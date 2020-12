Eurodeputatul Vasile Blaga: Ultima zi cu Marea Britanie în UE, prima zi a unei noi relații pe care ne-o dorim apropiată

MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) congratulates Maia Sandu for the victory obtained in the presidential elections and sends her the support of the MEPs for bringing the Republic of Moldova closer to the European Union.

“I congratulate Maia Sandu for the categorical victory obtained in yesterday’s presidential elections. I want to assure her of my support and my colleagues in the European Parliament for the future steps towards rapprochement with the European Union. I believe in Maia Sandu and I believe that her election to lead the Republic of Moldova is the premise for consolidating a sustainable democracy in the Republic of Moldova. Congratulations Maia Sandu! Congratulations to the Republic of Moldova “, said MEP Vasile Blaga.

The MEP Vasile Blaga, as Minister of Internal Affairs, cut the barbed wire at the border between the Republic of Moldova and Romania, together with the Prime Minister Vlad Filat, 10 years ago: “It is 10 years since, as Minister of the Internal Affairs, I cut the barbed wire at the border between the Republic of Moldova and Romania, together with the then Prime Minister Vlad Filat. 10 years after that symbolic gesture, the Republic of Moldova says clearly: we want to change, our perspective is focused on the west, on Romania, on the European Union. Congratulations to the Republic of Moldova “, Vasile Blaga also transmitted.