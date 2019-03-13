ENGLISH
EPP Regional and Local Leaders to debate future of Europe with Manfred Weber and Klaus Iohannis on 16 March in Bucharest
Around 4.000 political leaders across all governance levels will gather on Saturday in Bucharest for the Summit of EPP Regional and Local Leaders in view of the EU 2019 Elections, a high-level event that will bring together Manfred Weber, Spitzenkandidat of the European People’s Party (EPP), Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, and main EPP leaders across Europe.
According to a press release sent to CaleaEuropeană.ro, the Summit, co-hosted by the National Liberal Party of Romania (PNL), together with the EPP Group in the European Committee of the Regions (EPP-CoR) and the EPP, takes place in RomExpo upon the invitation of President of PNL, Ludovic Orban, President of EPP-CoR, Michael Schneider and EPP President Joseph Daul.
Manfred Weber, the EPP Lead Candidate for the Presidency of the European Commission, will deliver the Summit’s keynote speech and hold an EPP Local Dialogue with regional and local leaders and young citizens as part of his Spitzenkandidat Listening Tour.
The event will also see a high-level debate on Europe is our Common Future with Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, as well as a debate with mayors and regional representatives across Europe on how the EPP Family delivers results that protect and improve citizens’ lives.
Adding to the momentum of the Summit, youth members from the young EPP and PNL will share their perspective on the future of Europe in view of the European elections in May. The Summit will also showcase successful EU-funded projects in EPP-led regions and cities which have greatly benefitted EU citizens.
The Summit will adopt the EPP Regional and Local Manifesto, presenting the long-term vision of cities and regions for the future of the European project.
United together in Bucharest, EPP local and regional leaders will send a strong signal for a united and value-based Europe, closer to its citizens, withstanding populist pressures and delivering tangible results on the ground.
ENGLISH
EPP MEP Ramona Mănescu: The information war is as real as possible and the EU needs to act firmly
During the plenary session of the European Parliament Strasbourg, EPP MEP Ramona Mănescu made a call to raise awareness among European decision-makers that “the information war is as real as possible and the EU needs to act firmly”.
Speaking before a plenary debate on the evaluation of actions taken by the European External Action Service to counter propaganda against the EU, Mănescu appreciated that the report prepared by the European Parliament recognizes the existence of disinformation campaigns and hostile propaganda and through which requires proactive action by Member States.
“The information war is as current as possible and the EU must act firmly,” the EPP MEP said, citing Valery Vasilyevich Gerasimov, head of the Russian Army Staff.
“The role of non-military means in achieving political and strategic goals has increased and, in many cases, exceeded the power of weapons through their efficiency,” Mănescu read, noting that Gerasimov made these statements in 2013.
“We’re not just talking about promoting some lies. We are talking about annihilating the ability of citizens to make the difference between truth and lie. Not by accident, while we condemn the misinformation campaigns and the evil they bring, Putin congratulates the people who work on conceiving, building and propagating these campaigns”, she continued.
Mănescu concluded by saying that those who continue to support the contrary, despite the existing evidence, are in opposition to the interests of European citizens and the values around which the European Union is built, endangering the security and integrity of the EU.
ENGLISH
B9 Summit Declaration: Klaus Iohannis and the other leaders from NATO’s Eastern Flank underscore the importance of the forward presence of NATO from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea
The Presidents of Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia adopted on Thursday at the plenary session of the B9 Summit a declaration which underscores the importance of the forward presence of NATO from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea and the concern for the situation in Ukraine.
The nine leaders from NATO’s Eastern Flank countries have gathered in Košice on Thursday in the Bucharest 9 platform for consultation and dialogue to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as the 20th and 15th anniversary of the accession of our respective countries to NATO.
Also, the leaders met to reaffirm their strong commitment to collective defence, as enshrined in the Article 5 of the Washington Treaty based on solidarity, shared responsibility and the indivisibility of Allied security. Concurrently, they exchanged views on current security threats and challenges and ways how to address them.
“For the last 70 years, NATO has served as the bedrock of security in the Euro-Atlantic area. (…) As we meet today, we face the most difficult security challenges in a generation. In the spirit of 360 degrees approach, the Alliance should continue to be ready to respond to all threats and challenges from wherever they arise. (…) Today, we are better prepared to confront the current security challenges. Our countries contribute to Alliance’s adaptation. In the spirit of allied unity, solidarity and fair burden sharing, we underline the importance of NATO´s forward presence from the Baltic to the Black Sea, as well as other initiatives aimed at strengthening our ability to defend our citizens and territories as part of the allied collective effort to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence“, the nine presidents underlined after the meeting which was attended also by the Secretary General of NATO.
The Declaration of the Heads of State Bucharest 9 Meeting (Košice)
1. We, the Presidents of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic, have gathered in Košice in the Bucharest 9 platform for consultation and dialogue to:
– commemorate the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as the 20th and 15th anniversary of the accession of our respective countries to NATO;
– reaffirm our strong commitment to collective defence, as enshrined in the Article 5 of the Washington Treaty based on solidarity, shared responsibility and the indivisibility of Allied security;
– exchange views on current security threats and challenges and ways how to address them.
We appreciate the presence of the NATO Secretary General today.
2. For the last 70 years, NATO has served as the bedrock of security in the Euro-Atlantic area. It remains the unique framework for our collective defence, transatlantic dialogue and plays irreplaceable role in protecting our values and safeguarding security of our citizens and our territories. Our membership in the Alliance created an opportunity to fulfil aspirations of our nations and provided the security and stability for economic development and well-being of our societies while advancing the vision of Europe whole, free and at peace. At the same time, our countries have been strengthening their capabilities to contribute to Allied collective defence.
3. As we meet today, we face the most difficult security challenges in a generation. In the spirit of 360 degrees approach, the Alliance should continue to be ready to respond to all threats and challenges from wherever they arise. We have, therefore, every reason to make our Alliance stronger and to ensure that the transatlantic bond remains as solid and effective as ever. We are determined to work towards this objective, including through our commitment to spend 2% of the GDP on defence, modernising our defences and engaging in operations. We welcome and support strengthened military presence of the United States and Canada in Europe, particularly on NATO’s Eastern flank.
4. The threats and challenges we face are complex, often unpredictable and coming from all directions. No country can fully address them alone. They range from conventional and hybrid forms, including cyber, to terrorism, regional instability, irregular migration, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and threats to our energy security. We are faced with an intense use of disinformation and propaganda. Traditional lines between military and non-military warfare are fading.
5. Today, we are better prepared to confront the current security challenges. Our countries contribute to Alliance’s adaptation. In the spirit of allied unity, solidarity and fair burden sharing, we underline the importance of NATO´s forward presence from the Baltic to the Black Sea, as well as other initiatives aimed at strengthening our ability to defend our citizens and territories as part of the allied collective effort to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence. We also support the implementation of the strategic, focused and coherent NATO approach to the South. We acknowledge the participation in relevant NATO activities, including the mission in Afghanistan as part of the efforts towards peace and reconciliation.
6. We remain particularly concerned with the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine and recent tensions in the Azov and Black Seas stemming from the illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea and military build-up. This is another manifestation of Russia’s disregard of international law, its confrontational pattern of behaviour and use of military and also non-military actions, such as the construction of the Kerch Strait bridge, to advance its geopolitical goals. All of this calls for even more coherent and strategic approach from the Alliance. We are also gravely concerned by Russia’s material breach of the INF Treaty and failure to return to full and verifiable compliance, which led to the suspension of the Treaty and the United States’ notification of withdrawal. We continue to take necessary steps in the Alliance to ensure the credibility and effectiveness of NATO deterrence and defence posture and remain firmly committed to the preservation of effective international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.
7. We reiterate our support to NATO’s approach on Russia based on strong deterrence and defence, and openness to dialogue as agreed since Wales Summit with a view to avoiding misunderstanding, miscalculation, and unintended escalation.
8. The anniversaries of our countries’ accession to the Alliance reminds us how crucial NATO´s Open Door Policy has been for enhancing security of its members, for peaceful reunification of Europe and for stability of the whole Euro-Atlantic area. We will continue to support further NATO enlargement in line with the Article 10 of the Washington Treaty. We welcome the recent signing of the Accession Protocol and look forward to the Republic of North Macedonia becoming the thirtieth NATO Ally.
9. We remain committed to the security and stability in the Western Balkans, an area of strategic interest to the Alliance, and will continue the political dialogue and practical cooperation with partners in this region. We also reiterate our firm support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, within their internationally recognized borders. While pursuing their respective European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, these countries will continue to benefit as well from our support in their efforts to strengthen their resilience against any external interference. At the same time, we reiterate that progress in reforms should be based on democratic values, respect for rule of law, human rights, and full compliance with their respective international commitments and obligations.
10. We believe that stronger NATO and stronger EU are mutually reinforcing. Together they can better provide security and peace in Europe, in our neighbourhood and beyond. We are supporting an enhanced EU role in security and defence through developing initiatives in this area in full complementarity and synergy with NATO. We are determined to strengthen NATO-EU strategic partnership and cooperation.
11. We look forward to December NATO Leaders´ Meeting in London that will enable us to take stock of implementation of decisions we took in Wales, Warsaw and Brussels and advance adaptation of the Alliance to address security threats and challenges we face. We remain committed to continue meeting in the Bucharest 9, platform for dialogue and cooperation, as a means to consult each other, promote joint approaches and contribute to Euro-Atlantic security.
ENGLISH
EPP MEP Ramona Mănescu: The INF Treaty is the European Union’s chance to prove it is a global player
The suspension of both US and Russian obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty is a time of crisis that deeply distorts the existing security balance, a real crisis where Europe is at the forefront of threats, says EPP MEP Ramona Mănescu in an article – analysis published on LinkedIn.
“I think it is the best time for the European Union to prove by fact that it is a real global power. The security crisis is as real as possible, and Europe is at the forefront of potential threats” Mănescu said, while mentioning a resolution of the European Parliament in which the House asked the Russian Federation to end the violation of the Treaty and to respect all the obligations agreed by the two parties, which have been and continue to be vital for the peace and security of the European continent.
In her analysis, the EPP MEP suggests that the European Union should try to bring the United States and Russia to the negotiation table in order the guarantee its own security.
“The fact that the EU is not involved in nuclear weapons development programs or ballistic missiles or cruise missiles, and is consistently in a pacifist position, gives credibility in assuming a leading role in negotiating a new INF treaty. I believe that the EU has the duty to initiate this diplomatic effort, starting from a threat assessment, analyzing the implications for EU security if we no longer benefit from the protection offered by an INF”, Ramona Mănescu added.
Președinția României la Consiliul UE, un nou eveniment privind combaterea antisemitismului. Premierul Dăncilă: Proiectul Muzeului Naţional de Istorie a Evreilor şi al Holocaustului din România este susținut de Guvern
Moment simbolic, la București, pentru istoria euro-atlantică: În prezența liderului Parlamentului Macedoniei de Nord, Senatul României a ratificat în unanimitate aderarea acestei țări la NATO
Viena, pentru a zecea oară consecutiv pe prima poziție în topul orașelor cu cea mai bună calitate a vieții din lume. Ce loc ocupă Bucureștiul
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Guvernul României salută o premieră mondială: Laserul de la Măgurele a atins cea mai mare putere din lume, de 10 PetaWatts
Europarlamentarul Gabriela Zoană (PSD, S&D): Trebuie introdus un standard minim al Uniunii de protecție împotriva practicilor comerciale neloiale pentru a reduce apariția acestora
VIDEO Gest inedit: Candidatul PPE la șefia Comisiei Europene și-a tăiat cravata în semn de protest față de inegalitățile salariale dintre femei și bărbați în UE
Trending
-
ȘTIRI POZITIVE7 days ago
Facultatea de Drept a Universității Harvard: Laura Codruța Kövesi, printre cele 21 de femei din lume care inspiră schimbarea și care au contribuții în domeniile drept și justiție
-
ȘTIRI POZITIVE1 week ago
Primul român numit șef al unei agenții a Uniunii Europene: Ambasadorul Sorin Ducaru a fost ales director al Centrului Satelitar EU SATCEN
-
ALEGERI EUROPENE 20192 days ago
Frans Timmermans, lecție de integrare europeană pentru România: Dacă acum 30 de ani îmi spuneați că veți fi membri ai UE în 2007, trebuia să ne încredințăm unui spital de boli mintale. Dacă nu făceați acest pas istoric, ceea ce Putin face acum în Ucraina, o făcea și în România
-
PARLAMENTUL EUROPEAN6 days ago
Este oficial: Parlamentul European merge la negocierile cu Consiliul UE cu Laura Codruța Kövesi în poziția de candidat susținut pentru șefia Parchetului European
-
PARLAMENTUL EUROPEAN5 days ago
Președintele Parlamentului European, scrisoare către Președinția României la Consiliul UE: Laura Codruța Kövesi este candidatul nostru pentru șefia Parchetului European