Business Diplomacy 2018, the conference addressing the new challenges of the business environment and ways to make leaders more competitive by borrowing diplomacy techniques

Business Diplomacy 2018 – as part of the Diplomacy360 Program, is an outstanding international event at its third edition, where 200 diplomats, business people, decision-makers in Romanian and international companies and other international relations experts from Romania and abroad announced their participation.

The conference is taking place today, November 15th, in Bucharest at Ramada Parc Hotel, from 9.45.

The 20 speakers of the Conference will discuss about the ways in which the leaders interested to become more competitive in their activity, can utilize methods and techniques from diplomacy, in order to anticipate threats and exploit new opportunities arising from geopolitical changes, to avoid conflicts and make strategic alliances to protect their interests, solve problems and develop international organizations and businesses.

Dan Cărbunaru, CEO of Calea Europeană will address Media & Journalism Diplomacy in the panel dedicated to the different sides of diplomacy.

At the International Business Diplomacy Conference 2018, the participants can see the world beyond appearances, through the eyes of diplomats that are specially educated to solve critical situations and develop relationships in a global environment characterised by Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity, as this is the new normality. Business paradigms are changing rapidly, being sensitively influenced by geo-political, technological and economic factors that are not related to the national context only. These changes can generate both threats and opportunities for companies.

Schedule

9:00 – 9:45 Registration, Welcome Coffee & Networking

9:45 Welcome Speech: Diplomacy360 – Valentin PREDA/ CEO @ Romanian Business Exchange

10:00 The official opening: H.E. Mr. Teodor MELESCANU – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Surviving & Generating New Business in the 21st Century – Shaun RIORDAN / British Career Diplomat, Director of the Chair in Diplomacy and Cyberspace and the European Institute of International Studies

Diplomacy and Business: the Supreme Synergy – Her Royal Highness Princess Lia of Romania

Global Government Affairs in a time of change – Lena Bäcker (Sweden) Founder and President at Good Government Affairs, Honorary Board Member at the International Diplomat Business Club UK and UAE

Norway’s Blue Path to a Green Future – H.E. Ms. Lise Nicoline KLEVEN GREVSTAD – Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway in Romania

Dominic BRUYNSEELS – Executive President of FIRST BANK Romania

11:40 – 11:55 Coffee Break & Networking

The Old-School Diplomacy in the New World: H.E. Mr. Stefan GLAVAN – Romanian Career Ambassador

Protecting the Company’s confidential information: Ionut RITES / Chief of Classified Information Office – Chamber of Deputies

How to be the Diplomat of your Business: Colin Lovering – Chairman of the board of Directors British Romanian Chamber of Commerce (BRCC), Senior Vice-president of Avison Young

Sport Diplomacy – Mihai COVALIU / President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee

13:00-13:45 Lunch Break & Networking

Cultural Diplomacy: dr. h.c. Ioan HOLENDER

Corporate Diplomacy: How the diplomatic competences can help the business people to open new international markets and build strategic business alliances – Stefan POPESCU / Corporate Affairs @ ENGIE Romania, former State Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Public Diplomacy – Dorel CAPRAR / President of the Committee for Defence, Public Order and National Security – Chamber of Deputies

Diplomatic Etiquette – H.E. Mr. Gheorghe Dinica, former Chief of the Romanian State Protocol

Crisis negotiations – Liviu DANILA , General bg.(r.), Expert TAIEX of COM UE

15:15-15:30 Coffee Break & Networking

The role of the Romanian Diplomacy in achieving the Great Union: H.E. Mr. Cristian DIACONESCU, former Minister of Foreign Affairs

Media & Journalism Diplomacy: Dan Carbunaru / Director @ caleaeuropeana.ro/ europeanpath.eu EU Affairs Journalist

Cyber Diplomacy: Tal PAVEL, CEO&Founder MiddleEasterNet – The Cyber Empowerment Center – Israel

Cultural Diplomacy: Hélène ROOS – Director, French Institute in Romania

Climate Diplomacy: General (r) Emil STRAINU

City Diplomacy & Digital Diplomacy: Shaun RIORDAN

16:45 Diplomacy360 Conference Conclusions & 2019 Plan Presentation;

