DanubePeerChains: A fost publicat studiul ”Transnational Benchmark Analysis: Labour market conditions including identification of qualification and support demand”

MEP Vasile Blaga stresses that the isolation of Russia by the international community is not aimed at the Russian people, but at the abusive, aggressive and undemocratic regime in the Kremlin.

“The economic sanctions announced in response to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine are welcome and absolutely necessary. The wave of solidarity expressed by the international community must put pressure on the Kremlin regime to desist from its unwarranted attack on a sovereign state. We must stress that the economic isolation measures are not aimed at punishing the Russian people, but the Kremlin regime”, said MEP Vasile Blaga in a statement to CaleaEuropeană.ro.

The EU states, the UK and the US agreed to freeze any European and American assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.