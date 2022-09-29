ENGLISH
CoR: Newly elected chair of COTER Commission, Emil Boc will focus his mandate on efficient use of EU budget and cohesion funds
Emil Boc, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and former Prime Minister of Romania, was elected chair of the European Committee of the Regions’ commission for Territorial Cohesion Policy and EU Budget (COTER) for a mandate of two and a half years, according to a press release of EPP-CoR Group.
Emil Boc (RO/EPP) has been a member of the CoR since 2019 and was rapporteur of many opinions on topics related to education, such as the European Education Area, the European Strategy for Universities, and how the EU is addressing the brain drain challenge. In his new role as chair of the COTER Commission, Mr Boc will focus his political activity on the use of the EU budget and cohesion funds, the decarbonisation of transports and the start of a forward-looking reflection to secure a strong and efficient cohesion policy also in the future.
Emil Boc commented on his election saying: “As COTER chair, one of my biggest priorities is to make sure that we will have an efficient sustainable and qualitative implementation of the current cohesion programmes and a strong cohesion policy in the future. We will dedicate a lot of attention to the upcoming debates. I will meet soon with the EU Commissioner for Cohesion Policy and Reforms Elisa Ferreira to discuss about our Joint Action Plan: we have to work closely with the Commission on how to provide the necessary support for local and regional authorities to speed up the implementation.”
He added that: “There are many EU Funds that are linked to Cohesion directly or indirectly and this impacts negatively the capacity of regional and local beneficiaries to use the EU in general and the Cohesion Fund in particular. Concrete support is needed from the European Commission and Member States national governments in boosting the administrative capacity of regional and local authorities as main beneficiaries of the Cohesion Policy.”
Addressing the members of COTER Commission he highlighted: “I want to ensure that our work as COTER and institution has a real impact in our territories, and that no region is left behind, no matter the size, demographic or geographic challenges. We must work together with all EU institutions and make sure that the voice of cities and regions and of our citizens is heard”. Cohesion is not a technicality but a political principle, it is the glue that keeps Europe united. The democratic future of Europe depends on the future of Cohesion policy. Especially in these difficult moments we need cohesion and solidarity to be able to properly and efficiently respond to our citizen’s needs.”
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga, after the German Chancellor’s announcement: “Romania is closer to Schengen integration”
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomed on Monday the first announcement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supporting Romania’s accession to the free movement area in a speech given by the German leader in Prague.
“We have an extremely good signal coming from Germany today. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated clearly that he supports the accession of Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia to the Schengen area. I hope that this signal coming from one of the main pillars of the European Union will create the basis for the support of the other EU states for the effective accession of Romania and the other two states to Schengen. It is the final element for the Romanians to gain full and equal rights with the other European citizens and, in addition, a historical reparation that Romania has been waiting for over 12 years”, the MEP said in a statement to CaleaEuropeana.ro.
According to the liberal MEP, “the postponement of a political decision on the acceptance of our country in Schengen is an unfair debt that the European Union has towards Romania and Romanians”.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: EU energy sector reform called for by the EC is a zero priority for electricity price control
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) argues that “the reform of the EU energy sector called for by the President of the European Commission is a zero priority for electricity price control”.
„Any decision at this point on the EU energy sector is better than no decision. Either way, the galloping electricity price increases must be stopped and the EU must rethink the whole energy system. The decoupling of electricity prices from gas prices, as called for by the Austrian chancellor on Sunday, may be part of the solution to calm the electricity market. In the same context, the decision to cap prices adopted in most EU countries is proving to be nothing more than a desperate solution that only works in the short term and leaves deep scars on national budgets – generalised compensation is not predictable when electricity prices are rising uncontrollably and unpredictably. In the long term, however, capping does not solve the underlying problem”, the MEP told CaleaEuropeana.ro.
He also welcomes the position of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: “This is a wake-up call that puts the urgency of reforming the EU’s energy sector on the agenda. We also expect urgent solutions to this problem from the meeting of energy ministers in Brussels on 9 September”, added the Romanian MEP.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: We cannot achieve the green economy goal without gas and nuclear energy as transitional fuels
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) argues that the goal of a green economy cannot be achieved without gas and nuclear energy as transition fuels. He also said it isimportant for Romania to support the European Commission’s proposal to include gas and nuclear energy on the list of transitional fuels.
According to the MEP, Romania, both through the voice of President Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă, has taken a position in favour of the European Commission’s proposal to include gas and nuclear energy on the list of transitional fuels.
“The context of the war in Ukraine, however, has given rise to voices in the European Parliament but also in other quarters who argue that the inclusion of gas in the delegated act would directly support Russia and its gas exports,” he added.
“It is an interpretation that creates a causal chain between two elements that are only circumstantially connected. The fact that gas is still considered a transition fuel to green energy does not mean that there is no gas other than that imported from Russia. Basically, the conflict in Ukraine is being used as an opportunity to reject a balanced and moderate vision of the transition to green energy”, said the Romanian MEP for www.caleaeuropeana.ro.
“Some colleagues who already had a position contrary to that of the Commission saw the conflict in Ukraine as an opportunity to argue. It is categorically false. We cannot achieve the goal of a green economy without gas and nuclear energy as transitional fuels. In any case, it is in Romania’s direct interest to support the European Commission’s proposal”, concluded MEP Vasile Blaga.
Premierul Nicolae Ciucă participă sâmbătă la inaugurarea gazoductului Bulgaria-Grecia, care va asigura inclusiv aprovizionarea României
Victorie diplomatică a SUA în fața Rusiei, la București: O americancă a fost aleasă secretar general al Uniunii Internaționale a Telecomunicațiilor, poziție deținută în ultimii opt ani de China
CoR: Newly elected chair of COTER Commission, Emil Boc will focus his mandate on efficient use of EU budget and cohesion funds
Emil Boc a fost ales președinte al Comisiei pentru politica de coeziune teritorială și bugetul UE din cadrul Comitetului European al Regiunilor
Protecția avertizorilor de integritate: CE trece la următoarea etapă în procedura de constatare a neîndeplinirii obligațiilor împotriva României și altor trei state membre
Ministerul Sănătății a declanșat Mecanismul UE de protecție civilă pentru asigurarea tratamentului pacienților diagnosticați cu variola maimuței
Eurodeputatul Vasile Blaga: Grupul PPE a adoptat un document de poziție privind soluțiile pentru combaterea inflației și a creșterii prețurilor la energie
Socialiștii europeni: Parlamentul European va cere suspendarea negocierilor de aderare a Serbiei la UE
Președintele chinez și premierul japonez promit să dezvolte relațiile dintre Tokyo și Beijing, la 50 de ani de la normalizarea lor
Iran: Vicepreședintă PE și femei care dețin funcția de ministru sau secretar de stat din 11 țări UE, inclusiv România, reiterează sprijinul ferm pentru drepturile fundamentale
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Klaus Iohannis: DNA, un model la nivel european, a contribuit decisiv ca România să fie un pol de stabilitate și un partener strategic pentru partenerii din NATO și UE
Nicolae Ciucă, din Japonia: Componenta de securitate și apărare, unul din cei patru piloni de cooperare ai viitorului nostru parteneriat, de mare interes pentru ambele părți
Klaus Iohannis, despre amenințarea Rusiei cu un război nuclear: România, ca parte a NATO, este pregătită pentru orice scenariu. Românii nu trebuie să intre în panică
Klaus Iohannis, către antreprenorii români din Silicon Valley: Poate aveți unele lecții care ne-ar folosi în România
Nicolae Ciucă: Salutăm interesul manifestat de Banca Japoneză de Cooperare Internațională pentru susținerea marilor proiecte de infrastructură de transport și de producere a energiei verzi
Ministrul ungar de externe, singurul din UE care s-a întâlnit cu Lavrov la ONU: Există o singură soluție la inflația de război și la prețurile epuizante ale energiei: pacea. Ungaria vrea pace
Ursula von der Leyen îndemnă tânăra generație să apere democrația în fața autocrației: Trebuie să lucrăm la consolidarea acesteia pentru că știm cât de repede se poate schimba istoria
Klaus Iohannis, întâlnire cu românii din SUA: România merge bine şi economia creşte, deși suntem într-o situație complicată din cauza războiului Rusiei în Ucraina
Joe Biden, la ONU: SUA nu caută un război rece cu China, dar vom fi neîngrădiți în a promova o lume liberă, deschisă, sigură și prosperă
De la tribuna ONU, Biden denunță încălcarea Cartei Națiunilor Unite de către Rusia: Un membru permanent al Consiliului de Securitate a încercat să șteargă de pe hartă un stat suveran
Team2Share
Trending
-
MAREA BRITANIE1 week ago
O ceremonie unică pentru o regină unică: Elisabeta a II-a a fost înmormântată la cripta regală de la Castelul Windsor, după cele mai mari funeralii de stat din istorie
-
EUROPARLAMENTARI ROMÂNI1 week ago
Eurodeputatul Marian-Jean Marinescu: Energiile regenerabile, una dintre soluții pentru eliminarea dependenței energetice a UE, nu doar de Rusia, dar de orice altă țară cu regim nedemocratic
-
Cristian Bușoi1 week ago
Eurodeputatul Cristian Bușoi a discutat cu premierul Coreei de Sud despre oportunitatea de colaborare între România și Coreea în domeniul nuclear, al bateriilor și de captare a carbonului
-
EUROPARLAMENTARI ROMÂNI1 week ago
Noul Bauhaus european: Marian-Jean Marinescu subliniază nevoia ca proiectele să se alinieze cu politicile cheie ale UE, ”să creeze noi locuri de muncă și oportunități de afaceri”
-
ROMÂNIA1 week ago
Asociația H.appyCities a lansat analiza „Economia digitală și societatea în România”: Este necesară înțelegerea mult mai bună a cadrului european, a rolului și structurii DESI