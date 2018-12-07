EPP Group to CoR leader, ahead of CoR local dialogue in Arad: A dialogue between European politicians coming from the local and regional level and their citizens is crucial

A dialogue between European politicians coming from the local and regional level and their citizens is crucial in order to work on problems and challenges, says Michael Schneider, the leader of the EPP Group in the Committee of the Regions

Ahead of a local dialogue focused on labour force mobility and sustainable development organized in Arad, Romania, by the European Committee of the Regions and CaleaEuropeană.ro, Schneider stressed in a special message the importance of such events and praised the role of the mayor of Arad, Gheorghe Falcă, in designing solutions for labour force at a local level.

”A warm welcome from my side to all the participants of the local dialogue organized by the Committee of the Regions and of my colleague and, Mr. Falcă. As President of the EPP Group in the Committee of the Regions I very much support these citizens dialogues, because is crucial for us, European politicians coming from the local and regional level, to have a dialogue with our citizens and to work with them on severe problems in respective regions. As I have learned, Mr. Falcă has very good concepts in improving the situation of labour force and I congratulate you in participating in this event and debate with Mr. Falcă about the solutions. I would like to inform that it is not a problem of your region, it is a problem of East Germany, where I come from. We have the companies, but we do not have the labour forces that we need for the companies to be productive as they could be. I am very interested to hear about the concepts and solutions of Mr. Falcă, because maybe we can make use of it. I will inform the experts in my region what Mr. Falcă has in mind and what plans he has”, is the message sent by Michael Schneider.

CaleaEuropeană.ro , in partnership with the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) and the Romanian National Delegation to CoR organise, with the support of Arad City Hall and in partnership with European Parliament Office in Romania, a local event designed as a platform of dialogue between local and regional authorities and citizens and focused on a key subject such as labour force mobility and sustainable development.

The local dialogue, entitled ”Labour force mobility and sustainable development” takes part on Friday 7 of December, at the Administrative Palace in Arad, starting at 17:00. The event is broadcasted live on CaleaEuropeană.ro.

