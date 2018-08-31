European Committee of the Regions, Ilfov County Council, Bucharest City Hall and Calea Europeană organise a local dialogue on regional development for metropolitan areas

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR), the Romanian National Delegation to CoR and the media platform CaleaEuropeană.ro organise, with the support of Ilfov County Council and Bucharest City Hall, a local event focused on integrated solutions for regional development in metropolitan areas, designed as a platform of dialogue between local and regional authorities and citizens, solutions oriented for the social – economic challenges and development opportunities for Bucharest – Ilfov, the most developed region of Romania, with a GDP per capita of 139% from the EU average.

The local dialogue, entitled ”Integrated solutions for regional development in metropolitan areas: Bucharest – Ilfov region” will take part on Friday 7 of September, at Hotel Sheraton in Bucharest, starting at 15:00. The event will be broadcast live on CaleaEuropeană.ro .

At the event will speak Robert Negoiță, President of the Romanian National Delegation to the European Committee of the Region, Marian Petrache, President of the Ilfov County Council, alternate member of the Romanian National Delegation to the European Committee of the Regions, and Sorin Chiriță, City Manager of Bucharest.

The debate is part of CoR’s ”Reflecting on Europe” initiative and aims to pave the way for the CoR’s 8th European Summit of Regions and Cities, scheduled for 14-15 of March 2019, in Bucharest, ahead of the European Council Summit in Sibiu on 9 of May 2019 and during Romania’s EU Council Presidency. This local dialogue subscribes also to the awareness campaign for the European elections from 23-26 of May 2019, at the 40th anniversary since the first European Parliament elections.

Also, this local dialogue precedes the #SOTREG 2018, State of the Union: the view of Regions and Cities address, a speech held by the President of the European Committee of the Regions within the European Week of Regions and Cities frame, which will also mark the approval of CoR opinion on the future of Europe.

Reflecting on Europe survey: Romania’s case

Moreover, in the context of the “Reflecting on Europe” initiative, the European Committee of the Regions launched a survey in 2016 on the main issues that people identify in the city or the region they live in.

At both European Union and Romanian level, unemployment, youth policies and mobility and public transport are considered the three main issues at local and regional level.

In Romania, the three mentioned problems have been classified by citizens as followed: 28% of them consider that mobility and public transportation is the main problem at local and regional level, while for 23% the main challenge is represented by youth policies and also, 23% see unemployment as the main issue. A particular concern, underlined by a significant score, is the issue of environment, where 21% of the Romanian citizens see it among the main problems within their communities.

The European Committee of the Regions invite Romanian citizens to share their view on the future of Europe (Fill the survey by clicking the image below)

Bucharest – Ilfov Region: an overview of the most developed region in Romania

Bucharest – Ilfov is the region with the highest living standard in Romania, registering a Gross Domestic Product per capita of 139% of the European Union average, which positions the area of Romania’s capital in front of other European capitals Madrid (125%), Berlin 118%), Rome (110%) or Lisbon (102%), reveals data from a Eurostat survey for the reference year 2016.

Regarding the quality of life in the region, Bucharest is one of the three cities in Romania and the 79 cities in Europe included in the most recent report of the European Commission entitled “Quality of life in European cities 2015” and analyzing indicators such as quality of public transport, air quality, facilities offered for education or medical services.

According to this Eurobarometer, 48% of citizens in the Romanian capital are satisfied with the quality of public transport, while more than half of them are not satisfied with the quality of medical services. On the other hand, Bucharest also recorded an improvement of 11 percentage points in the positive perception of the quality of medical services, from 29% in 2012 to 40% in 2015.

Bucharest – Ilfov is placed in top 3 EU Regions with the lowest long-term unemployment rate in 2017, with a rate of 13.2% as the EU average is 45%. Across regions with the lowest unemployment rate, Bucharest – Ilfov is surpassed only by Swedish Övre Norrland region and UK Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire region.

