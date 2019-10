Banca Mondială: Georgia și Macedonia de Nord, două dintre cele mai bune destinații de investiții din top 20 la nivel mondial, pe fondul reformelor pentru consolidarea mediului de afaceri

The BeEurope platform, created following the implementation of the European project “Mentoring for Better Life & Better Harmony in Society – the Healthy Integration of Young Women in Europe” , is now available in several languages, including Romanian, according to a press release forwarded to caleaeuropeana.ro.

INCSMPS participated, during November 2017 – October 2019 to the project “Mentoring for Better Life & Better Harmony in Society – the Healthy Integration of Young Women in Europe” 2017-2-FR02-KA205-013355, Co-funded by the ERASMUS Programme of the European Union.

BeEurope platform – the main product of project – is now available, in several languages, English, French, Romanian, Turkish and Slovakian , at www.beeurope.net

BeEurope’s aims, objectives and results are very simple and clear: to train well backgrounded mentors for supporting young female mentees, refugees or Roma, possibly teenage moms, in their own health care, child care and employability dimensions to foster their integration in to their new societies.