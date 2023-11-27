European Tech Alliance presents its manifesto for Europe’s digital policy: We need an ambitious EU tech strategy to boost European competitiveness, based on smart rules and fairer competition

This interview is part of the editorial project “European Digital Agenda”

One of the major initiatives and challenges for Vodafone Romania is how Romania can be transformed into a technology exporter at the level of other European markets, the company’s CEO Achilleas Kanaris said on Thursday in an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro on the occasion of the signing ceremony of the statute establishing the International Technical Centre for Innovation in Smart City, through which the 16 founding members, including Vodafone, aim to transform Romanian cities into the cities of the future.

“One of the things that the IT&C sector in Romania is facing is there’s a high proportion of GDP that is generated from the sector, but more than 80% is actually value added that goes abroad in the form of near-shoring. So for me the challenge was how can we create technology, real innovation in Romania and innovation that can then be exported to other European markets. So how can we make Romania an exporter of technology” said Kanaris.

The International Technical Centre for Innovation in Smart City (CITI Cluster), created by 16 founding members, including the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, the City Hall of Sector 6, the National Institute for Research and Development in Computer Science – ICI Bucharest (ICI), the National Institute for Aerospace Research and Development “Elie Carafoli” – I. N.C.A.S. Bucharest, the Maritime University of Constanta and Vodafone Romania SA, organised on Thursday the official signing ceremony of the CITI Cluster statute, a significant moment in the approach to develop smart and sustainable cities in Romania.

During the interview, the CEO of Vodafone Romania said that in order to develop the smart city concept in Romania in general and in Bucharest in particular, vision, belief and resources are needed, pointing out that Vodafone has the capacity to export the technology produced in Romania to the more than 20 markets where it operates.

The full interview can be found below.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: What is the main driver that brings Vodafone together with distinguished public and private entities to help us shape the digital future of Romania and the concept of smart city here in a very, let’s say, troubled somehow Bucharest?

CEO Vodafone Romania, Achilleas Kanaris: I mean, it was an obvious choice for us. Because it’s an innovation is part of our new DNA, let’s say as a company. As you probably know we are more and more becoming a technology company, which offers connectivity as opposed to connectivity business. And we are looking for partnerships and where we see initiatives that can generate a meaningful innovation that actually can be used tomorrow, not innovation for the next 50 years, we really jump on it. We really appreciate it. We have a partnership with university for the last few years and as you probably know, we have an innovation lab already installed in the Politehnica University and when the idea came, it was hard to refuse it. For me it’s a real opportunity to generate something that will become exportable from Romania, because one of the things that the IT&C sector in Romania is facing is there’s a high proportion of GDP that is generated from the sector, but more than 80% is actually value added that goes abroad in the form of near-shoring. So for me the challenge was how can we create technology, real innovation in Romania and innovation that can then be exported to other European markets. So how can we make Romania an exporter of technology. This is one of those initiatives and this is why we like it a lot.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: And this type of project is one that can help Romania export technology and know-how abroad. What can you tell us about this initiative? You mentioned that the idea came up together with the Politehnica University. What will this initiative focus on?

CEO Vodafone Romania, Achilleas Kanaris: The focus is a smart city. Smart City is a very broad concept. There are a lot of existing Smart City solutions. It’s not about that. It is about what’s the next step what’s the next evolution of smart city and to me, combining connectivity platforms and artificial intelligence can give us a real opportunity to develop something which is quite innovative in this field. And what we know for sure is that the economic and social impact of digitalizing cities can have is immense. And the other thing I like about this project is Bucharest. And Bucharest is not a city which has has done many steps in this direction which to me is fine because now we can really accelerate and leapfrog like other cities and put Bucharest ahead of the rest on the European markets in terms of its progress.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: That’s a powerful stance coming from the fact that here in Romania we have the concept of a smart city in different other cities like Cluj-Napoca that aims on that, we have also a smart village in Ciugud, in the Alba county developed with European funds. But when it comes to Bucharest we have the real power of GDP here in the country’s capital, maybe the brightest minds. But what do you think that we lack here in Bucharest in order to gain this impetus? Can you give us let’s say two or three pillars that Bucharest can focus on to gain on this smart city concept?

CEO Vodafone Romania, Achilleas Kanaris: Sure. I mean, I will say this is part of the dialogue we need to have with the City. For me, what we need is a vision first of all, in conviction, meaning that I believe that we can do this and I will put all the resources and efforts behind it to make it happen. Through this initiative, my understanding is that those elements are there. And I’m really looking forward to working closely with the mayor and city council in order to actually define the priorities. If I was running the city, the areas that I would concentrate on for sure would be traffic. How can we manage traffic in another way, green? How can we make the city even greener than it is today? And last but not least, how can we digitalize more and more the services that we offer to our citizens? Unfortunately, what I see as a symptom of this country, despite as I said the fact that we are proud about the size of the IT&C sector and unfortunately, in the day to day lives of our citizens we live decades behind you know, there’s a lot of paper still in the relationship. There’s a lot of physical interaction between the citizens and the city hall. This is an opportunity to actually change this.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: You mentioned conviction and vision and that comes with human power and human resources. And you also said that Vodafone is ready to bring connectivity, to bring ideas, to bring technology. But what can Vodafone benefit from this type of opportunity, this type of fusion between public and private sector?

CEO Vodafone Romania, Achilleas Kanaris: It’s a win win. Because if this thing succeeds, and if we manage to create technologies and rollout technologies in the city, like Bucharest and improve the case for Bucharest for us as a global business, it’s the perfect example of something we can export. Remember, we operate in more than 23 markets. So you know we have the pleasure if you like to be able to export that technology. So when it comes to exporting Romanian technology, we will be the biggest advocate. And that’s what we’re looking forward to.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: What are the types of ideas and projects that Vodafone will support in this in this city clustering this concept? Could you give us some examples, maybe two or three examples of projects that Vodafone will support?

CEO Vodafone Romania, Achilleas Kanaris: Any type of smart activity like traffic management, waste management, lighting, all of these things that are important for us. Urban Planning, how do we change urban planning as a consequence of having a lot more information about the flow in the city, are areas that we would like to get involved. What people need to understand about us is that you know, more and more we are seen as a technology company. So for me, the reason why we are in this project is not about connectivity. It is about really creating solutions, digital solutions that will enable the city to operate in a much better manner.