Dacian Cioloș, Renew Europe’s leader: Maia Sandu’s remarkable victory, clear proof that the Republic of Moldova’s future lies in Europe
The Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament welcomes the preliminary results of the presidential elections in the Republic of Moldova and congratulates Maia Sandu for becoming the first woman elected to the highest-ranking position of the state, the third largest EP political group says in a press release.
Maia Sandu’s pro-European agenda and her determination to tackle corruption and unite the country are the key elements of her emphatic victory over the pro-Russia President Igor Dodon.
The President of Renew Europe Group, Dacian Cioloș (USR PLUS, Romania), said:
“Maia Sandu’s remarkable victory in the presidential elections is clear proof that the Republic of Moldova’s future lies in Europe. Through their vote, the citizens of Moldova endorsed the consolidation of democratic institutions and practices, the strengthening of the rule of law and the fight against corruption as national priorities for the years to come. It won’t be an easy path, but I am confident that with the full support of the European Union, including Renew Europe group, Moldova will get gradually closer to European values, develop its economy and ensure prosperity for its citizens.”
Renew Europe MEP, Dragoş Tudorache (USR PLUS, Romania), the European Parliament’s rapporteur on Moldova, added:
“Just as Maia Sandu’s victory is a landmark for the democratic evolution of the Republic of Moldova, her mission is equally historic, challenging, but also transformative for the whole society. If this transformation succeeds, if this mission is successful, Maia Sandu may be the one bringing the Republic of Moldova closer to the European Union than it has ever been.
The reform agenda, which Maia Sandu embraced decisively already as a Prime Minister, requires political will, expertise and financial support. We, the European partners of the Republic of Moldova, shall stand by Maia Sandu in the ambitious mandate entrusted by the Moldovan people, whether it is the fight against corruption, institutional reforms, the reconstruction of public administrations, or to increase the economic exchanges with the EU.”
Renew Europe MEP Ramona Strugariu, (USR PLUS, Romania), Vice-Chair of the Delegation to the EU-Moldova Parliamentary Association Committee, commented:
“Maia Sandu’s victory is in fact the victory of a courageous, visionary and European Republic of Moldova, determined to fight for the values in which it believes. I am convinced that the first woman President in the country’s history will be able to steer firmly the Republic of Moldova towards European integration. It will not be an easy path, but we will support the country every step of the way in order to bring it in the European Union.”
MEP Hilde Vautmans (Open Vld, Belgium), Renew Europe Group’s Coordinator in the Foreign Affairs Committee, concluded:
“I congratulate Maia Sandu for this well-deserved victory, which will strengthen ties between the EU and Moldova and it will increase Moldova’s role in the Eastern Partnership. We must keep fighting for what brings us together in the benefit of Moldovan citizens.”
Manfred Weber: We need a new and ambitious European transatlantic agenda
European Parliament EPP Group leader Manfred Weber, awaiting the outcome of the US elections, is calling for a new transatlantic European agenda.
“We Europeans should focus more on how we imagine our future relations with the United States. We need a new and ambitious European transatlantic agenda “, writes Manfred Weber on Facebook.
The leader of the most influential political group in the European Parliament also stressed in other messages that the European Union’s transatlantic ally would no longer be the same “big brother” and that Europe should militate for its own sovereignty.
Dacian Cioloș hails groundbreaking agreement on rule of law: Renew Europe is delivering on the pledges it made to EU citizens, protecting EU funding
The European Parliament and the Council have reached a provisional agreement on a Rule of law conditionality mechanism, which will be an indispensable part of the EU budget 2021-2027, and the Next Generation EU Recovery instrument, says Renew Europe, the third largest political group in the European Parliament.
In the face of intensifying Rule of Law backsliding and corruption linked to EU funding in some Member States, Renew Europe led a determined campaign for an effective and comprehensive Rule of Law conditionality mechanism. It will ensure that those governments that do not live up to the EU rules and values will not receive EU funds, according to a press release.
“Protecting EU funding from infringements of the rule of law and corruption has long been a priority for Renew Europe. I am delighted with our strong family effort to deliver this innovative legislation. Renew Europe is delivering on the pledges it made to EU citizens. We passionately believe it is unacceptable that some EU countries continue to use EU taxpayer’s money to reinforce their own illiberalism and undermine the fundamental rights of EU citizens. Today we take an important step to tackling this. The European Union is not a cash machine, it is a union of values and fundamental rights, which must be defended. Europe is first and foremost a Union of values. This rule of law mechanism will make it clear. Thanks to our negotiating team and all our family members in the different institutions pushing in the same direction, the mechanism we have agreed has been significantly strengthened, from the scope of the regulation, to protections for non-governmental beneficiaries and a multitude of other areas. This is a ground-breaking mechanism which we believe will play an important role in reinforcing the rule of law and moving the European project forward”, said Dacian Cioloş, President of Renew Europe.
The establishment of a link between upholding the Rule of Law and EU funding was a key campaign priority for Renew Europe both before and after the 2019 European elections.
Thanks to the hard negotiating of Renew Europe, the agreement has been significantly reinforced:
– Firstly, the scope has been broadened and includes a stand-alone Article with a list of examples of possible breaches, which includes endangering the independence of the judiciary. Moreover, rule of law is to be understood in relation to all Union values in Article 2 TEU.
– Secondly, the mechanism will be preventative and can be triggered with a considerably shortened timetable when compared to the German Presidency’s proposal if there is a serious risk that breaches of the rule of law can affect the budget. This was vital for Renew who obtained legally binding guarantees insuring that the Council cannot block decisions via procedural tricks, and clarifying the role and responsibility of the Commission. This was final and most difficult point of the negotiations.
– Thirdly, Renew Europe actively fought to secure that strengthened provisions are included for the protection of final beneficiaries, to ensure that non-governmental organizations and other final recipients are not victims to the illegal actions of their own Government.
– Fourthly, another achievement pushed by Renew Europe is the inclusion of the Commission’s Annual Rule of Law report among the sources of information on which the Commission should base its assessments whether there are breaches. By taking into consideration the annual evaluation of the rule of law situation in all Member States, we add to the Commission toolbox another instrument to guarantee assessments that are unbiased, transparent and comprehensive.
Manfred Weber hails an historic agreement on the rule of law budget conditionality: The EPP Group kept the promise made during our European elections campaign
The deal reached between the European Parliament and the Council is an historic agreement all Europeans, says Manfred Weber, leader of the EPP Group in the European Parliament.
“The deal reached today is an historic agreement for all Europeans. While Member States failed to do so in July, the European Parliament has pushed for and finally obtained a mechanism to defend our European values. European citizens expected us to act and we did! The EPP Group kept the promise made during our European elections campaign. Throughout this negotiation, the EPP Group’s priority has been to make sure European taxpayers’ money is well spent and that a Member State that receives EU funds respects the basic principles of the rule of law. This is what has been achieved now, thanks to our political family’s determination”, said Weber, in a press release from the EPP Group.
EU countries that disrespect the rule of law will risk losing access to EU funds, under a provisional deal struck by Parliament and Council negotiators on Thursday.
According to a press release from the Parliament, MEPs succeeded in ensuring that the new law does not only apply when EU funds are misused directly, such as cases of corruption or fraud. It will also apply to systemic aspects linked to EU fundamental values that all member states must respect, such as freedom, democracy, equality, and respect for human rights including the rights of minorities.
Parliament’s negotiators also insisted that tax fraud and tax evasion are considered possible breaches, by including both individual cases and widespread and recurrent issues.
Moreover, they succeeded in securing a specific Article that clarifies the possible scope of the breaches by listing examples of cases, such as threatening the independence of the judiciary, failing to correct arbitrary/unlawful decisions, and limiting legal remedies.
Prevention
Crucially, MEPs succeeded in keeping a strong preventive aspect for the mechanism: not only can it be triggered when a breach is shown to directly affect the budget, but also when there is a serious risk that it may do so, thus ensuring that the mechanism prevents possible situations where EU funds could finance actions that are in conflict with EU values.
Protecting final beneficiaries
To ensure that the final beneficiaries who depend on the EU support – such as students, farmers, or NGOs – are not punished for the actions of their governments, MEPs insisted that they can file a complaint to the Commission via a web platform, which will assist them in ensuring they receive the due amounts. The Commission will also have the possibility to make a financial correction by reducing the next instalment of EU support to the respective country in question.
Functioning of the mechanism
MEPs succeeded in shortening the time that the EU institutions will have for the adoption of measures against a member state, if risks of breaches of the rule of law are identified, to a maximum of 7-9 months (down from 12-13 months as initially requested by Council).
The Commission, after establishing the existence of a breach, will propose to trigger the conditionality mechanism against an EU government. The Council then will have one month to adopt the proposed measures (or three months in exceptional cases), by a qualified majority. The Commission will use its rights to convene the Council to make sure the deadline is respected.
Next steps
The agreed compromise now needs to be adopted formally by the Parliament and EU ministers.
Dacian Cioloș, Renew Europe's leader: Maia Sandu's remarkable victory, clear proof that the Republic of Moldova's future lies in Europe
