EPP Local Dialogue: Emil Boc and Markku Markkula pledge their commitment to employing the local innovation potential of their communities to build stronger regional cohesion post-COVID19 pandemic

Markku Markkula, President of the Helsinki Region and Chair of the Espoo City Board in Finland (EPP Committee of the Regions -CoR member, SEDEC and ENVE Committees) and Emil Boc (EPP CoR member), mayor of the Romanian city Cluj-Napoca and the president of the Association of Municipalities in Romania (AMR) expressed on Wednesday their strong commitment to sharing knowledge and best practices in order to attain stronger regional cohesion in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic by tapping into the local innovation pool and employing technology. Using the resources of the newly adopted Recovery and Resilience Facility, they also committed to further the societal development and increase the economic wellbeing of the citizens they represent in the framework of the digital and green transition.

The pledges were made during the online local dialogue themed “New Normal” in cities using innovation and resilience to tackle the impact of COVID19 on the local economy of cities, organised in Wednesday, February 10th, by the EPP Group in the European Committee of the Regions (EPP-CoR).

The EPP local dialogue featured a debate with Emil Boc, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and member of the European Committee of the Regions (COTER Commission and SEDEC Commission), and Markku Markkula, President of the Helsinki Region and Chair of the Espoo City Board, former President of CoR and EPP-CoR member.

Markku Markkula stressed the importance of regional cooperation between cities in the EU for knowledge-sharing in adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to foster development for the benefit of the citizens from the perspective of the green and digital transitions by use of the funds available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) adopted recently by the European Parliament.

„Many cities and regions are ready to use the recovery funds. In my region, we had several meetings last fall and we went through the proposals of cities and industry, both working together, and not only cities and big companies but several smaller companies, several universities and research centres also joined in, and we were especially looking at how we can combine the measures and actions for climate and digitalization. We must now define the values we want to represent in the future, we must affirm locally the commitment that the Member States have made in the fight against COVID-19 and the same commitment must be put to work in the fight against climate change. It can be seen among the citizens that when you put together European best practices with a concrete plan at the local level, then only something good can come out of it. We are ready to share with our friends the proposals we have made for the use of European funds that we hope will reach us as soon as possible”.

The Finnish regional leader also pointed out that Espoo and Cluj-Napoca can be drivers of change if the cities join efforts and share their plans on how the recovery funds can be spent on reforms and development projects.

We have tried together to analyze how the measures provided for in the national plan can best be combined so that there are synergy effects that we can exploit. We need to work together, at least at the level of leading cities. I think there is the potential to accelerate, to drive things forward. (…) I think my city, Espoo, and Cluj-Napoca can work a lot together on the new ways to operate and especially now during the COVID-19 crisis. I think this is important so that the people everywhere see that we’re working together, that we bring the best European knowledge to active use everywhere so we can get results. We should be ready to share the proposals on how we are planning to use the recovery funds and learn from each other”.

At the same time, Emil Boc, mayor of Cluj-Napoca, believed that the essence of local & regional leaders is to create and provide prosperity and solidarity for our citizens.

„Our purpose is to inspire citizens and the business community to create an ecosystem that generates talent, jobs, ideas and a better life for our citizens.” In this context, the Romanian local leader is convinced that RRF will successfully provide better jobs, connectivity and address brain drain.

However, as the EU prepares to make the next ten years its Digital Decade and set the pace for innovation globally, countries like Romania should put all the effort to not lag behind and recover the disparities in technological advancement which can bring economic prosperity and level the field between cities, regions and countries like Finland that are well ahead in terms of living standards.

As such, Emil Boc pointed out that „innovation cannot be forced upon you from Brussels; it happens at local level, in our cities in our regions, but at the same time, we have to make sure that this gap in the field of innovation is reduced by offering additional opportunities to late comers, such as Romania, „because we need to catch up with the rest of Europe”. „The digital and innovation divide needs to to decrease, to disappear if we want a more cohesive, stronger, more resilient Europe”, added the local representative.

The European Commission stressed that for Europe to remain competitive internationally, all economic sectors must be able to reap the benefits of digital transformation. Therefore, building on a European network of Digital Innovation Hubs, the Commission aims to help companies improve their processes, products and services through the use of digital technologies.

To this end, mayor Emil Boc hoped that Cluj-Napoca will be able to participate in this innovation hub proposed by the EU, which is to be financed with money coming from the recently adopted RRF.

„The talented people working in innovation clusters with the local administration can make sure that Cluj remains a pool of innovation. This will have a future include because we have our local universities that are focused on similar programmes ranging from nanotech to artificial intelligence and these will create the future, well paid jobs for our citizens. Because yes, free movement of people is almost a religious talk at European level, it’s clearly not debatable. But then again, you shouldn’t be forced to leave your city, your region for economic reasons. And this new RF facility, gives us a tremendous opportunity, it will allow Romania to close the gap separating it from the rest of Europe and through innovation, create better jobs at home”.

Furthermore, he announced the that Cluj’s innovation strategy builds on three perspectives that include the launch of a local innovation fund, the transformation of the city as a “solution testing place” and a permanent connection to the jobs of the future.

“This year we will launch a local innovation fund to support start-ups, a fund that will initially have around 500-600 thousand euros, public and private, and which will offer the chance to entrepreneurs and innovators from Cluj to be able to develop their own business “, said Boc, specifying that this proposal follows the objectives of the European Commission. „Our objective is to switch from <<made in Cluj Napoca>> to <<invented in Cluj Napoca>>. We would like to become the place where companies can invent to become a centre of innovation, where we create IT, digital and artificial intelligence solutions”, he added.

At the same time, Markku Markkula said that his country, Finland, had received hundreds of proposals from the private sector to create digital innovation hubs in their reach, but in the end there will only be four of five of them, with one of them hosted in the capital region of Helskini, as the country is home only to 5 million people. He also added that both Espoo and Cluj-Napoca, where the tech industry is thriving, can cooperate and assist each other with supporting the local start-ups as to create an ecosystem that encourages innovation and the sharing of knowledge and good practices.

Both Cluj-Napoca and Espoo were among the six finalist cities of the “European Innovation Capital 2020” competition, both municipalities winning a prize of 100,000 euros each and the recognition that they supported innovation to establish connections between citizens, the public sector, academia and business, in order to bring societal benefits to communities.

The event, moderated by Dan Cărbunaru, director of Calea Europeană online platfom, was livestreamed on www.caleaeuropeana.ro, on Calea Europeană Facebook Page, on the Centrul de Inovare și Imaginație Civică Facebook Page, on the Facebook Page of Mayor Emil Boc and on the Facebook Page of Cluj Napoca City Hall.