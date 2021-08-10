ENGLISH
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW Ursula von der Leyen: With the European Green Deal, Europe is leading the way. Romania has made considerable progress in laying the foundation of a low-carbon economy
Interview conducted by Dan Cărbunaru and Robert Lupițu
Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan must allocate at least 37% of its funding to actions to combat climate change, and the European Commission hopes to “be able to approve it as soon as possible”, said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European executive, in an exclusive interview for CaleaEuropeană.ro focused on the European Green Deal.
“With the European Green Deal, Europe is leading the way. If others follow our lead, the world will be able to keep warming below 1.5 degrees celsius. (…) The EU is a global leader in climate action but we know that a global effort is needed to tackle climate change and build more resilient, sustainable economies, and that is why we are working to mobilise the global effort”, she said, including in the context of the UN’s “Code Red for Humanity” report, which stresses that climate change is inevitable and irreversible and that human activity is affecting the climate in an unprecedented way.
The European Commission President said that Romania had made considerable progress between 1990 and 2019 in laying the foundations for a low-carbon economy, adding that our country would be able to use €67 billion from cohesion funds, recovery funds and the just transition fund to decarbonise the economy.
“Romanians deserve and want to live a healthier life, in a healthy environment, and to breathe cleaner air“, said Ursula von der Leyen, adding that she expects the Romanian authorities to take the necessary measures for waste management and air quality.
She also assured that the European Union is ready to help Romania to green its car fleet, describing the automotive industry as “an important one for Romania”.
She also announced that she would present proposals for decarbonising the natural gas market and acknowledged that the use of natural gas is “a cornerstone” for Romania.
“Gas is not a long-term solution to bring us closer to climate neutrality by 2050, but for Romania it can be a stepping stone, a transitional solution to move away from coal, because gas produces fewer emissions,” said Ursula von der Leyen, giving further assurances: “The Commission will stand by Romania in ensuring a fair transition for local communities, especially those in the Valea Jiului.”
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Shortly after you took office in 2019, the European Commission launched what you described to be “Europe’s man on the moon moment” – the European Green Deal. At the same time, the environment issue is at the top of EU citizens, including the next generation, concerns. How would you describe the progress the European Union has made in the last two years on fighting climate change?
Ursula von der Leyen: Europe has made extraordinary progress over the past two years. First, all 27 EU Member States and the European Parliament have democratically agreed on ambitious climate targets. They became legally binding, in our first-of-a-kind European Climate Law. And with the European Green Deal package that we presented in July, Europe is the first continent with a clear, comprehensive roadmap to reach its climate targets.
And a lot has changed in the past two years around the world, too. A year ago, we still had an American administration in office that hardly wanted to do anything for climate protection. And the Paris Agreement was under pressure. Now the USA is back by our side. In the past few months, many important industrialised countries have committed themselves to the goal of climate neutrality and have provided concrete dates for reaching it. Globally renowned companies have announced billions in investments in climate-friendly production and products.
This is all going in the right direction. But of course we must continue to push hard. We are encouraging all other countries, most of which have ambitious goals, to also come with a clear roadmap, on how to achieve them. That is the spirit in which we will approach the UN’s COP-26 climate conference in Glasgow this autumn.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: This summer, while the European Commission was adopting the “Fit for 55%” Package, Europe has been ravaged by unprecedented floods, mainly in Germany and Western Europe, but also in Romania. Will the European Commission help the countries affected by these natural disasters?
Ursula von der Leyen: These tragic events are indeed painful reminders that we simply cannot afford the rising costs of climate change. Extreme weather events are happening all over the globe, more and more often. The world can no longer allow the overexploitation of nature.
We are by the side of the countries affected by these catastrophes in the suffering. And we will be by their side in the reconstruction. We have provided support to the countries that needed it, through the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism – by sending rescuers, or materials such as boats or planes, for instance. And we can also support with the EU Solidarity Fund, which can help fund the reconstruction.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: In your first SOTEU speech, you used the example of crops destroyed in Romania by the most severe drought in decades to sound the alarm on the climate issue. How would you appreciate the situation in Romania and the efforts of the authorities to reach climate neutrality?
Ursula von der Leyen: Romania has made considerable progress in laying the foundation of a low-carbon economy. Between 1990 and 2019, its greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 57%. But it still has a lot to do to reduce the emission intensity of its economy and bring it in line with our climate objectives.
I am confident that you can make it. And Europe will support you. The EU budget, including our recovery plan NextGeneration, the cohesion funds and the Just Transition Fund, will provide EUR 67 billion to Romania over the next years. This will allow for significant investments in the greening and the decarbonisation of the economy.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: The European Commission has announced in its June infringements package that Romania is targeted by four infringements procedures on environment, mainly on waste management. Last year, after an EU’s Court of Justice, the European Commission asked Romania to take the necessary measures to improve air quality in Bucharest. Are you satisfied with Romania’s actions and measures to tackle these issues?
Ursula von der Leyen: Romanian people deserve and want to live healthier lives, in a healthy environment, and to breathe cleaner air. Indeed, we have launched infringements to make sure Romania complies with our European rules in these important sectors, which have a direct impact on people’s quality of life and on their health. We are now expecting Romania to take the necessary measures, on waste as well as on air quality in Bucharest.
And we are talking here about serious matters. Air pollution causes 50,000 premature deaths in Europe every year. Such loss of life can be prevented. Let’s work on that together.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Another source of air pollution in Romania is the urban traffic combined with the fact that Romania has one of the largest market of imported second-hand vehicles. Is the European Commission ready to help Romania in finding proper solutions to this problem and how can Romania overturn its existing car park into a greener one?
Ursula von der Leyen: The EU is indeed ready to help Romania to green its car fleet. First, Romania will significantly benefit from the EUR 72 billion Social Climate Fund that we will put in place. The objective of the Fund is to support people with low incomes and to facilitate investments in clean technologies. It can support Romanian citizens to buy cleaner, electric cars, for example.
Overall, the EU budget will support the transition to a more climate-friendly, more sustainable economy in Europe with around EUR 500 billion over the next years. We will support the car industry – important for Romania – in the shift to zero-emission mobility. We will help European car manufacturers to lead the global market in clean vehicles.
NextGenerationEU also foresees massive investments in private and public charging points and in new filling stations for clean fuels. This investment is in all Member States’ national recovery plans. I am confident that Romania will manage the transition to cleaner cars – with EU support. This is very important for achieving our European Green Deal objectives. And, as we see from the problems with air quality, this is essential for people’s health.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: In the European Union there is also an ongoing debate about the use of nuclear energy in meeting the climate goals. The leaders of seven countries, including France and Romania, have asked the European Commission to consider ways of including nuclear energy to EU’s green policy. What is your take on this specific matter knowing also that Romania and the United States have reached an agreement to build new reactors in Cernavodă?
Ursula von der Leyen: The Member States decide themselves on their energy mix. The decision to operate or to shut down a nuclear power plant is up to them. Our priority at the Commission is to ensure that those Member States choosing to use nuclear energy apply the highest nuclear safety standards. They are enshrined in the Euratom legal framework and in particular in the revised Nuclear Safety Directive which governs the whole lifecycle of nuclear installation from design to end of decommissioning.
This is very important for the safety of our people and for our environment.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: In order to be put in place, the European Green Deal needs financing and this moves us to Next Generation EU, to the National Recovery and Resilience Plans and to the Just Transition Fund. In Romania’s case, the Prime Minister recently pointed out that 95% of NRRP is already negotiated. What can you emphasize about Romania’s NRRP, generally, and specifically when it comes to the green and environment guidelines?
Ursula von der Leyen: We have received Romania’s recovery plan on 31 May. We are now assessing it based on the clear criteria set out in the NextGenerationEU regulation. In particular, as regards green objectives, the plan needs to allocate a minimum of 37% of the funding to climate action and it needs to respect the environmental “do no significant harm” principle. The national recovery plan will be key for supporting Romania’s green transition. We are pleased with the very good cooperation with the Romanian authorities and I hope we will be able to approve the plan very soon, so that NextGenerationEU funds can start flowing to Romania.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Leave no one behind and each country’s right to identify its own energetic mix – these two principles are very important for Romania, especially with the intention to use natural gas as an energy transition and to help the regional coal industry in the Jiu Valley. What is the European Commission position on these Romanian priorities?
Ursula von der Leyen: As I said, each EU country is free to choose its own energy mix. But we are all bound by common climate and energy transition targets, which must be reflected in energy mixes in each EU Member State.
Gas is not a long-term solution to get us to climate neutrality by 2050, but for Romania it can be a stepping stone, a transitional solution to move away from coal, as gas produces less emissions. Later this year, we will present proposals for the decarbonisation of the gas market.
The EU is supporting a fair industrial transformation for all. This is at the heart of the European Green Deal.
So the Commission will be at Romania’s side to ensure a just transition for local communities, especially in the Jiu Valley. We are working with the regional authorities and provide funding under the EU’s Just Transition Mechanism. This comes on top of support already provided via Cohesion Policy and our Modernisation Fund. I am confident that Romania can achieve a timely and socially fair transition away from coal.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Moving to the global arena, the European Union has put itself in the avant-garde of fighting climate change, setting an example. But when it comes to global carbon footprint, there is only one EU country in the top 10 worldwide: Germany. Therefore, while following its path to reach climate neutrality, what can the European Union do to reduce greenhouse gas emissions due to global trade and imports?
Ursula von der Leyen: First, I believe that the rest of the world is also waking up to the facts: the cost of not acting against global warming is rising dramatically everywhere. We have recently seen heavy rain and flooding in China, but also deadly temperatures in Canada and melting permafrost in Siberia, to name a few examples. So the fight against climate change is a truly global effort.
With the European Green Deal, Europe is leading the way. If others follow our lead, the world will be able to keep warming below 1.5 degrees celsius.
And to encourage the rest of the world to set a price on carbon and to invest in climate-friendly production, we proposed a carbon border adjustment mechanism. Carbon must have a price everywhere. Europe’s industry and businesses are now investing heavily in climate-friendly technologies. It would not be fair if companies from third countries undermine these efforts by flooding our EU internal market with cheap but carbon-intensive products. Companies should pay a price for the carbon they bring to Europe. However, when producers from outside the EU come to our market with clean products, they won’t have to pay anything.
Finally, the reality – and the strength of the EU – is that we are the world’s biggest single market. Of course we have to stay competitive. And the good news is, our industry is moving forward. European enterprises are already driving the green transition. They are developing clean new technologies and products. And in doing so they create sustainable, local and well-paid jobs across Europe. Romania for instance can play a big role in the zero-emmission car sector.
The transition brings tremendous opportunities for our industry to establish markets for sustainable, clean products, worldwide. They have understood that the European Green Deal is their chance to get ahead of their global competitors, and get ‘first-mover’ advantage. Because the quicker we move, the bigger the demand will be across the world for pioneering technologies created in Europe.
The EU is a global leader in climate action but we know that a global effort is needed to tackle climate change and build more resilient, sustainable economies, and that is why we are working to mobilise the global effort.
ENGLISH
Op-ed | President of the Consultative Commission on Industrial Change at the European Economic and Social Committee: Without critical raw materials resilience, there will be no green or digital industrial revolution
Opinion by Pietro Francesco De Lotto, President of the Consultative Commission on Industrial Change at the European Economic and Social Committee
Whether we are talking about a fourth, fifth, or even sixth industrial revolution, we often see public debate take place. Despite the different views on the issue, one thing we can say with certainty is that our industry is undergoing a profound revolution, which comprises a twin challenge: becoming greener and more circular, as well as going through a digital transformation. It is a revolution that is driven by several factors: our commitments under the Paris Agreement, the pursuit of global competitiveness, the need to adapt labour markets, consumer sensitivity and, last but not least, public opinion.
The UN Sustainable Development Goals and the fight against climate change are clearly essential pillars of the EU’s action, and we need to ensure that they are perceived and experienced more and more as an opportunity rather than a burden by all parts of society and industry. The European Green Deal, the Circular Economy Action Plan, the recently updated New Industrial Strategy for Europe, the Fit for 55 package presented in July, and the related activities and legislation are essential tools to transform public debates into an everyday reality, everywhere in Europe, leaving no one behind in this collective effort.
Raw materials, and especially critical raw materials, are at the core of this process. Digitalising and greening EU industries and society require technologies that depend on raw materials. Wind power, for instance, comes from turbines that contain, among other materials, rare earth elements. The EU relies almost 100% on China to supply such elements. Similar scenarios exist for many technologies that are essential to the green and digital transition, from batteries to photovoltaics, from robotics to fuel cells. The EU Critical Raw Materials Action Plan and the Updated Industrial Strategy identify 30 materials and 137 products respectively that are essential for our industry and society and on which the EU is highly dependent.
These are worrying figures, but they also provide a necessary reality check. The past few months have brought these dependencies to the public’s attention even more clearly, as the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the need for EU industry and society overall to become more resilient and strategically autonomous, especially in areas such as vaccines, medicines and medical devices. The time to act on these critical factors is therefore ripe, and we must make use of all instruments to address our dependencies with a strategic vision.
The Commission’s Action Plan on Critical Raw Materials, on which the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) recently published its opinion CCMI 177, is a good instrument that combines measures to fix current shortcomings with actions to mitigate possible future problems. The EESC believes that the actions envisaged by the European Commission are essential if we are to maintain and strengthen the EU’s industrial base. This is a very important first point: for too long, we have left this issue up to the free market and industry, hoping that it would regulate itself. We must however now acknowledge that, as much as companies should be free to build their supply chains, we need to secure some parts of these chains that we deem of strategic importance to the European Union.
More specifically, the EU needs support instruments for sustainable primary sourcing in Europe. Financial instruments for sustainable projects, as well as streamlined authorisation processes are needed, as is the greater involvement of and public acceptance by citizens and local communities. This is also very much linked to the need to maintain extractive and processing capacities in the EU. We need to support workers and regions through better training and a deeper link with higher and vocational education, including investment in training and retraining workers, and in the teaching of specialist disciplines such as geology, metallurgy and mining, even at undergraduate level.
At the same time, and this is the second point, we need to invest in activities that can foster substitution; something that will only be possible with significant, constant investment in R&D programmes to discover new materials and processes for ensuring justified substitution.
Together with primary sourcing and substitution, the third key element is that of circular reuse and secondary sourcing from waste. To do this, we need to invest in research and development, but we also need to carefully assess the waste we ship outside Europe, while at the same time mapping – as soon as possible – the potential supply of secondary critical raw materials from EU stocks and waste.
As for the external dimension, the EU needs to diversify its trading relations, while supporting developing countries. These two objectives go hand in hand, as our efforts should be aimed at forging strategic partnerships with like-minded nations in a multilateral framework, which can both help avoid supply disruptions for EU industry and contribute to the well-being and development of developing third countries. In this regard, there are three very specific elements to be underlined: the mutual advantages of integrating the Western Balkans countries into the EU supply chain; the urgent need for an increased role for the Euro in critical raw materials trading and the need to take greater account of the ethical dimension when drawing up Europe’s critical raw materials list.
Overall, we want to see EU industry flourish in a green and digital way, but we do not want to see our industry and society shift from one dependency (for instance on certain fossil fuels) to another full reliance on certain critical raw materials. To avoid this, and to ensure that the green and digital transitions increase resilience, competitiveness and social justice, we need to invest in research and development, sustainable domestic mining exploration, recovering valuable materials from waste, training and retraining a skilled workforce and creating a multilateral level playing field. This is essential in order to ensure that the green and digital revolutions are successful and benefit EU industry and society as a whole, and do not leave any worker, region and country of the world behind.
Pietro Francesco De Lotto
President of the Consultative Commission on Industrial Change at the European Economic and Social Committee
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: Romania has fulfilled for 11 years all the Schengen requirements and our acceptance is still delayed
MEP Vasile Blaga, member of the Committee on Civil Liberties of the European Parliament, took the floor during today’s reunion of the LIBE Committee, June 15, and with this occasion touched, during his intervention, upon a “political aspect” throughout the debate on CMV.
“This political aspect refers to the integration of Romania in the Schengen area and the connection between CMV and the postponement of our entry into Schengen. I was the Minister of Internal Affairs who dealt with the removal of the safeguard clause and securing the frontiers regarding Romania’s adherence to the EU”, mention the MEP during the reunion.
Moreover, the liberal MEP pointed out that Romania administers almost 2000 kilometres of EU borders and has fulfilled for 11 years all the Schengen criteria: “nevertheless, Romania’s admission is delayed without openly specifying why. Of course, it was denied on multiple occasions that the integration in the Schengen area would be related to the criticism from the CVM reports. However, reality contradicts this. I believe that the postponement of a decision regarding Romania’s admission to Schengen is an unfair treatment which the European Union applies to my country”, he added.
“I would like to express my hope that the finalization of the CVM for Romania will remove any obstacle, declared or undeclared, to Romania’s integration into Schengen”, concluded Vasile Blaga.
The entire intervention of the MEP can be followed here.
The European Parliament adopted on July 8, with 505 votes for, 134 against and 54 abstentions, the annual report regarding the functioning of the Schengen area which claims, again, that Romania and Bulgaria have to be integrated with full rights into Schengen, while a specifying that Croatia meets all the technical requirements as well.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: The Romanian Government, determined to finalize all the necessary reforms for the suspension of the CVM
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) participated today, July 15, at the reunion of the Committee on Civil Liberties of the European Parliament and specified Romania’s direction following the last CVM report.
“The last CVM report for Romania clearly shows that in Bucharest exists political volition the effective implementation of the last steps towards reforms which will lead to the suspension of this mechanism for Romania. During the 14 years of evaluation, we found ourselves in the thankless position of repairing the inherited matters from the previous governments, the case being the same today. The last CVM report puts forward Romania’s positive progress from the last 2 years. I emphasize the fact that in Bucharest we have a governmental coalition determined to finalize all necessary reforms”, explained Vasile Blagato his colleagues.
Moreover, the liberal MEP notes that Romania still campaigns for averting the double evaluation regarding the Mechanism of the rule of law: “I want to point out the fact that there is a true expectancy for the finalization of the Mechanism for cooperation and its verification and evaluation based on the same criteria applied to all member states, meaning through the Mechanism regarding the rule of law. Romania still pleads for the prevention of this double evaluation.”
The entire intervention of the MEP can be seen here.
The European Commission adopted on June 8 its most recent report regarding the evolution of the situation in Romania concerning the reforms of the judicial system and fight against corruption, in the context of the responsibilities assumed within the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), noting that Romania registered developments regarding all the recommendations of the CVM and that the fulfillment of all recommendations is essential for the closure of this mechanism.
China, principalul poluator al lumii, cere comunității internaționale să aibă „pe deplin încredere” în angajamentele sale climatice
Premierul grec a prezentat scuze pentru deficiențele răspunsului privind incendiile devastatoare și a anunțat un pachet de asistență de 500 de milioane de euro
Ursula von der Leyen promite sprijin pentru o tranziție echitabilă a regiunii miniere Valea Jiului: Gazul nu e o soluție pe termen lung, dar pentru România poate fi o soluție de tranziție
Secretarul de stat al SUA subliniază nevoia unei ”reînnoiri naționale” în fața ”autoritarismului și naționalismului în ascensiune”
Ursula von der Leyen solicită României să ia măsuri privind gestionarea deșeurilor și calitatea aerului: Românii merită să ducă o viață mai sănătoasă și să respire un aer mai curat
Ursula von der Leyen: UE va ajuta România să își ecologizeze parcul auto. Vom institui un fond de 72 de miliarde de euro care îi poate ajuta și pe români să cumpere autoturisme electrice
România subliniază importanța garantării libertății de navigație: Atacul asupra vasului „Mercer Street” reprezintă o amenințare la adresa păcii
EXCLUSIV INTERVIU Ursula von der Leyen: PNRR-ul României trebuie să aloce cel puțin 37% din finanțare combaterii schimbărilor climatice. Sper că vom fi în măsură să aprobăm planul cât mai curând
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW Ursula von der Leyen: With the European Green Deal, Europe is leading the way. Romania has made considerable progress in laying the foundation of a low-carbon economy
Prim-miniștrii Florin Cîțu și Natalia Gavrilița au convenit organizarea, la Chișinău, a unei ședințe comune de guvern România – Republica Moldova
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Daily Mail: “29 de milioane de români şi bulgari s-ar putea muta în Regatul Unit”
Primele 5000 de cărți electronice de identitate vor fi emise de MAI în cadrul unui proiect-pilot din Cluj-Napoca
Comisarul european Janez Lenarcic îi răspunde premierului sloven, care l-a acuzat că acționează împotriva intereselor țării sale: Prejudiciile sunt provocate de cei care subminează statul de drept
Emmanuel Macron, aflat la Tokyo pentru Jocurile Olimpice, a discutat cu premierul japonez despre lupta împotriva schimbărilor climatice și despre o regiune ”indo-pacifică liberă”
Republica Moldova: Bogdan Aurescu a anunțat un nou sprijin de 300.000 euro pentru societatea civilă și presa independentă
Vizita lui Bogdan Aurescu la Chișinău: România va fi mereu alături de Maia Sandu. R. Moldova poate deveni un model de orientare pro-europeană în vecinătatea estică a UE
Premierul Florin Cîțu apreciază că viteza cu care România va face tranziția la o economie verde va fi diferită de cea a altor țări UE: Partenerii europeni trebuie să ne sprijine mai mult
IMAGINEA ZILEI Militari ai Forțelor Aeriene SUA ajută localnicii afectați de inundațiile devastatoare din Germania
Premierul Florin Cîțu: Se vor construi trei centre de mari arși la București, Timișoara și Târgu Mureș. Finanțarea se va face printr-un program cu Banca Mondială
Premierul Florin Cîțu: Recunoștință și respect față de militarii români care au participat la acțiunile din Afganistan. Sunt eroi ai României
România: CE constată o îmbunătățire a cadrului general privind situația statului de drept în 2021, dar subliniază necesitatea desființării SIIJ și modificarea codurilor penale
Team2Share
Trending
-
U.E.1 day ago
Presa din Grecia elogiază modul de operare al pompierilor români care sting incendiile din țara lor: “Par că sunt de pe altă planetă”
-
U.E.3 days ago
Viktor Orban: Sunt tratat ca oaia neagră a UE. Liberalii occidentali nu pot accepta să existe o alternativă național-conservatoare care este mai reușită
-
NATO7 days ago
NATO își arată solidaritatea față de România și Regatul Unit: Condamnăm cu fermitate recentul atac fatal asupra navei Mercer Street. Aliații rămân îngrijorați față de acțiunile Iranului
-
Corina Crețu7 days ago
Fonduri UE 2021-2027: Corina Crețu atenționează că România “a pierdut startul” și solicită Guvernului transparență privind negocierile pentru Acordul de Parteneriat cu Comisia Europeană
-
POLITICĂ20 hours ago
“Cod roșu pentru umanitate”. Klaus Iohannis promite că se va implica activ în rezolvarea crizei climatice: “Raportul ONU, un semnal de alarmă pentru noi toți”