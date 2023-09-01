EMC and INCSMPS joined forces to share and promote the results of the Team2Share European strategic partnership project in the field of adult education

By Beatrice Ababei, intern

Climate change was considered “the biggest health threat facing humanity” by the World Health Organization. In this regard, based on resolutions, in 2021, at the European Union level, the Climate Law was adopted as part of the initiatives of the “European Green Deal” to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 (compared to 1990) and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Prior to this law, the Paris Agreement was ratified by all EU member states in 2016, with the aim of limiting the increase in global mean temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C.[1] Despite adopting these measures, the effects of climate change are being felt in the meteorological segment; in 2022, Europe experienced its hottest summer on record, with significant impacts on people’s health, heatwaves causing more than 15 000 deaths.[2] July of 2023 is on the verge of becoming the hottest July in the history of meteorological measurements according to Copernicus[3], and while Europe aims to become the first continent with net zero emissions, it struggles with the effects of climate change.

The complexity of the phenomenon

Climate change is a complex global phenomenon, with no boundaries, caused by “the barbaric tyrant” humanity, driven by the hedonistic desire for a better and insatiable way of life. Climate change has been defined as the long-term changes in atmospheric conditions, the Anthropocene representing the current geological era during which humans have had the most dramatic influence on the environment. The consequences of their actions are degradation, climate change, pollution, biodiversity loss, reduction of organic matter, salinization, landslides, desertification, floods, and the transformation of ecosystems, all these being the effects of industrialization, deforestation, agriculture, the burning of fossil fuels and urbanization. Consequently, the barbaric tyrant inevitably plays a double role in the reality stage, both as an aggressor and a victim. Humans are directly affected by the intensity and frequency of extreme meteorological events, but indirectly affected by degradation of air quality, changes in the spread of infectious diseases, food and water insecurity, and the impact on mental health.

The global warming trend is observed, thus, in 2021, the Anthropocene caused an increase in the global average temperature by 1,1 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels. As a result, in 2022, while France, Spain, Italy, and Great Britain were among the countries with record average temperatures in Europe, for the rest of the European countries, 2022 was the hottest year in history.

The repercussions of climate change are obvious; due to the heatwave, in 2022, at least 15.000 deaths were recorded in Europe. Furthermore, by the end of the century, it is estimated that drought will impact an additional 1-4 billion people, and water scarcity will force people to drink from sources that may be biologically and toxicologically contaminated, or to migrate.

Globally, in 2022, up to 3,6 billion people lived in extremely vulnerable environments to climate change, leading to over 20 million people migrating annually. People in the least developed countries will be the most affected, given the fact that they lack the necessary means to combat vulnerability to climate change.

In the Fourth Assessment Report (AR4) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the most vulnerable areas in Europe were identified to be the Mediterranean basin characterized by water deficits caused by the rise in temperatures and a decrease in precipitation; the mountainous regions, specifically focusing on the running water regime for the Alps mountains that face the melting of the snow layer and reducing the volume of glaciers; the coastal regions which are affected by the sea level rise and the risk of extreme meteorological events; populated floodplains which are impacted by heavy rainfall and flash floods which can cause major damage to built-up areas and infrastructure. Moreover, Southern Europe and the Arctic region are prone to experience the highest temperature increases.[4] A continuous temperature rise could render certain regions inhabitable and turn agricultural fields into deserts. In other regions, such as Germany and Belgium, floods pose a significant threat. For instance, the July 2021 floods caused at least 177 deaths in Germany and 37 in Belgium.

Similarly, the impact of climate change on certain sectors of the economy can lead to increased vulnerability for those already affected by unemployment, financial stress, food insecurity, and social inequality. To illustrate this aspect, in the last decade, the latter has caused economic losses of over 145 billion euro in the European Union (UE).[5]

The impact of climate change on life expectancy

Fauna is equally a victim of climate change, being affected by drought, for example, polar bears are threatened with extinction due to ice melting, elephants will be unable to secure their daily water needs of 150-300 liters, some marine animals (e.g.: bottlenose dolphins and bull sharks) and insects (e.g.: dragonflies) are facing changes in their life cycle, migrating northward. As a result, both the ecosystem and economic sectors, including agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, will suffer due to these alterations. Additionally, mercury emitted into the atmosphere as a gas can be carried by the wind and subsequently deposited into water, where it is absorbed by aquatic plants and ingested by animals, eventually reaching humans through consumption.

People’s health is also affected by the effects of climate change which can cause or exacerbate pre-existing conditions such as cardiovascular diseases which rank as the leading global cause of death. The scientific justification is that high body temperature leads to increased respiratory rates, putting more strain on the heart and causing the dilations of blood vessels that regulate blood pressure and blood coagulation mechanisms. These imbalances can trigger heart attacks and strokes, especially among individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Air quality is also impacted by climate change because there are higher concentrations of toxic particles, disrupting the normal functioning of the human body and potentially causing bronchial asthma, rhinosinusitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Skin cancer is caused by the effects of UV rays due to the depletion of the ozone layer. When these radiations are very intense, the DNA in skin cells gets damaged and the alteration in the DNA leads to the uncontrolled growth of cancerous cells.

Moreover, the myriad of fruits and vegetables treated with glyphosate can lead to other types of cancers and diseases. Additionally, other factors that can cause diseases due to climate change include the high number of mosquitos which can transmit malaria or infections like the Nile and Zika viruses if infected, carbon dioxide which can prolong the plant growth season and consequently the allergy season, desertification of areas which can lead to malnutrition and deaths, and mental health which is affected by stress and can potentially lead to extreme actions like suicides. A study from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine estimates that the population at risk of malaria and dengue, two mosquito-borne diseases, could rise by up to 4.7 billion more people if emissions continue to rise at their current rates.[6]

Subsequently, the death causes in the EU countries will be presented, which can lead to the assertion that climate change can be one or even a cause of death. The data used has been extracted from the information provided by the European Commission in the “Health Country Profile 2021” reports.

Northern Europe

Due to global warming, Northern Europe is affected by the reduction of snow, the ice layer on lakes and rivers, and permafrost areas. It also experiences increased river flows during winter and spring in some regions and winter storms with greater damage.

In 2018, in Finland, the leading causes of death were diseases of the circulatory system and neoplasms. The organs involved in the circulatory system include the heart, blood vessels, and lymphatic system. Ischemic heart disease was the most prevalent circulatory system disease, causing 14.6% of deaths, with 9,455 people succumbing to this condition. Additionally, 7.4% of deaths (4,042 cases), were attributed to stroke. Among malignant neoplasms, lung cancer was the most common, accounting for 4.2% (2,268 cases).

In 2018, in Sweden, diseases of the circulatory system were the most frequent cause of death, with 11.8% (10,817 cases) dying from ischemic heart disease and 6.2% (5,679 cases) from stroke. Lung cancer was the most prevalent malignant neoplasm, accounting for 3.9% (3,604 cases), followed by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (3.6% – 3,292 cases).

Western and Central Europe

Due to global warming, while western Europe is affected by increased precipitations during winter, river flows, severe storms, and migration of species northward, central regions experience a decrease in summer precipitation, leading to droughts, forest fires and increased winter and spring precipitation, causing strong and numerous river floods.

In 2016, in France, ischemic heart diseases, strokes and lung cancer were the most frequent death causes. Ischemic heart disease accounted for 5.6% of deaths (33,217 cases), strokes (5.4% – 32,318 cases), and lung cancer (5.4% – 31,943 cases).

In 2019, in the Netherlands, unlike the other countries analysed, lung cancer accounted for the highest percentage of deaths (6.8% – 10,262 cases), followed by strokes (6.2% – 9,368 cases) and ischemic heart diseases (5.5% – 8,370 cases).

Eastern Europe

Similar to central Europe, eastern Europe is characterized by a decrease in summer precipitation, leading to droughts, forest fires and increased winter and spring precipitation, causing strong and numerous river floods.

In 2018, in Romania, cardiovascular diseases were the leading cause of death, 19,1 % (49 864 cases) dying from ischemic heart disease and 16,3% (42 569 cases) from stroke. Lung cancer ranked third in the causes of death (3.9% – 10 075 people died from this cause).

In 2018, in Bulgaria, cardiovascular diseases caused the highest number of deaths, with 19.3% (20 687 people) dying from stroke, 11.3% (12 101 people) from ischemic heart disease, and 3.1% (3 341 people) from lung cancer.

The Mediterranean region

Due to global warming, the Mediterranean region is affected by a decrease in precipitation, crop yields and water availability, a rise in temperature, heatwaves and increasing risks of forest fire, drought and biodiversity loss.

In 2019, in Italy, ischemic heart diseases accounted for 9,9% of deaths (62 434 cases), followed by strokes (8,8% – 55 434 cases) and lung cancer (5,3%- 33 835 cases).

In 2018, in Spain, ischemic heart diseases accounted for 7,3% of deaths (31 152 cases), followed by strokes (6,2% – 26 420 cases) and lung cancer (5,2% – 22 153 cases).

Conclusion

In conclusion, the barbaric tyrant oscillates between good and evil and seeks to have minimal interventions in nature. A revival in human mentality and action through sustained efforts by society and institutions to find feasible solutions is needed. The feasibility of environmental policies must be evaluated based on the opportunity for environmental conservation rather than political or business interests. Thus, we require laws and filters of legality with the agreement of nature-loving people and persuasive environmental activists to ensure that the measures are realistic in reversing or at least slowing down the process of nature’s destruction. Protecting the environment must become a daily social prescription, and people should adopt a harmonious and gentle behavior towards nature, supporting it and automating their ecological routines, as every action defines oneself, and we are indebted to nature and must protect it.

Undoubtedly, climate change affects not only the lifespan of individuals by causing diseases, but also influences the lifespan of future generations, who will bear the costs of our choices and actions. Some of the pollutants which are emitted today will persist in nature, and average temperatures will continue to rise. Thus, the consequences of climate change will be felt for decades and even centuries. The EU has some of the highest environmental standards in the world, implemented through laws concerning air quality, wastewater treatment, and nature protection, as well as cross-cutting policies on climate, energy, and circular economy. However, despite these considerable achievements, the global situation remains unsustainable.

The phrase “The future of the natural world on which we all depend is in our hands” (David Attenborough) summarizes the message conveyed in the article, thus, calling for the fight against global warming, as the fate of all depends on how responsibly we will participate in relation to the surrounding environment.

