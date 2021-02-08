ENGLISH
EPP Local Dialogue with Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc: “New Normal” in cities (LIVE, 10th of February, 16:00)
The EPP Group in the European Committee of the Regions (EPP-CoR) will organize, on Wednesday, 10th of February, an online local dialogue under the theme “New Normal” in cities using innovation and resilience to tackle the impact of COVID19 on the local economy of cities.
The EPP local dialogue will feature a debate with Emil Boc, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and member of the European Committee of the Regions (COTER Commission and SEDEC Commission), and Markku Markkula, President of the Helsinki Region and Chair of the Espoo City Board, former President of CoR, and EPP-CoR member.
The moderator will be Dan Cărbunaru, director of CaleaEuropeană.ro, who will introduce the topic of the debate focused on using innovation and resilience to tackle the impact of COVID-19 on the local economy of cities.
The event will start at 16:00 and it will be livestreamed on www.caleaeuropeana.ro, on Calea Europeană Facebook Page, on the Centrul de Inovare și Imaginație Civică Facebook Page, on the Facebook Page of Mayor Emil Boc and on the Facebook Page of Cluj Napoca City Hall.
You can participate to the event by accessing the following coordinates: https://euconf-eu.zoom.us/j/96372855919?pwd=RUg2bUdkdGI1eE5OWFVrQS9NL1dJQT09 (Meeting ID: 963 7285 5919; Passcode: 754500)
With a unique demography in Europe, a collaborative environment (local authorities, SME’s, universities, active citizen involvement) Cluj-Napoca has become a good model of how the European Union can have an impact on the development of local and regional communities.
Innovation is a key factor in the development of the local economy, and the EU can directly support communities in developing from this perspective, giving them the opportunity to use local resources efficiently, to add value to the market. creating models that can be replicated in other cities and regions of the European Union.
The disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic affected citizens on so many levels and the challenges are far from over. The resilience tools are needed now more than ever and one of the most powerful lessons to be learnt is that global problems cannot be solved by closing borders or taking away local responsibilities. The importance of both – local actions in a collaborative European way is now evident to all. What still needs to be further developed and tackled is the ways we can act locally and leave an impact globally to fight the challenges and give the `new normal` a good meaning.
The agenda of the event will be:
16.00-16.30 Registration of participants (if needed by the platform) for the Facebook viewers.
16.00-16.10 Presentation by the moderator on the context of the event (EPP Local Dialogues)
16.10 – 16.15 – A short movie about Cluj-Napoca – presented while attending the start of the event.
16.15-17.15 Dialogue with:
Emil Boc, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and Markku Markkula, President of the Helsinki Region and Chair of the Espoo City Board
17.15 -17.30 – Q&A from the zoom participants, and Facebook messages moderated by Dan Cărbunaru
17.30 – 18.00 Concluding remarks
Maarten Verwey (European Commission): If used wisely, the recovery funds will boost Romania’s economy. They represent more than 13% of the county’s GDP
Romania could benefit from a very sizeable support from the 672.5 billion euros Recovery Resilience Facility (RRF), with 14.25 billion euros in grants and another 15 billion in loans, said Maarten Verwey, European Commission’s Director General for Economic and Financial Affairs, during an online debate organised by CaleaEuropeana.ro on the state of play of the RRF and Romania’s National Plan for Recovery and Resilience.
The EU official emphasised that the amount of grants represent more than 6% of Romania’s GDP and the loans around 7% of its GDP. This mean around 13% of the national GDP.
“These are very very sizable amounts that come on top of the regular multi annual budgets”, he stressed, during a debate together with MEP Dragoș Pîslaru, co-rapporteur of the European Parliament for the RRF and former MEP Cristian Ghinea, now the Minister of Investments and European Projects in the Romanian Government.
In order to access these funds, Romania must be present to the European Commission a National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (NRRP) until April 30th.
Marteen Verwey underlined that Romania needs to focus its NRRF on a mix of investments and reforms.
“If used wisely these funds could provide a significant boost to the economy. And also the social conditions in Romania. And what is required for this to happen is, first a very solid plan that addresses the key challenges of Romania to an appropriate mix of investments and reforms. Secondly, it requires a very strong implementation”, he added.
The Commission’s official mentioned that the 2019-2020 specific recommendations issued by the European Commission provide the required direction for reforms and investment to address challenges.
The country specific recommendations for Romania are focusing on improving the quality and effectiveness of Public Administration and the predictability of decision making, as well as the strengthening of the corporate governance of state owned enterprises and improving the preparation privatization and implementation of large projects and the efficiency of public procurement.
“They also address shortcomings in education, health, social sectors and investments in relevant sectors such as transport energy digital and environmental infrastructure and immigration” Maarten Verwey explained.
“And, in our view these should come early in the in the process because without such reforms, it will simply not be possible for Romania to absorb the amounts of funding that is available from the European level so this is very, very important” he concluded.
The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the central pillar of the Next Generation EU 750 billion euros fund adopted by EU leaders to tackle the consequences of COVID-19 and to build and transform the European economy on a green and digital basis, two of the requirements for the national governments being to spend at least 37% of funds on green transition and at least 20% on digital.
MEP Vasile Blaga: “Minority SafePack”, a predictable outcome formalized by the European Commission
MEP Vasile Blaga has spoken out on several occasions about the citizens’ initiative “Minority SafePack” which gathered the signatures of over one million European citizens in 2013 and stresses that this initiative, in short, aimed to introduce a package of measures to protect minorities at European Union level to be actively implemented by the European Commission.
”Romania has initiated several steps, both at the Tribunal of the European Union and in positions at the level of the European Parliament, in order to block this initiative,” Vasile Blaga told to Calea Europeană.
According to the MEP, the arguments that supported these steps showed that no such initiative can go beyond the scope of the EU treaties, but also the constitutional order of the Member States: “In addition, I argued in the debates in the European Parliament and the public, the fact that the problems of national minorities can be managed very well through the national legislations of each member state, Romania being here an example of good practice. ”
Vasile Blaga underlines Romania’s position: “Let it be very clear, Romania is a supporter of minority rights and I think this can be seen on the spot, in the Bucharest legislature and at the local level. But Romania is also a supporter of the law and of the functioning treaties of the European Union that do not allow the European Commission to propose legislation in the field of minorities, an area exclusively within the competence of the national states.”
