Dacian Cioloș, Renew Europe’s leader: Maia Sandu’s remarkable victory, clear proof that the Republic of Moldova’s future lies in Europe

The Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament welcomes the preliminary results of the presidential elections in the Republic of Moldova and congratulates Maia Sandu for becoming the first woman elected to the highest-ranking position of the state, the third largest EP political group says in a press release.

Maia Sandu’s pro-European agenda and her determination to tackle corruption and unite the country are the key elements of her emphatic victory over the pro-Russia President Igor Dodon.

The President of Renew Europe Group, Dacian Cioloș (USR PLUS, Romania), said:

“Maia Sandu’s remarkable victory in the presidential elections is clear proof that the Republic of Moldova’s future lies in Europe. Through their vote, the citizens of Moldova endorsed the consolidation of democratic institutions and practices, the strengthening of the rule of law and the fight against corruption as national priorities for the years to come. It won’t be an easy path, but I am confident that with the full support of the European Union, including Renew Europe group, Moldova will get gradually closer to European values, develop its economy and ensure prosperity for its citizens.”

Renew Europe MEP, Dragoş Tudorache (USR PLUS, Romania), the European Parliament’s rapporteur on Moldova, added:

“Just as Maia Sandu’s victory is a landmark for the democratic evolution of the Republic of Moldova, her mission is equally historic, challenging, but also transformative for the whole society. If this transformation succeeds, if this mission is successful, Maia Sandu may be the one bringing the Republic of Moldova closer to the European Union than it has ever been.



The reform agenda, which Maia Sandu embraced decisively already as a Prime Minister, requires political will, expertise and financial support. We, the European partners of the Republic of Moldova, shall stand by Maia Sandu in the ambitious mandate entrusted by the Moldovan people, whether it is the fight against corruption, institutional reforms, the reconstruction of public administrations, or to increase the economic exchanges with the EU.”

Renew Europe MEP Ramona Strugariu, (USR PLUS, Romania), Vice-Chair of the Delegation to the EU-Moldova Parliamentary Association Committee, commented:

“Maia Sandu’s victory is in fact the victory of a courageous, visionary and European Republic of Moldova, determined to fight for the values in which it believes. I am convinced that the first woman President in the country’s history will be able to steer firmly the Republic of Moldova towards European integration. It will not be an easy path, but we will support the country every step of the way in order to bring it in the European Union.”



MEP Hilde Vautmans (Open Vld, Belgium), Renew Europe Group’s Coordinator in the Foreign Affairs Committee, concluded:

“I congratulate Maia Sandu for this well-deserved victory, which will strengthen ties between the EU and Moldova and it will increase Moldova’s role in the Eastern Partnership. We must keep fighting for what brings us together in the benefit of Moldovan citizens.”