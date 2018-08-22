EPP MEP Ramona Mănescu: How can the offshore law be an opportunity for Romania

Owning natural resources and having of a legislation favorable to its exploitation does not necessarily bring welfare and benefits, EPP MEP Ramona Mănescu writes in an analysis for DCNews.ro explaining the strategic importance of this issue.

„The volume of reserves found and confirmed in three of the perimeters belonging to Romania (…) are estimated to 200 billion cubic meters of gas. At a current average price of $ 6.5 / MMBt, the market value of 200 billion cubic meters of gas that amounts to about $ 47 billion or € 40 billion. At the same time, taking into account that Romania’s gas consumption volume is about 11 billion m3/year, the effect is obvious: Romania has ensured energy independence for the next decades. Moreover, Romania becomes a true regional energy hub, a net contributor to the energy independence of an entire region, which today is totally dependent on Gazprom”, explains Mănescu.

According to the MEP, the legislative text that received the green light from Parliament is „coherent and balanced”.

„A strong point of the Romanian law is the clause of maintaining commitments and the stability of payments / taxes / of deducting costs and the long-term debt for investors. For large investments, such as those required by offshore operations, stability and predictability are essential conditions”, the MEP explained.

Romania’s state-owned monopoly Transgaz will invest EUR 360 million in Tuzla-Podisor pipeline, a key project designed to connect the offshore natural gas facilities at the Black Sea to the international pipeline Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria (BRUA).

According to Transgaz board’s half year report, the 308 km Tuzla-Podisor pipeline will ensure the transport of offshore natural gas to Hungary and Bulgaria, as it is the missing link between offshore facilities and the BRUA pipeline.

