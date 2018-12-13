European Committee of the Regions, Sibiu County Council and Calea Europeană organise “Local engagement for the Future of Europe” citizens’ dialogue (LIVE, 20th of December, 10:00)

CaleaEuropeană.ro , together with the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) and the Romanian National Delegation to CoR organise, with the support of Sibiu County Council and in partnership with the European Parliament Office in Romania, a local dialogue conceived as a part of the reflecting process on the Future of Europe, a main theme of Romania’s upcoming EU Council Presidency and the key subject of the EU heads of state and government summit in Sibiu, on May 9th 2019, on Europe Day.

The event, entitled ”Local engagement for the Future of Europe” takes place on Thursday 20 of December, at the County Council in Arad, starting at 10:00. The event will be broadcast live on CaleaEuropeană.ro .

In dialogue with citizens will engage Daniela Cîmpean, President of the Sibiu County Council, alternate member of the Romanian National Delegation to the European Committee of the Regions (EPP, RO), Robert Negoiță, President of the Romanian National Delegation to the European Committee of the Regions (PES, RO) and Christophe Rouillon, Mayor of Coulaines, member of the French National Delegation to the European Committee of the Regions (PES, FR).

The debate is part of CoR’s ”Future of Europe” new initiative and aims to pave the way for the CoR’s 8th European Summit of Regions and Cities, scheduled for 14-15 of March 2019, in Bucharest, ahead of the European Council Summit in Sibiu on 9 of May 2019 and during Romania’s EU Council Presidency. This local dialogue subscribes also to the awareness campaign for the European elections from 23-26 of May 2019 (www.thistimeimvoting.eu), at the 40th anniversary since the first European Parliament elections.

This local dialogue will be the second event of its kind after the #SOTREG 2018, State of the Union: the view of Regions and Cities address, a speech held on October 9th by the President of the European Committee of the Regions Karl-Heinz Lambertz within the European Week of Regions and Cities frame, which has also marked the approval of CoR opinion on the Future of Europe, entitled „Reflecting on Europe: the voice of local and regional authorities to rebuild trust in the European Union”.

”Future of Europe” campaign in a nutshell

In 2016 the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, asked the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) – as the voice of cities and regions – to submit its recommendations on the future of Europe. Subsequently, the CoR launched its “Reflecting on Europe” campaign whereby members held local events with citizens in their regions and cities to hear their views. Now, the opinion and speech mentioned above form the basis of the CoR’s efforts to contribute to the debate on the ”Future of Europe” ahead of the meeting of the EU leaders in Sibiu on 9 May and the European elections on 23-26 May 2019.

The ”Future of Europe” campaign is an initiative of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) providing a platform for regions, cities and their citizens’ engagement in the debate on the future of Europe.

Over 40.000 citizens in more than 180 local debates organised across Europe already shared their views, concerns and ideas. The CoR is committed to ensuring that the voice of regional and local authorities and their citizens is heard within the EU, in an effort to make the European project more transparent and democratic and develop new forms of participative democracy.

The European Committee of the Regions invite Romanian citizens to share their view on the future of Europe (Fill the survey by clicking the image below)

Moreover, in the context of the “Reflecting on Europe” initiative, the European Committee of the Regions launched a survey in 2016 on the main issues that people identify in the city or the region they live in.

At both European Union and Romanian level, unemployment, youth policies and mobility and public transport are considered the three main issues at local and regional level.

In Romania, the three mentioned problems have been classified by citizens as followed: 28% of them consider that mobility and public transportation is the main problem at local and regional level, while for 25% the main challenge is represented by youth policies and 24% see unemployment as the main issue.

