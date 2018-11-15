Business Diplomacy 2018, the conference addressing the new challenges of the business environment and ways to make leaders more competitive by borrowing diplomacy techniques
Business Diplomacy 2018 – as part of the Diplomacy360 Program, is an outstanding international event at its third edition, where 200 diplomats, business people, decision-makers in Romanian and international companies and other international relations experts from Romania and abroad announced their participation.
The conference is taking place today, November 15th, in Bucharest at Ramada Parc Hotel, from 9.45.
The 20 speakers of the Conference will discuss about the ways in which the leaders interested to become more competitive in their activity, can utilize methods and techniques from diplomacy, in order to anticipate threats and exploit new opportunities arising from geopolitical changes, to avoid conflicts and make strategic alliances to protect their interests, solve problems and develop international organizations and businesses.
Dan Cărbunaru, CEO of Calea Europeană will address Media & Journalism Diplomacy in the panel dedicated to the different sides of diplomacy.
At the International Business Diplomacy Conference 2018, the participants can see the world beyond appearances, through the eyes of diplomats that are specially educated to solve critical situations and develop relationships in a global environment characterised by Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity, as this is the new normality. Business paradigms are changing rapidly, being sensitively influenced by geo-political, technological and economic factors that are not related to the national context only. These changes can generate both threats and opportunities for companies.
Schedule
9:00 – 9:45 Registration, Welcome Coffee & Networking
9:45 Welcome Speech: Diplomacy360 – Valentin PREDA/ CEO @ Romanian Business Exchange
10:00 The official opening: H.E. Mr. Teodor MELESCANU – Minister of Foreign Affairs
Surviving & Generating New Business in the 21st Century – Shaun RIORDAN / British Career Diplomat, Director of the Chair in Diplomacy and Cyberspace and the European Institute of International Studies
Diplomacy and Business: the Supreme Synergy – Her Royal Highness Princess Lia of Romania
Global Government Affairs in a time of change – Lena Bäcker (Sweden) Founder and President at Good Government Affairs, Honorary Board Member at the International Diplomat Business Club UK and UAE
Norway’s Blue Path to a Green Future – H.E. Ms. Lise Nicoline KLEVEN GREVSTAD – Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway in Romania
Dominic BRUYNSEELS – Executive President of FIRST BANK Romania
11:40 – 11:55 Coffee Break & Networking
The Old-School Diplomacy in the New World: H.E. Mr. Stefan GLAVAN – Romanian Career Ambassador
Protecting the Company’s confidential information: Ionut RITES / Chief of Classified Information Office – Chamber of Deputies
How to be the Diplomat of your Business: Colin Lovering – Chairman of the board of Directors British Romanian Chamber of Commerce (BRCC), Senior Vice-president of Avison Young
Sport Diplomacy – Mihai COVALIU / President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee
13:00-13:45 Lunch Break & Networking
Cultural Diplomacy: dr. h.c. Ioan HOLENDER
Corporate Diplomacy: How the diplomatic competences can help the business people to open new international markets and build strategic business alliances – Stefan POPESCU / Corporate Affairs @ ENGIE Romania, former State Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Public Diplomacy – Dorel CAPRAR / President of the Committee for Defence, Public Order and National Security – Chamber of Deputies
Diplomatic Etiquette – H.E. Mr. Gheorghe Dinica, former Chief of the Romanian State Protocol
Crisis negotiations – Liviu DANILA , General bg.(r.), Expert TAIEX of COM UE
15:15-15:30 Coffee Break & Networking
The role of the Romanian Diplomacy in achieving the Great Union: H.E. Mr. Cristian DIACONESCU, former Minister of Foreign Affairs
Media & Journalism Diplomacy: Dan Carbunaru / Director @ caleaeuropeana.ro/ europeanpath.eu EU Affairs Journalist
Cyber Diplomacy: Tal PAVEL, CEO&Founder MiddleEasterNet – The Cyber Empowerment Center – Israel
Cultural Diplomacy: Hélène ROOS – Director, French Institute in Romania
Climate Diplomacy: General (r) Emil STRAINU
City Diplomacy & Digital Diplomacy: Shaun RIORDAN
16:45 Diplomacy360 Conference Conclusions & 2019 Plan Presentation;
–
Recent comments: