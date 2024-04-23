ENGLISH
ANPC Romania launched investigations into potential unfair commercial practices of online shopping platforms Temu and Shein
The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) is currently carrying out an action to check shopping sites and apps that operate as an online marketplace, Temu and Shein, ANPC informs in a press release.
“The action focuses on possible unfair commercial practices of merchants, in relation to consumers, likely to distort, essentially, their economic behavior, namely potential violations of horizontal legislation on product safety and consumer protection (unauthentic discounts) and aggressive practices – manipulative interfaces (dark patterns), pressure-selling, rewarding the involvement of a person with a product or service with a prize (gamification), but also other aspects (for example, related to product safety),” the institution’s statement reads.
In this context, the ANPC advises consumers who buy online from these sites to carefully inform themselves, before purchasing a product, about its characteristics, prices displayed, delivery costs, information about the trader or the available payment methods.
Before concluding the purchase, consumers should check whether the trader’s website provides correct and complete information on: his identification details (name, postal and e-mail address, telephone number, company registration number, tax registration number, etc.); the essential characteristics of the product; the price including all taxes; delivery charges, if applicable; payment and delivery terms; the period of validity of the offer or price; the existence and the exercise of the right of unilateral termination of the contract.
“The ANPC recommends that if you encounter a problem when shopping online, you should try to resolve it directly with the economic operator by amicable means. If this does not work, you can contact the Alternative Dispute Resolution Directorate of the ANPC https://anpc.ro/ce-este-sal/, in the case of economic operators with registered offices in Romania. If the economic operator has its head office in another European country, you can contact the European Consumer Centre in Romania https://eccromania.ro/, which helps you free of charge when you have a consumer protection problem with a product or service purchased in another European country, informs you free of charge about your rights when travelling in another European country and offers you free support if you have a complaint against your economic operator in order to resolve the problem. If no other means of redress is possible, you can submit a complaint by going to https://sesizari.anpc.ro/, in the case of economic operators with registered offices in Romania”, the Consumer Protection press release points out.
ENGLISH
Romanian Space Agency and University Politehnica of Bucharest, joint workshop dedicated to identifying innovative solutions and facilitating partnerships between public and private actors in the fields of cybersecurity and space
The Romanian Space Agency (ROSA) and the National University for Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest, with the support of the EU Cybersecurity Competence Centre (ECCC), organised on Wednesday, 20 March, a workshop on “Cybersecurity and Advanced Space Technologies”, to explore innovative solutions and to stimulate strategic actions, as well as to facilitate the forging of partnerships between public and private actors in the fields of cybersecurity and space.
The workshop hosted by the National University for Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest was held in a hybrid format, with the participation of representatives from academia, ROSA and ECCC, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of National Defence, the National Cyber Security Directorate, but also from the private sector, with companies such as certSIGN, Thales, CS Group Romania, Eviden or AROBS, which are active in the digital transformation, big data, encryption, software solutions development, electronics and cybersecurity markets.
The discussions, open to stakeholders from the industry, research sphere, academia and students of the National University for Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest, focused on current trends in advanced space technologies, in particular on redefining and strategically strengthening the cyber resilience of critical infrastructures and services in space taking into account lessons learned from large-scale incidents on Earth; the role of technological innovation in preventing and countering cyber risks and threats, as well as managing future challenges and exploiting opportunities to create robust defence mechanisms.
Also, Romanian companies with a tradition in the IT&C field highlighted tangible results achieved for the development and innovation of the field and for the extension of technological solutions to the space domain, as well as the partnerships established with public and private stakeholders, both at national and European level, aimed at researching and developing innovative technological solutions for civil and military applications.
Finally, discussions also focused on the collaboration between the cybersecurity and space domains, with an emphasis on identifying the most appropriate pathways for cooperation between the two industries to address common cyber risks and challenges, e.g. based on a risk assessment model or through a cyber security operations centre serving entities in a common administrative area.
ENGLISH
Csaba Borboly, President of Harghita County Council and CoR rapporteur, supports the introduction of an infringement procedure against EU countries that do not seriously consider compensation for damage caused by large carnivores to livestock or crops
Csaba Borboly, president of Harghita County Council and rapporteur of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) for the draft opinion on ”Biodiversity protection and coexistence with large carnivores in Europe – challenges and opportunities for local and regional authorities”, supports, among other things, the introduction of an infringement procedure in European legislation against countries that do not take seriously the compensation of damage caused by large carnivores to livestock or crops.
At a local dialogue organised by Harghita County Council and the CoR on 8 March in Miercurea-Ciuc, Csaba Borboly discussed the need to strengthen EU action for a European policy on large carnivores, underlining the transnational nature of the issue of harmonious coexistence with these animals and calling for sustained efforts at European, national, regional and local level to find new ways for the sustainable and safe coexistence of farm animals, humans and large terrestrial, marine and flying carnivores.
Borboly stressed that dialogue with the European institutions is essential to promote these concerns at the European decision-making level. In addition to ongoing negotiations with the European Commission and the European Parliament, he said, regional and local authorities must be actively involved in the process of developing specific solutions. He also stressed the importance of supporting politicians who back these initiatives and underlined the desire to create a platform at the regional level in Harghita County to develop specific solutions.
“With the report, we are in permanent negotiations with the representatives of the European Commission, here I am referring first of all to the Directorate General for Environment where there is a department for biodiversity, and, besides, to the European Parliament where we try to support with arguments the work of the MEPs who support us, and at home we would like to achieve the creation of a regional platform for large carnivores in Harghita County in the framework of the new European platform for large carnivores, where we can elaborate specific solutions. We also hope that the Government and Parliament will consider these things, and in parallel, there are several analyses and studies on what is not working and how we could improve things, and we are trying to formulate amendments to the legislation. Then we go further to the European Union level, where we have the opportunity to present the report when there are preparatory discussions for the decision-making act, then we can regularly present it at the European big platform meetings and at several public policy debates. Now we have Hungary coming up for the EU Presidency in the summer and if the Hungarian Presidency finds the issue important enough to put it on the agenda, then we will most likely have better results. These are the directions we can take”, said the President of Harghita County Council, CoR rapporteur.
He also highlighted the need for a more coherent and coercive approach at the European level in terms of compliance with biodiversity conservation and habitat protection legislation. He stressed that the lack of enforcement levers in international legislation makes it difficult to implement and comply with these rules, insisting on the need to find effective ways to monitor and sanction Member States that do not fulfill their obligations.
“As I said, on many levels we are moving forward and so far we have been able to solve many things at home, for some we have also had political decisions and regulations, for others we have not. I don’t follow that path – what would happen if we didn’t do anything? – we are moving forward. What has changed from the previous report is that we have included a provision saying that it is not okay if a Member State does not take citizens’ problems seriously. There is a new element in this report, to see if we get support from Brussels to launch an infringement procedure against those states that are not serious about providing compensation and solving the whole problem. Because I have worked with many ministers here, all of whom were well-meaning, but somehow in Parliament, here and there, on the stairs of the Academy, some things got bogged down, not all of them, but some of them, and we see that if there is infringement for waste management and everyone takes the position of the righteous, the mayors are fined for things they did not do, or for waste dumps that were there for who knows when; if there is infringement for air, for water, then we need this infringement procedure on this subject too. I believe that the international legislative framework is not complete here, and there is no coercive leverage. We have levers, what species are protected, and how to protect them, but for Articles 14 and 16, for habitats, for ensuring they are respected, for ensuring that human life and health come first, we do not have any levers. This is why I am saying this, when we also have elections for the European Parliament and this is why I wanted to have this debate and I hope that the two representatives of the RMDSZ in the European Parliament will take up this issue”, explained Csaba Borboly.
Finally, Borboly expressed the hope that through sustained efforts at European level and the active involvement of local and regional stakeholders, it will be possible to find appropriate solutions to a complex problem such as the harmonious coexistence of humans, domestic animals, and large carnivores, thus contributing to the conservation of biodiversity and the protection of the interests of local communities.
“The mills are working slowly to solve this problem. Let’s hope that the Environment Ministry and Brussels will be more courageous on this issue. At the moment I don’t see a better solution for this, than just to work together, to collect data, because I see that things are getting simpler ‘to shoot or not to shoot’; if we stick to this it all gets bogged down. If we simplify things to protected-unprotected status again, things get stuck again. There are many facts that people don’t know because we don’t have data. We know how many birds there are at European level, but we don’t know how many bears, and we could list the rest of the things, the compensation, etc. In 2028 the new funding period starts at the EU level, there will be a lot of opportunities, but there is no point in going for separate money for large carnivores then because it is late. Now a solution is being prepared and at these events we attend I see that many geese beat a pig and somehow we have to put our opinion forward in the European Union”, concluded the President of the CJ Harghita and CoR rapporteur.
The event “Biodiversity protection and coexistence with large carnivores in Europe – Challenges and opportunities for local and regional authorities”, held in Miercurea-Ciuc, brought together numerous speakers and addressed various topics related to biodiversity conservation and the relationship with large carnivores.
During the first part of the dialogue, European perspectives were discussed, with presentations and debates given by key figures such as Csaba Borboly, President of Harghita County Council, László Csák, expert, and Robert Zeman from the European Committee of the Regions. Other notable participants were MEP Herbert Dorfmann and Dr Miklós Heltai, Director of the MATE Wildlife Management Institute.
The second part of the dialogue focused on the situation in Romania and Harghita County, with presentations by officials such as Gabriel Oltean, Ministerial Advisor, and specialists such as Dr. Róbert Szép from the Research and Development Institute for Wildlife Management and Mountain Resources. Also included were perspectives from civil society, represented by Levente Miklós and Hadnagy Lehel.
The dialogue also included video messages from Professor Dr. Ovidiu Ionescu and Dr. Valeria Salvatore, who made important contributions related to the presentation of the Harghita County Regional Platform.
Moderated by journalist Dan Cărbunaru, the event focused on bringing together local and regional authorities, scientific experts and other stakeholders to share experiences and ideas on biodiversity conservation and coexistence with large carnivores, taking into account the Romanian legislative context. Professional presentations and networking sessions resulted in a better understanding of current challenges and possible solutions, as well as the creation of new connections and exchange of ideas among participants.
ENGLISH
Harghita County Council and the European Committee of the Regions organise a local dialogue on biodiversity protection and coexistence with large carnivores in Europe (LIVE, 8 March, 09.00)
Harghita County Council, together with the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), is organising a local dialogue in Miercurea-Ciuc on Friday, 8 March 2024 on the protection of biodiversity and the coexistence of large carnivores in Europe, based on the draft opinion of CoR on this issue, coordinated by the President of Harghita County Council, Csaba Borboly (EPP-RO), as rapporteur.
Entitled “Biodiversity protection and coexistence with large carnivores in Europe – Challenges and opportunities for local and regional authorities –“, the event will start at 09.00 and will be broadcast LIVE on CaleaEuropeană.ro and on the Calea Europeană Facebook page.
The event will address both the European, national, and local dimensions of the topic. The full agenda is available here.
The first part of the dialogue will address the European perspective and will start with a presentation by the rapporteur, President of CJ Harghita Csaba Borboly, followed by a debate with László Csák, who will present the expert’s point of view, and Robert Zeman (CZ/ECR), shadow rapporteur at the European Committee of the Regions.
The panel will also include MEP Herbert Dorfmann and Dr Miklós Heltai, Director of the MATE Wildlife Management Institute.
The second part of the dialogue will address “Protection of biological diversity and coexistence with large carnivores in Romania and Harghita County”. This panel will include:
– Gabriel Oltean, Ministerial Advisor, Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests;
– Levente Miklós, Rural Development Association of Harghita County Council, on “Wildlife damage caused by brown bears in Harghita County. Aggregated data of the last ten years”;
– Director Dr. Róbert Szép, Research and Development Institute for Wildlife and Mountain Resources Management, on “Practical research results of the Institute for Research and Development of Wildlife and Mountain Resources”;
– Hadnagy Lehel, Engineer, Silos Hunting Association, on “To shoot or not to shoot – the situation of bears through the eyes of a game manager in Harghita”;
During this panel, Professor Dr. Ovidiu Ionescu, ICAS, and Dr. Valeria Salvatore, ecologist, Institute of Applied Ecology, Italy, will deliver video messages on “Regional platform support in meeting the challenges posed by coexistence with large carnivores in 2024”.
The local dialogue is moderated by journalist Dan Cărbunaru, director of CaleaEuropeană.ro.
The aim of the event is to bring together local and regional authorities, scientific experts, and stakeholders, providing an opportunity to share experiences and ideas on biodiversity conservation and coexistence with large carnivores, considering Romanian legislation.
Professional presentations in various fields will contribute to a deeper understanding of current challenges and possible solutions, while networking sessions will provide an opportunity to make new connections and exchange ideas.
Concrete & Design Solutions
ANPC Romania launched investigations into potential unfair commercial practices of online shopping platforms Temu and Shein
ANPC a demarat verificări privind potențiale practici comerciale incorecte ale platformelor online de cumpărături Temu și Shein
Parlamentul European a adoptat noi norme care consolidează dreptul la reparare, urmăresc reducerea deșeurilor și sprijină sectorul reparațiilor prin repararea mai ușoară și mai ieftină a bunurilor
Ministerul Sănătății introduce 28 de molecule inovative în lista de medicamente compensate și gratuite
Președintele Agenției Române pentru Investiții și Comerț Exterior anunță un val de investiții japoneze în România de peste 500 de milioane de dolari
Președintele ASF, întâlnire cu reprezentanții administratorilor fondurilor de pensii private din România: Este nevoie de premise fiscale care să conducă la creșterea randamentelor fondurilor de pensii
Parlamentul European aprobă reînnoirea suspendării taxelor la import și a contingentelor pentru exporturile ucrainene către UE până la 5 iunie 2025, protejând în același timp fermierii europeni
La ultima sesiune plenară din acest mandat, eurodeputații au aprobat revizuirea normelor fiscale ale UE pentru a le face mai favorabile investițiilor
Într-o întâlnire cu ambasadoarea Georgiei, directorul general al ICI București reiterează angajamentul institutului de a contribui la consolidarea securității cibernetice la nivel regional și internațional
Premierul Marcel Ciolacu anunță că ”proiectul de lege privind adoptarea salariului minim european în România” este în lucru la Ministerul Muncii: Păstrarea forţei de muncă în ţară, o prioritate
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Premierul Marcel Ciolacu anunță că ”proiectul de lege privind adoptarea salariului minim european în România” este în lucru la Ministerul Muncii: Păstrarea forţei de muncă în ţară, o prioritate
Klaus Iohannis și Yoon Suk Yeol au adoptat, la Seul, Declarația pentru consolidarea Parteneriatului Strategic România – Coreea de Sud, cu accent pe apărare, energie și investiții
Șeful diplomației UE face apel la statele membre să furnizeze și interceptoare Ucrainei pe lângă muniția esențială pe câmpul de luptă
În ultimii 30 de ani, România a beneficiat de investiții de peste un miliard de euro din partea Băncii Europene pentru Reconstrucție și Dezvoltare, subliniază directorul BERD pentru țara noastră
Directorul general ICI București, în cadrul Digital Innovation Summit: Lumea se schimbă şi va trebui să ne adaptăm. Foarte multe informații nu le mai putem opera decât dacă suntem digitalizați
Ne dorim să dezvoltăm Portul Constanța în perspectiva procesului de redresare și reconstrucție a Ucrainei, subliniază Marcel Ciolacu în Qatar: Avem nevoie de expertiza și experiența companiilor qatareze
Ministrul Adrian Câciu își dorește ca Europa anului 2030 să ”fie un furnizor mondial de tehnologie, un producător de semiconductori şi un producător de software”, fiind convins că România va fi cu totul alta
Gala AOR. Președintele Rețelei Orașelor și Municipiilor din R. Moldova din cadrul CALM: Ne dorim parteneriate în care Republica Moldova să se simtă parte a românității de facto și de jure
Digital Innovation Summit Bucharest explorează în perioada 16-18 aprilie punctul de intersecție dintre inovarea digitală, securitatea cibernetică și eforturile diplomatice într-o lume interconectată
Digital Innovation Summit/Nicolae Ciucă: Văd următorii 10 ani ca pe un deceniu al siguranței, în care investiția în inovație și tehnologie trebuie să fie parte a noului proiect de țară
Trending
- CONSILIUL EUROPEAN6 days ago
Raport revoluționar privind viitorul pieței unice: Enrico Letta le propune liderilor UE să integreze telecomunicațiile, energia și finanțele și propune cea de-a 5-a libertate a pieței unice, consacrată inovării
- ROMÂNIA6 days ago
Președintele AOR, Adrian Teban: De-a lungul celor trei decenii de activitate, AOR a devenit un pilon fundamental în dezvoltarea și promovarea intereselor orașelor mici și mijlocii din România
- ROMÂNIA1 week ago
Ministrul Apărării a discutat cu ambasadoarea SUA despre planurile de modernizare a Bazei 57 Aeriene Mihail Kogălniceanu
- ROMÂNIA DIGITALĂ1 week ago
Digital Innovation Summit/Nicolae Ciucă: Văd următorii 10 ani ca pe un deceniu al siguranței, în care investiția în inovație și tehnologie trebuie să fie parte a noului proiect de țară
- ROMÂNIA6 days ago
Cătălin Predoiu, după vizita omologului de la Berlin: Ministrul de interne al Germaniei va discuta cu omologul austriac despre intrarea României în Schengen și cu granițele terestre