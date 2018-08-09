EPP MEP Ramona Mănescu: The EPP Group has a firm stance in the Brexit negotiations and stands together with Ireland to ensure freedom of movement for citizens

The EPP Group in the European Parliament, the largest political group in the house, will hold its firm and resolute support for Ireland’s interests in the Brexit negotiations process, says Ramona Mănescu, EPP MEP, in a support statement after three Irish MEPs affiliated to EPP highlighted that the EU will back their country within the Brexit talks.

”In the Brexit negotiations, the EPP Group has a firm stance in three key areas for Ireland: it is important to keep the Good Friday Agreement, to avoid a strict border and to ensure freedom of movement for citizens on both sides of the border at the same level as it is today”, wrote Mănescu in a Facebook post.

We recall that in March, the EP Plenary adopted a resolution laying out a possible association framework for future EU-UK relations after Brexit. On the withdrawal, it reiterated the importance of securing equal and fair treatment for EU citizens living in the UK and British citizens living in the EU.

Despite the focus in the UK on the future trade relationship after Brexit, the Northern Ireland issue is the most likely to torpedo Brexit talks into no deal.

The EU has said it would not agree to a withdrawal agreement without an “all-weather” backstop policy in place to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, but the UK says it will never accept a different policy being imposed in Northern Ireland to Great Britain and that any backstop must also be time-limited.

Any withdrawal agreement and future association or international agreement with the UK will need to win the approval of the European Parliament.

