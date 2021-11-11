Ensuring Romanian patients’ access to the latest treatments should be a top priority for the authorities. What Romanian experts call for

Romania cannot improve its access to the latest innovative medicines without a joint effort of the state institutions in the field and the involvement of patients and industry in solving problems related to access them. According to Romanian national and European experts, Romania lacks financial foresight and a correlation between legislative approaches and patients’ needs.

National authorities, European decision-makers, and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry responded to the initiative launched by www.CaleaEuropeana.ro and the Romanian Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPIM) and held an open dialogue on the access of Romanian patients to the latest generation of medicines, which is still too limited and difficult compared to other EU Member States.

The main objectives that the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe aims to achieve in terms of easy and equitable access to medicines were discussed, as well as what measures need to be taken at national level in order to make timely access of Romanian patients to the latest innovative medicines a reality.

In Europe, patients can wait between 4 months and 2.5 years for access to the same new medicines depending on the country, with Romania ranking last in this ranking. According to the EFPIA PATIENT W.A.I.T. 2020 indicator (published in 2021), countries in North-Western Europe have access to the latest generation of medicines much faster than their neighbours in Southern and Eastern Europe, with patients in some countries waiting more than seven times longer, according to new research. Access is fastest in Germany, with an average of 120 days between marketing authorisation and availability in the country, while Romania ranks last, with an average of 883 days.

All these inequalities among patients in the European Union are intended to be remedied by new strategies and programmes at European level. To this end, the European Commission has launched the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe, which is an ambitious project aimed at strengthening the patient focus of the European pharmaceutical system and making it resilient to future health crises. It was adopted last November as a pillar of the European Health Union.

The access to medicines aspects of the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe are based on four main themes:

Medicines available in all Member States at the same time (availability) Medicines at sustainable prices (affordability) Medicines to be found in local markets (shortages and supply chain) Boosting competition

On 30 March the roadmap was published and a first public consultation finalised on 27 April to which ARPIM also had a specific contribution, not only as a member of EFPIA. On 28 September 2021, the European Commission published a new public consultation on the review of EU pharmaceutical legislation. The consultation will run until 21 December and will gather views from both the general public and stakeholders.

ARPIM invites all key stakeholders in Romania to contribute to this public consultation. ARPIM will also certainly contribute to this consultation and make its views available to all interested authorities.

Why do we have the EU’s worst access to innovative medicines approved on the European market?

Efforts are being made at European level to find the quickest possible access solutions for patients, but a permanent dialogue is needed at national level between authorities and industry to reap the benefits of these European projects. Ensuring patient access to state-of-the-art treatments should be a common goal and responsibility.

According to ARPIM, improving the framework for access to the latest generation of medicines is influenced by:

●Clear deadlines for updating the List of Reimbursed Medicines, for its publication and for therapeutic protocols in relation to the issuance of the reimbursement decision.

Methodology aligned with international good practice for calculating the budgetary impact of updating the list of reimbursed medicines.

●HTA – operationalisation of the methodology for taking into account studies in current clinical practice: ARPIM is working on a proposal which it will submit for discussion with the relevant authorities as soon as possible.

● Cost-volume contract: clarify and make transparent the methodology for calculating and renegotiating the eligible population, so that all patients who could benefit from treatment or who are already on treatment in the first year of the contract are included when the contract is renegotiated; diversify the contract models, the existing ones are not adapted to chronic diseases with lifelong treatment or orphan drugs, nor to the increasingly personalised treatments that represent the future of medicine.

● Clinical trials – compliance with legislative timelines.

● Establishing cancer patient pathways and priority and emergency access to investigations for suspected cancer (e.g. initiation of treatment within 30 days of presentation to GP/specialist with signs or symptoms indicative of cancer); paying for testing of biomarkers that can guide treatment much faster and improve its effectiveness.

●Identify an access mechanism in situations with no therapeutic alternative between the issuance of the APP by the EMA and the completion of the assessment for reimbursement.

● Accelerate preparations for the implementation of the new European HTA at national level.

The European access to medicines journey must also stop in Romania

The Romanian Parliament is advocating for adequate funding in the future so that all European regulations aimed at facilitating access to innovative treatments are also implemented in Romania, said Alexandru Rafila, Vice-President of the Chamber of Deputies. He also pointed out that there is no correlation between legislative measures and patients’ needs.

The resilience of the health system has many aspects, and one of them is linked to the possibility of providing medical services, of providing treatment to people even in crisis situations. As far as ARPIM and the pharmaceutical industry area are concerned, models of good practice, of partnership should be found to facilitate access to these innovative therapies and to generic and biosimilar products, because, beyond legislative and methodological changes, a model of collaboration between the authorities and the industry must be identified, so that access to appropriate medication, whether the latest generation or generic and biosimilar, is real and not theoretical.

The Ministry of Finance needs to be present in a future decision-making mechanism in order to manage to ensure sustainability and a financial envelope that is bearable for the Romanian budget in the current situation. It is necessary to explore the elaboration of a multiannual budget that would also ensure predictability in the introduction of new molecules in therapeutic areas.

The representative of the Ministry of Health argues that the main challenge of the system is to ensure the treatment of patients with limited resources, which means that attention must be directed towards all types of drugs. On innovation, the Ministry of Health welcomes the EU support and believes that the European project is a very important resource for Romania in the development of the health system. The Ministry has conveyed that it supports the initiative of an open dialogue to find solutions together, thus ensuring patients’ access to medicines. As for the publication of the list of reimbursed and compensated medicines, the updating of Government Decision 720/2008, this is the responsibility of the Directorate of Medical Assistance of the Ministry of Health.

From the patients’ perspective, access means having the right medicine at the right time, without having to struggle

The Association of Patients with Autoimmune Diseases believes that Romania is far from achieving this goal, and that collaboration and transparency should not remain a declarative statement. The Association stresses that these working groups should be formed and function regardless of who is at the head of the Ministry of Health.

According to the patients’ associations’ representatives, Romania lacks a financial forecast. The Ministry of Health, the Health Insurance House and the Ministry of Finance must present a medium and long term strategy, not just an annual budget but 5 and 10 year forecasts and strategies. There was a call for more flexibility on the part of the authorities, the creation of a special body or department in the Ministry of Health or the National Agency for Medicines to deal with the crisis of medicines and medical devices. Reference was also made to exploring the feasibility of a European mechanism for the procurement of monoclonal antibodies and innovative medicines, as was the case for vaccines, because price is a barrier, especially in a country that has the lowest European budget for health and where health system reform is lagging behind.

The Romanian Representation in Brussels calls for the involvement of Romanian stakeholders in an open and constructive dialogue on the issues that shape the EU pharmaceutical framework

According to the Romanian Representation in Brussels, the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe is the flagship initiative of the European Commission which contains all projects and initiatives in the pharmaceutical field. It will support patient-centred innovation and enable adaptation to digital and technological change, one of the objectives being to ensure that patients have access to affordable medicines and that healthcare systems remain financially sustainable.

The representative informed that the Public-Private Partnership for Health Research and Innovation Funding, IMI2, is based on perhaps the most important platform at European level for developing the conditions for the availability of innovative medicines and products with a budget of €5.3 billion, 178 projects and 5248 participants. There is also a European Commission expert group on safe and early access of patients to medicines, the STAMP group, which meets regularly, advises and provides expertise to the Commission on EU pharmaceutical policy.

Innovation must start with patients and their needs, the message from Romanian experts in the European Parliament

Health and health service development, investment and innovation stimulation in this sector should be a top priority for policy makers, not only to fight the current pandemic, but also to prepare our health systems to respond to global challenges and future treatments. Romanian experts are calling for a paradigm shift so that Romania’s healthcare system promotes innovation to develop new products and treatments or to improve care.

The Romanian specialists in the European Parliament also ask the European Union to come up with a financial framework to stimulate patient-centred investments and ask for the involvement of the Romanian state in this chapter. The Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe tries to reduce this gap in terms of access to innovative therapies, but this strategy focuses very much on the period until the marketing authorisation of medicines, and in Romania problems arise after this approval due to legislative syncopations, experts warn.

Collaboration between state institutions in the field and the involvement of patients and industry remain essential to solve problems related to access to innovative medicines.