EPP Local Dialogue with Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc: “New Normal” in cities  (LIVE, 10th of February, 16:00)

Published

3 hours ago

on

© EPP-CoR

The EPP Group in the European Committee of the Regions (EPP-CoR) will organize, on Wednesday, 10th of February, an online local dialogue under the theme “New Normal” in cities using innovation and resilience to tackle the impact of COVID19 on the local economy of cities.

The EPP local dialogue will feature a debate with Emil Boc, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and member of the European Committee of the Regions (COTER Commission and SEDEC Commission), and Markku Markkula, President of the Helsinki Region and Chair of the Espoo City Board, former President of CoR, and EPP-CoR member.

The moderator will be Dan Cărbunaru, director of CaleaEuropeană.ro, who will introduce the topic of the debate focused on using innovation and resilience to tackle the impact of COVID-19 on the local economy of cities.

The event will start at 16:00 and it will be livestreamed on www.caleaeuropeana.ro, on Calea Europeană Facebook Page, on the Centrul de Inovare și Imaginație Civică Facebook Page, on the Facebook Page of Mayor Emil Boc and on the Facebook Page of Cluj Napoca City Hall.

You can participate to the event by accessing the following coordinates: https://euconf-eu.zoom.us/j/96372855919?pwd=RUg2bUdkdGI1eE5OWFVrQS9NL1dJQT09 (Meeting ID: 963 7285 5919; Passcode: 754500)

With a unique demography in Europe, a collaborative environment (local authorities, SME’s, universities, active citizen involvement) Cluj-Napoca has become a good model of how the European Union can have an impact on the development of local and regional communities.

Innovation is a key factor in the development of the local economy, and the EU can directly support communities in developing from this perspective, giving them the opportunity to use local resources efficiently, to add value to the market. creating models that can be replicated in other cities and regions of the European Union.

The disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic affected citizens on so many levels and the challenges are far from over. The resilience tools are needed now more than ever and one of the most powerful lessons to be learnt is that global problems cannot be solved by closing borders or taking away local responsibilities. The importance of both – local actions in a collaborative European way is now evident to all. What still needs to be further developed and tackled is the ways we can act locally and leave an impact globally to fight the challenges and give the `new normal` a good meaning.

The agenda of the event will be:

16.00-16.30 Registration of participants (if needed by the platform) for the Facebook viewers.

16.00-16.10 Presentation by the moderator on the context of the event (EPP Local Dialogues)

16.10 – 16.15 – A short movie about Cluj-Napoca – presented while attending the start of the event.

16.15-17.15 Dialogue with: 

Emil Boc, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and Markku Markkula, President of the Helsinki Region and Chair of the Espoo City Board

17.15 -17.30 – Q&A from the zoom participants, and Facebook messages moderated by Dan Cărbunaru

17.30 – 18.00 Concluding remarks

www.eppcor.eu/epplocaldialogue/     #EPPLocalDialogue

Robert Lupițu este redactor-șef, specialist în relații internaționale, jurnalist în afaceri europene și NATO. Robert este laureat al concursului "Reporter și Blogger European" la categoria Editorial și co-autor al volumelor "România transatlantică" și "100 de pași pentru o cetățenie europeană activă". Face parte din Global Shapers Community, o inițiativă World Economic Forum, și este Young Strategic Leader în cadrul inițiativelor The Aspen Institute. Din 2019, Robert este membru al programului #TT27 Leadership Academy organizat de European Political Strategy Center, think tank-ul Comisiei Europene.

