarus in building a democratic path
The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, and the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, state their will, in a joint statement, to support the people of Belarus in building a democratic path and appeal to the international community to join the EU and its member states in the demarche of preparing a positive agenda for Belarus, together with a package of support for the political, economic and social transition of the country.
“We, the Presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania, as member states of the European Union: supporting firmly liberty and the promotion of democratic principles, emphasizing that free, fair and transparent elections are a fundamental democratic right of any nation, admitting as legitimate the results of the elections only if they are organized in agreement with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and are monitored internationally, explicitly admitting that no one but the people of Belarus has the right to decide the destiny of their country, reassuring on our respect for such a decision made on legitimate bases, understanding that a prosperous Belarus, built on social trust and a common vision, is essential for a more stable and safer Europe, we declare our will to support the people of Belarus in building a democratic path, through a state leadership which is democratically elected, a free civil society, free market and the rule of law,” shows the statement of the three heads of states.
We, Presidents of Lithuania, Poland, Romania, declare the will to stand together with the People of Belarus in building a democratic path, via democratically elected state leadership, a free civil society, market economy, the rule of law. Joint statement: https://t.co/Zud5gNZ9C9.
— Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) September 21, 2020
The joint statement titled “Proposal for a democratic Belarus” is available here.
The three heads of state show that they offer expertise and know-how for the path of political and economic reforms, to build independent institutions and to ensure an environment where respect for human rights and freedom of expression are an unshakeable fundamental norm of society.
They believe that, in the demarche to support the people of Belarus, it’s useful for the European Union – as a major global economic power – propose a package of assistance for the economic transformation of a democratic Belarus which should include, inter alia: the facilitation of commerce with the European Union and assistance for accession negotiations with the World Trade Organization; a liberalized visa regime, when the necessary conditions are met; assistance to diversify the energy sector and for the energy security of Belarus; access to financial resources to restructure and relaunch the liberal economy of Belarus; increased presence and activity of the international financial institutions to reform the economy of Belarus and to increase investment.
“We address an appeal to the international community to join the European Union and its member states in the demarche of preparing a positive agenda for Belarus, together with a package of support for the political, economic and social transition of the country”, the three presidents concluded.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: EU must create solid programs in order to rebuild the labor market
MEP Vasile Blaga, a member of the EPP Group in the European Parliament, stresses that the European Union must create solid programs for consolidating and rebuilding the labor market after the COVID-19 period.
“Economic data for the second quarter of 2020 show a worrying decline in the labor market across the European Union. In Romania, the number of closed employment contracts has increased alarmingly – we are approaching one million closed employment contracts, and the number of closed contracts on 15 July is double compared to 1st June 2020. The most affected sectors are manufacturing and it is possible that in the next period we will see a massive increase in contracts in the hospital industry, still affected by the restrictions generated by the pandemic “, said the MEP for Calea Europeană media platform.
According to the Liberal MEP, protecting jobs must be the number one priority for the European Union.
“It is clear that the European Union must be massively concerned with protecting existing jobs and financially stimulating the creation of new ones ”, he added.
Private sector employment must also be a priority for the European Commission: “Direct funding through various forms of private sector employment must be a priority for the Commission in the next period, complemented by the stimulation of sectors severely affected by pandemic – the hospitality industry and the arts and entertainment sector are a priority in this regard “, said the EPP MEP Vasile Blaga.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: The European Parliament was divided between East and West in the vote for the Mobility Package
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) points out that the European Parliament was divided between East and West in the vote for the Mobility Package during the week’s plenary session and criticizes protectionism in a market declared “free”.
“The East lost the vote even if, this time, the ideological separations were erased and it voted in corpore for the defense of the rights of the eastern carriers. All amendments tabled to address some of the discriminatory provisions contained in the legislative proposal have been rejected. Anyone with common sense understands that thousands of trucks that drive even empty every eight weeks to the country where they are registered are a major source of pollution, a substantial addition to traffic, and an aberrant waste of resources. Some provisions appear to be dedicated to Eastern carriers, which do nothing but operate fairly and honestly in a freely competitive market. In essence, protectionism is practiced in a market declared free “, the MEP said in a press release.
The Liberal MEP hopes that the analysis of the European Executive will turn the whole process upside down: “There is still hope that the European Executive will show the truth in the impact analysis it has to carry out by the end of the year “, added Vasile Blaga.
Lupta europeană împotriva cancerului: Comisia Europeană propune limitarea expunerii lucrătorilor la substanțele chimice cancerigene
Eurodeputatul Dan Motreanu a votat în Parlamentul European pentru alocarea a 3 milioane de euro pentru combaterea poluării cu particule fine emise în trafic
Cristian Bușoi, președintele Comisiei pentru Cercetare din PE: Trebuie să mărim efortul pentru o mai bună și corectă informare a populației cu privire la vaccinuri și combaterea neîncrederii în acestea
AmCham: Romania’s capital market upgrade to emerging market status sends a positive signal to investors
Comisia Europeană: Patru țări UE se alătură Germaniei și României și vor găzdui rezerva strategică de echipamente medicale ale Uniunii Europene
Comisia Europeană propune revizuirea Cerului Unic European ce face posibilă reducerea de până la 10% a emisiilor CO2
IATA, printre semnatarii unei scrisori adresare Ursulei von der Leyen: Un protocol UE privind testarea pentru COVID-19 este esențial în vederea restabilirii liberei circulații a persoanelor
Camera de Comerț Americană în România: Statutul de piaţă emergentă îi permite României să joace într-o ligă superioară
Președinta Comisiei Europene Ursula von der Leyen, alergare de dimineață pentru a marca Săptămâna Europeană a Mobilității
Eurodeputatul Cristian Bușoi, mesaj către companiile farmaceutice: Toate statele UE trebuie să primească vaccinul împotriva COVID-19 în același timp
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Daily Mail: “29 de milioane de români şi bulgari s-ar putea muta în Regatul Unit”
Tagesspiegel: Bugetul României pentru anul 2013 pare din domeniul imposibilului
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
EXCLUSIV. Surse din Comisia Europeană: Bruxelles-ul va relua plățile pentru POSDRU la începutul lui 2013
Charles Michel, apel la liderii lumii la 75 de ani de la crearea ONU: Curajul nostru de astăzi va crea oportunități pentru ca generațiile de mâine să-și deschide aripile
Ludovic Orban, la începerea lucrărilor la conducta submarină Midia – MGD: Susținem investițiile în gaze naturale care pot genera dezvoltare economică și creșterea calității vieții
Dragoș Pîslaru: România trebuie să găzduiască viitoarea agenție a UE pentru cercetări biomedicale. Nu mai putem rata o nouă ocazie
Dacian Cioloș: Legătura dintre bani și valori și consolidarea resurselor proprii sunt două aspecte esențiale în reconstrucția proiectului european
Seceta pedologică din România, menționată de Ursula von der Leyen în pledoaria pentru salvarea ”planetei noastre fragile”: Am văzut tot ce se întâmplă în jurul nostru: de la incendiile din Oregon până la culturile din România distruse de cea mai puternică secetă de zeci de ani
Comisia Europeană va numi în premieră un coordonator anti-rasism care să lucreze direct cu societatea civilă și instituțiile
Ursula von der Leyen anunță investiții de până la 20% din valoarea fondului de redresare Next Generation EU pentru a pava „calea europeană spre era digitală”
Grecia: Președintele Consiliului European îndeamnă statele membre să se mobilizeze pentru primirea de migranți după incendiul din tabăra Moria
Statele membre din sudul UE susțin îndemnul Franței la sancțiuni economice suplimentare împotriva Turciei
Eurodeputatul Dragoș Pîslaru, amendament care prevede alocarea a 10% din planurile de redresare economică ale statelor din UE pentru măsuri care vizează tinerii
Trending
-
ENERGIE4 days ago
Ambasadorul SUA: Din punct de vedere al resurselor de gaze, România este o insulă de libertate înconjurată de o mare numită Gazprom
-
COMISIA EUROPEANA6 days ago
Solidaritatea României, menționată de Ursula von der Leyen în discursul privind Starea Uniunii: Doctori din România au tratat pacienți în Italia. Trebuie să construim o puternică Europă a sănătății
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Moment istoric, luni, la București: România va dobândi oficial la statutul de “piaţă emergentă”, o promovare considerată echivalentul aderării la UE
-
ROMÂNIA3 days ago
Surse diplomatice: România propune un expert în controlul armamentelor ca ambasador la Moscova. Cine sunt 31 de noi ambasadori propuși de Klaus Iohannis
-
ROMÂNIA1 week ago
Ambasadorul României la Londra, rechemat de Klaus Iohannis. Președintele a rechemat 14 ambasadori