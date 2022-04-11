ENGLISH
EP S&D Group President: There is no excuse not to allow Romania to join the Schengen area. It has met all the requirements the EU has asked of it
The President of the S&D Group in the European Parliament, Iratxe Garcia Perez, told a press conference with PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu on Monday that there is “no excuse” not to allow Romania to be accepted into the Schengen area and remain in this “situation of inequality with other countries”.
Iratxe Garcia Perez is visiting Romania. She will visit the port of Isaccea, where thousands of Ukrainian refugees have arrived in recent weeks. Afterwards, the delegation will go to Galați for a meeting with local authorities and a visit to the refugee centre, and the next day the visit continues to the Republic of Moldova.
“I would like to thank the President of the Social Democrats in the European Parliament for his presence in Romania and his support for the PSD and our country at key moments, particularly at this very difficult time given what is happening in Ukraine,” said PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu.
The two discussed the European response to the current situation in the economic, social and humanitarian fields.
“I presented to Mrs Perez the steps taken by the social democratic ministers to manage the refugee situation in Ukraine and, at the same time, our country’s ambition for Romania to become a strategic regional hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine and the development of the Black Sea area. Romanians have shown that they can be a positive example at European level”, continued Marcel Ciolacu.
The PSD president also reiterated that Romania should join the Schengen area as soon as possible in order to increase Romania’s role in the region.
“We need a common response from the EU regarding the energy crisis, the future approach in the field of agriculture, as well as to support the states bordering Ukraine”, said Marcel Ciolacu, after the meeting with the leader of the Social Democrat group in the European Parliament.
For her part, Iratxe Garcia Perez stressed that Romania meets all the technical criteria required by the European Union in order to join the Schengen area.
“There is no excuse for this not to be a reality as soon as possible. There is no excuse not to allow Romania to be accepted into the Schengen area and remain in this situation of inequality with other countries. Romania has done its job, Romania has fulfilled all the requirements that the EU asked of it to join the Schengen area”, said the chair of the S&D Group in the European Parliament.
At the end of his speech, Iratxe Garcia Perez offered Romania his personal and political commitment to “work together to make this a reality as soon as possible”.
“Romania is showing what the EU needs, namely solidarity and commitment. And we must respond to all this generosity that the Romanian people are showing towards the EU”, she added.
Iratxe Garcia Perez also discussed how Romanian citizens and authorities reacted to the war in Ukraine.
“I want to thank you for your hard work and for the solidarity shown by the Romanian people in these difficult times. Today I could see with my own eyes that the Romanian Government and the Romanian people are working with great commitment, respecting the principles and values of the European Union, and it has been proven once again that you are doing this in an exemplary way for the whole EU. We have seen for ourselves by visiting the school centre where a group of minors from an orphanage in Ukraine are being cared for and received in a way that deserves appreciation. It is an example of how we should act in the EU,” she told the conference at PSD headquarters.
MEP Vasile Blaga: The Romanian Government is working seriously for Romania’s energy security
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomed the European Commission’s decision to urgently draw up a proposal for a regulation requiring Member States to fill at least 80% of all available gas deposits in the EU by 1 November 2022 and noted that the Romanian Government “shows a special concern and is working seriously for Romania’s energy security.”
“The EU no longer wants to enter the next winter with almost empty gas deposits, as happened last winter. 80% of full storage is about 30% of EU gas consumption in a normal winter. It may not sound very encouraging to some, but it would be a real improvement on this winter’s situation when we entered the cold season with the emptiest storage in five years,” said MEP Vasile Blaga, a member of the ITRE committee where the European Commission presented the proposal for a regulation on gas storage.
The liberal MEP added that the introduction of this obligation also comes against the backdrop of the historical price of gas during this period: “Nobody stores when the price is the highest. There is a temptation for operators to postpone storage until the price falls”.
Recall that for future years, the percentage increases to 90 percent. To ensure that Member States respect the 2022 limit, the Commission will carry out checks on existing European gas storage in August, September and October. The regulation even talks of penalties to be imposed on countries that fail to meet the 80 per cent gas storage obligation by 1 November.
According to the MEP, the regulation also introduces a new procedure for certifying gas stocks at European level: “First of all, not all EU Member States have gas stocks on their territory. Those that don’t have to conclude agreements with countries that do. Romania, fortunately, has such deposits. Secondly, about 10% of the deposits on Romanian territory are owned by Gazprom, the Russian company from whose dependence the EU is trying to escape by all means and which has played an important role in the recent price increases. For this reason, the Commission, in a regulation that will enter the urgency procedure in Parliament, requires the certification of the deposits at European level. If the owners are states or third companies that may pose a risk to the Member State in terms of energy security, then these companies will presumably be obliged to hand over the deposits in return for compensation. What is certain is that more is being done these days at EU level on energy security than has been done in a decade, I would say,” says MEP Vasile Blaga.
The liberal MEP says that Romania has a lighter situation than other Member States in terms of gas stocks: “We should not be very panicky, but neither should we rest on our laurels. However, I note that the Romanian Government is showing a special concern and is working seriously for Romania’s energy security”, added Vasile Blaga.
MEP Vasile Blaga: Energy autonomy from Russia, a security emergency for the European Union
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) calls for the European Union’s energy independence from the Russian Federation to be made urgent, as the military aggression in Ukraine is a “real wake-up call” for every member state.
“The war in Ukraine has undoubtedly changed not only the European Union’s energy policy, but also national energy policies, especially as regards imports from the Russian Federation. Germany is the most obvious example, especially by abandoning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project for gas imports from Russia. Basically, the military aggression in Ukraine is a real wake-up call for the European Union and every Member State”, said the MEP in an official statement, delivered to CaleaEuropeană.ro.
According to the MEP, a new EU and national energy strategy – of each individual Member State – must take into account not only the immediate reaction to the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, but especially the medium and long-term future of the Union’s energy independence from Russia: “In short – the European Union and its Member States must never again depend on the energy resources of the Russian Federation. The European Union now has a clear picture of dependence on Russia which translates into an instrument of blackmail by an aggressive regime against the democratic world.”
“Never before has the EU spoken more unanimously than now about the urgency of giving up imports of gas, oil and coal from Russia. It is unrealistic to expect this to happen overnight, you can’t fix bad policy decisions perpetuated over years and years by snapping your fingers. But there is an unprecedented mobilisation across the European institutions, at political and administrative level, to reduce Russia’s energy dependence to zero as quickly as possible, with large investments in building LNG depots and terminals, rapid energy interconnections between Member States, the search for alternative markets and more. On the other hand, Romania has a duty to do its homework and use its natural resource potential,” he added in his statement.
TAPS President Bonnie Carroll urges Romania to join the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. Leviatan Design supports this initiative
Bonnie Carroll, president and founder of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), an organisation that runs assistance programmes in support of the families of soldiers who lost their lives in war, was in Bucharest on Wednesday and urged Romania to be part of this international community.
Leviatan Design supports this approach through the presence of CEO Cătălin Podaru at the event where Bonnie Carroll detailed TAPS objectives. Cătălin Podaru stressed that Leviatan Design will support the establishment of TAPS Romania, sharing the values and activities it promotes around the world and which have a strong positive social impact. Leviatan Design also supports the strengthening of the partnership that Romania has with its strategic partner, the United States of America.
Death and loss are inescapable repercussions of violence and war. People living in, or have lived through, conflict, trauma and war teach us how to turn the devastations of war into a path toward global peace.
Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors is an American organization that cares for all those who have lost a loved one in the military, whether widows, parents, children. The program brings families together to offer support, to know they are not alone and to be able to find healing.
Asked by CaleaEuropeană.ro about what TAPS means, what are the biggest goals and why she wants to develop this specific program in our country, Bonnie Carrol said that in the last 20 years she has worked with organizations around the world and found that there are countries that, while honoring their heroes, have never created a program for families, for the heirs of sacrifice.
“They need to come together to feel part of a global community that transcends language, religion, culture and truly speaks from the heart,” said Bonnie Carroll.
According to her, the program has a beautiful partnership in Iraq and Afghanistan, countries where America has suffered many casualties.
“Now we can bring American widows, mothers and even children together with Afghan and Iraqi families. It’s really about love. You know, grief is not not a mental illness. It’s not a physical wound. Grief is a broken heart. We grieve because we love, and that is the common bond, being an honor we bestow on our loved ones who were willing to put on the uniform and serve in defense of their country’s freedom,” added Bonnie Carrol.
Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors has contacts in countries around the world and is part of a global federation of organisations that care for the families of the military deaths.
“We believe that the sacrifice of soldiers and the love we have for those who have made this a part of their lives brings us together in countries around the world. I know that here in Bucharest you have magnificent war memorials to pay tribute to those who died. Wreath the flag of Romania on the coffin of those who are buried after their military deaths. So why not have a place where families are honoured as living legacies of that sacrifice. We will meet with the families of those who died in Ukraine and hope to learn more about their needs,” she added.
Seven years ago, the Ukrainian government reached out to Bonnie Carroll’s organization, asking if it could “mentor the creation of a program for all those who mourn the loss of a loved one in the 2014 War.”
“So they immediately adopted our model of care. They came to see our program with military mentors working with children and they absolutely adopted it. They translated all of our materials into Ukrainian and set up this program very quickly and it was amazing. In some cases they even did some things better than we ever did. So right now, the foundation of this program in Ukraine is helping bereaved families. They need to know that they are not alone, they need to know that there is a future and there is a place where they can find support,” she stressed
In November 2015, Barack Obama awarded Bonnie Carroll the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work and support of grieving families.
“This is a wonderful organisation, part of a global Federation. Romania has not been part of this beautiful, loving and caring international community. So we would love to bring Romania into this fantastic opportunity”, Bonnie Carroll concluded.
Team2Share
Trending
