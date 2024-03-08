ENGLISH
Csaba Borboly, President of Harghita County Council and CoR rapporteur, supports the introduction of an infringement procedure against EU countries that do not seriously consider compensation for damage caused by large carnivores to livestock or crops
Csaba Borboly, president of Harghita County Council and rapporteur of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) for the draft opinion on ”Biodiversity protection and coexistence with large carnivores in Europe – challenges and opportunities for local and regional authorities”, supports, among other things, the introduction of an infringement procedure in European legislation against countries that do not take seriously the compensation of damage caused by large carnivores to livestock or crops.
At a local dialogue organised by Harghita County Council and the CoR on 8 March in Miercurea-Ciuc, Csaba Borboly discussed the need to strengthen EU action for a European policy on large carnivores, underlining the transnational nature of the issue of harmonious coexistence with these animals and calling for sustained efforts at European, national, regional and local level to find new ways for the sustainable and safe coexistence of farm animals, humans and large terrestrial, marine and flying carnivores.
Borboly stressed that dialogue with the European institutions is essential to promote these concerns at the European decision-making level. In addition to ongoing negotiations with the European Commission and the European Parliament, he said, regional and local authorities must be actively involved in the process of developing specific solutions. He also stressed the importance of supporting politicians who back these initiatives and underlined the desire to create a platform at the regional level in Harghita County to develop specific solutions.
“With the report, we are in permanent negotiations with the representatives of the European Commission, here I am referring first of all to the Directorate General for Environment where there is a department for biodiversity, and, besides, to the European Parliament where we try to support with arguments the work of the MEPs who support us, and at home we would like to achieve the creation of a regional platform for large carnivores in Harghita County in the framework of the new European platform for large carnivores, where we can elaborate specific solutions. We also hope that the Government and Parliament will consider these things, and in parallel, there are several analyses and studies on what is not working and how we could improve things, and we are trying to formulate amendments to the legislation. Then we go further to the European Union level, where we have the opportunity to present the report when there are preparatory discussions for the decision-making act, then we can regularly present it at the European big platform meetings and at several public policy debates. Now we have Hungary coming up for the EU Presidency in the summer and if the Hungarian Presidency finds the issue important enough to put it on the agenda, then we will most likely have better results. These are the directions we can take”, said the President of Harghita County Council, CoR rapporteur.
He also highlighted the need for a more coherent and coercive approach at the European level in terms of compliance with biodiversity conservation and habitat protection legislation. He stressed that the lack of enforcement levers in international legislation makes it difficult to implement and comply with these rules, insisting on the need to find effective ways to monitor and sanction Member States that do not fulfill their obligations.
“As I said, on many levels we are moving forward and so far we have been able to solve many things at home, for some we have also had political decisions and regulations, for others we have not. I don’t follow that path – what would happen if we didn’t do anything? – we are moving forward. What has changed from the previous report is that we have included a provision saying that it is not okay if a Member State does not take citizens’ problems seriously. There is a new element in this report, to see if we get support from Brussels to launch an infringement procedure against those states that are not serious about providing compensation and solving the whole problem. Because I have worked with many ministers here, all of whom were well-meaning, but somehow in Parliament, here and there, on the stairs of the Academy, some things got bogged down, not all of them, but some of them, and we see that if there is infringement for waste management and everyone takes the position of the righteous, the mayors are fined for things they did not do, or for waste dumps that were there for who knows when; if there is infringement for air, for water, then we need this infringement procedure on this subject too. I believe that the international legislative framework is not complete here, and there is no coercive leverage. We have levers, what species are protected, and how to protect them, but for Articles 14 and 16, for habitats, for ensuring they are respected, for ensuring that human life and health come first, we do not have any levers. This is why I am saying this, when we also have elections for the European Parliament and this is why I wanted to have this debate and I hope that the two representatives of the RMDSZ in the European Parliament will take up this issue”, explained Csaba Borboly.
Finally, Borboly expressed the hope that through sustained efforts at European level and the active involvement of local and regional stakeholders, it will be possible to find appropriate solutions to a complex problem such as the harmonious coexistence of humans, domestic animals, and large carnivores, thus contributing to the conservation of biodiversity and the protection of the interests of local communities.
“The mills are working slowly to solve this problem. Let’s hope that the Environment Ministry and Brussels will be more courageous on this issue. At the moment I don’t see a better solution for this, than just to work together, to collect data, because I see that things are getting simpler ‘to shoot or not to shoot’; if we stick to this it all gets bogged down. If we simplify things to protected-unprotected status again, things get stuck again. There are many facts that people don’t know because we don’t have data. We know how many birds there are at European level, but we don’t know how many bears, and we could list the rest of the things, the compensation, etc. In 2028 the new funding period starts at the EU level, there will be a lot of opportunities, but there is no point in going for separate money for large carnivores then because it is late. Now a solution is being prepared and at these events we attend I see that many geese beat a pig and somehow we have to put our opinion forward in the European Union”, concluded the President of the CJ Harghita and CoR rapporteur.
The event “Biodiversity protection and coexistence with large carnivores in Europe – Challenges and opportunities for local and regional authorities”, held in Miercurea-Ciuc, brought together numerous speakers and addressed various topics related to biodiversity conservation and the relationship with large carnivores.
During the first part of the dialogue, European perspectives were discussed, with presentations and debates given by key figures such as Csaba Borboly, President of Harghita County Council, László Csák, expert, and Robert Zeman from the European Committee of the Regions. Other notable participants were MEP Herbert Dorfmann and Dr Miklós Heltai, Director of the MATE Wildlife Management Institute.
The second part of the dialogue focused on the situation in Romania and Harghita County, with presentations by officials such as Gabriel Oltean, Ministerial Advisor, and specialists such as Dr. Róbert Szép from the Research and Development Institute for Wildlife Management and Mountain Resources. Also included were perspectives from civil society, represented by Levente Miklós and Hadnagy Lehel.
The dialogue also included video messages from Professor Dr. Ovidiu Ionescu and Dr. Valeria Salvatore, who made important contributions related to the presentation of the Harghita County Regional Platform.
Moderated by journalist Dan Cărbunaru, the event focused on bringing together local and regional authorities, scientific experts and other stakeholders to share experiences and ideas on biodiversity conservation and coexistence with large carnivores, taking into account the Romanian legislative context. Professional presentations and networking sessions resulted in a better understanding of current challenges and possible solutions, as well as the creation of new connections and exchange of ideas among participants.
Harghita County Council and the European Committee of the Regions organise a local dialogue on biodiversity protection and coexistence with large carnivores in Europe (LIVE, 8 March, 09.00)
Harghita County Council, together with the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), is organising a local dialogue in Miercurea-Ciuc on Friday, 8 March 2024 on the protection of biodiversity and the coexistence of large carnivores in Europe, based on the draft opinion of CoR on this issue, coordinated by the President of Harghita County Council, Csaba Borboly (EPP-RO), as rapporteur.
Entitled “Biodiversity protection and coexistence with large carnivores in Europe – Challenges and opportunities for local and regional authorities –“, the event will start at 09.00 and will be broadcast LIVE on CaleaEuropeană.ro and on the Calea Europeană Facebook page.
The event will address both the European, national, and local dimensions of the topic. The full agenda is available here.
The first part of the dialogue will address the European perspective and will start with a presentation by the rapporteur, President of CJ Harghita Csaba Borboly, followed by a debate with László Csák, who will present the expert’s point of view, and Robert Zeman (CZ/ECR), shadow rapporteur at the European Committee of the Regions.
The panel will also include MEP Herbert Dorfmann and Dr Miklós Heltai, Director of the MATE Wildlife Management Institute.
The second part of the dialogue will address “Protection of biological diversity and coexistence with large carnivores in Romania and Harghita County”. This panel will include:
– Gabriel Oltean, Ministerial Advisor, Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests;
– Levente Miklós, Rural Development Association of Harghita County Council, on “Wildlife damage caused by brown bears in Harghita County. Aggregated data of the last ten years”;
– Director Dr. Róbert Szép, Research and Development Institute for Wildlife and Mountain Resources Management, on “Practical research results of the Institute for Research and Development of Wildlife and Mountain Resources”;
– Hadnagy Lehel, Engineer, Silos Hunting Association, on “To shoot or not to shoot – the situation of bears through the eyes of a game manager in Harghita”;
During this panel, Professor Dr. Ovidiu Ionescu, ICAS, and Dr. Valeria Salvatore, ecologist, Institute of Applied Ecology, Italy, will deliver video messages on “Regional platform support in meeting the challenges posed by coexistence with large carnivores in 2024”.
The local dialogue is moderated by journalist Dan Cărbunaru, director of CaleaEuropeană.ro.
The aim of the event is to bring together local and regional authorities, scientific experts, and stakeholders, providing an opportunity to share experiences and ideas on biodiversity conservation and coexistence with large carnivores, considering Romanian legislation.
Professional presentations in various fields will contribute to a deeper understanding of current challenges and possible solutions, while networking sessions will provide an opportunity to make new connections and exchange ideas.
PNL: The EPP Congress in Bucharest will bring together 2,000 delegates from 40 countries, including the Presidents of the European Commission and European Parliament and EPP state leaders
More than 2,000 delegates from over 40 countries, including the President of the European Commission, the President of the European Parliament, heads of state and government, European People’s Party leaders, and European Commissioners from the EPP political family, will meet next week in Bucharest, according to an announcement on Wednesday made by the National Liberal Party, co-host of the political event.
The European People’s Party (EPP) Congress will take place on 6 and 7 March at Romexpo.
“The EPP’s visit to Bucharest is a sign of solidarity of the whole European Union with Romania and the states in the vicinity of the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine,” PNL said in a statement.
The EPP Congress will prepare the 6-9 June elections for the European Parliament, adopt the manifesto of the European People’s Party and elect the candidate at the head of the list for the European elections and, implicitly, the candidate for the European Commission presidency.
The main event of the Congress will be the nomination of the candidate to head the European Commission, namely Ursula von der Leyen, the current chief of the European executive, who is also the only candidate.
The meeting in Bucharest is hosted by the National Liberal Party in partnership with the European People’s Party.
Bucharest already hosted a congress of the European People’s Party in October 2012.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will be the leaders delivering the closing remarks at the European People’s Party Congress in Bucharest, where the EU’s largest political family will set out its strategy and election manifesto for the 6-9 June European Parliament elections and nominate their lead candidate for President of the European Commission.
The announcement was made earlier this month by the party’s leader, German Manfred Weber, who is also chairman of the EPP group in the European Parliament, during a discussion with Romanian journalists.
The election manifesto of PNL is also expected to be presented in the context of the EPP Congress in Bucharest.
The Congress will be inaugurated by EPP President Manfred Weber and PNL President Nicolae Ciucă, with all the heads of state and government of the EPP member parties who will be present in Bucharest delivering speeches.
Robert Lupițu, editor-in-chief of CaleaEuropeana.ro, to deliver an EU Affairs Journalism course as Visiting Scholar at the University of Florida
CaleaEuropeana.ro, a leading platform for European affairs reporting in Romania and Europe, is pleased to announce that Robert Lupițu, the Editor-in-Chief, has been invited to be a Visiting Scholar at the Center for European Studies of the University of Florida (UF), in the United States of America. In this capacity, Robert Lupițu will be teaching a course titled “EU Integration in Practice: Reporting on the European Union” between 26th of February and 1st of March 2024, at UF, in Gainesville.
The course, which will offered to students at the University of Florida, aims to provide practical and meaningful insights into the field of European Union reporting and journalism. Drawing on Robert’s experience in covering European affairs the course will explore key topics such as EU institutions, policymaking processes, current events, and journalistic best practices in reporting on the EU.
Still a young journalist in his early 30s, but with ten years of experience in the field, Robert’s career as a journalist is bound by major EU and NATO meetings coverage, including summits that have decided EU leadership, EU budget, sanctions on Russia or NATO’s biggest collective reinforcement since the end of the Cold War, while he is also the Romanian journalist that takes part, since 2018, at each edition of the Munich Security Conference.
“I am honoured to have the opportunity to share my insights and experiences with the students at the University of Florida and I would like to thank the Center for European Studies and professor Amie Kreppel, director of UF Jean Monnet Center of Excellence, for inviting me. 2024 is a year with great resonance in Europe and in the US, with elections on both sides of the North Atlantic and a landmark in the history of Eastern Europe joining both EU and NATO, with Romania marking 20 years of NATO accession and 20 years since finalising EU accession negotiations. Reporting on the European Union is a way of life, because never in the history of the European continent, local, regional, national, and European matters have been inter-linked as in present times”, Robert Lupițu said.
The “EU Integration in Practice: Reporting on the European Union” course examines contemporary journalism in a European context. The class will explore the opportunities and challenges of covering political, economic, and social issues explicitly from a ‘European’ rather than a ‘local’ and ‘national’ perspective. Students in the course will discuss the role of journalism in the context of European integration and the media impact.
The Center of European Studies is housed within the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
The University of Florida (UF) is a prestigious public research university located in Gainesville, Florida. Established in 1853, UF is one of the oldest universities in the state and is consistently ranked among the top public universities in the United States.
