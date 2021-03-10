ENGLISH
EXCLUSIVE Marcel Ciolacu, president of PSD, the main opposition party in Romania: PSD supports the ratification of the decision on EU own resources, but the National Recovery Plan must be submitted to a transparent debate in the Parliament
The Social-Democratic Party in Romania (PSD) supports the ratification of the decision on the creation of own resources at European level, especially since there is a consensus at the level of pro-European political parties, but requests that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan be submitted to a transparent debate in the Romanian Parliament with the participation of the civil society and the most relevant experts in Romania, PSD President Marcel Ciolacu told CaleaEuropeană.ro on Wednesday.
The PSD leader thus reacted to the statements of Prime Minister Florin Cîțu, who said the Social Democrats will have to explain to those in Italy, Spain, France the “blackmail” on national recovery and resilience plans as they oppose the ratification of the decision on creating own resources at EU level.
“PSD supports the ratification of the decision on the creation of EU own resources at European level, especially since there is a consensus at the level of pro-European political parties. We have communicated this to our European political family. However, I requested that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan be submitted to a transparent debate at the level of the Romanian Parliament, in which the social partners, civil society and the most relevant experts in Romania should participate. Yesterday I participated in the discussions of the Commission for European Affairs in the Chamber of Deputies and it is more and more clear to me that the current Government has nothing ready, although the negotiations with the European Commission should have started”, Ciolacu declared for CaleaEuropeană.ro.
However, Marcel Ciolacu gave assurances that PSD will vote in the Romanian Parliament only after the Government understands to respect the European recommendations regarding the financial allocations and will publicly debate its real intentions.
“It is normal to have reasonable suspicions regarding the politicization of the plan, after they did with the national budget law, but also regarding the Government’s ability to present a good plan, given that they assumed that up to 5 March will send the third draft, after the first two have already been rejected by the European Commission”, added the leader of the Social-Democrats.
The Minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea, announced on Tuesday that the Government had decided to elaborate the first variant of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to be discussed with the European Commission, taking into account proposals exceeding the initial allocation, with a total of 135% of the allocation. The official also announced that the negotiations would take place in May and June, and the instrument would finance reforms, even if a lot of people are interested in the money.
ENGLISH
Op-ed | Post-COVID-19 recovery will be a test for women’s rights too
The op-ed is signed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium, Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland, Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, Stefan Löfven, Prime Minister of Sweden.
This year is a special International Women’s Day. Not only is it exactly 110 years since the first International Women’s Day, when more than a million women and men joined forces and raised their voices for equal rights.
We are also at an important turning point this year on this 8 March. Over the past year, many of our lives have been temporarily halted by the worst health crisis in generations. As they stood at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic in our hospitals and nursing homes, women were disproportionately affected by the pandemic; they paid a higher price, both economically and socially. Domestic and gender-based violence increased, women took on a larger share of household tasks and Eurostat’s monthly unemployment figures show that while the male unemployment rate increased from 6.2% to 7.1% in December 2020, the increase among women was more significant, from 6.7% to 7.9%.
In the coming years, we need to rebuild our societies and our economies for the better. If we want to grow and thrive in the post-COVID-19 world, we need a more inclusive approach that unlocks all talents, including those of women.
How can we manage to do this?
First of all, we need to move beyond the ideological debates of the past. Equality between women and men is enshrined in article 23 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights. This right is non-negotiable. It is one of the fundamental pillars on which we have built our European societies.
Secondly, more than ever, we have to advance the economic case for gender equality. Of course, gender equality is morally the right thing to do. But equal opportunities also matter to enable social and economic progress. When women prosper, societies prosper. Gender-equal societies are richer societies, in all senses of the word. Gender equal economies perform better, according to all research.
Whether we manage to build back better will depend on the choices we make when rolling out our post-COVID-19 recovery plans. They are a unique opportunity to rebuild more efficiently and more inclusively, ensuring women’s participation in the economy and addressing income inequalities. If we want to build long-term economic resilience after COVID-19, we must address gender-specific issues that have been preventing women from having equal rights and opportunities. This is why we need to incorporate successful gender approaches in European stimulus and recovery packages. Gender equality and, more in general, inclusiveness are important transformation drivers for the renewal of our economies after the pandemic. If we succeed in unlocking women’s full economic and entrepreneurial potential, our recovery efforts will lead stronger and more resilient economies and societies.
Thirdly, we need to step up our international efforts. Women and girls are often the first victims during crises. This was no different for the COVID-19 pandemic. The severe health crisis has exposed the vulnerable position of girls and women in many parts of the world, especially in fragile and conflict-affected states. It is important that the new US administration is back at the table to fight, together with us, for the rights of girls and women around the world. As global development leader, Europe has a special responsibility. We must make every possible effort to make sure its humanitarian and development response to the COVID-19 pandemic includes strengthening access to education and healthcare for girls and women, including promoting SRHR, and supporting girls and women in their journey to economic independence.
One op-ed on International Women’s Day will not suffice to get there. It will require a much more sustained effort, for many years to come. Let us seize this moment to build more inclusive and caring societies where equal rights are paramount, not only on paper but also in everyday life. It will not only empower women, but also men. Since equal rights will be a step forward for both, allowing men as well to break out of traditional roles and stereotypes.
It will not be easy. But it is possible.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: Jobs are a top priority for the EPP Group
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) argues that jobs are the zero priority for the largest political group in the European Parliament, the European People’s Group.
“The discussion about jobs is even more important as a result of the effects of the health crisis of the last year which, according to studies, has directly affected one in five jobs in Europe. No less than 15 million EU citizens are unemployed and this is directly reflected in their standard of living and the EU’s economic performance. It is also dramatic that 18 percent of young Europeans under the age of 25 do not have a job. The EU must find solutions for them, to make the employment of these young people a priority, we cannot afford to lose a generation “, mentioned the MEP Vasile Blaga.
The European People’s Party wants jobs to become the top priority of the European Union and all European institutions and the governments of the Member States.
A debate organized by the EPP Group in the European Parliament entitled “Jobs, jobs, jobs” will take place on Wednesday, with the participation of the President of the European Commission and representatives of national governments.
Vasile Blaga also mentions that the EPP expects concrete proposals from the European Commission and not general ideas on how to create more jobs at European level.
“There is a great need for an economic and social transformation and the crisis we are going through has made this reality all the more urgent. We are in a year in which the economic effects of 2020 will be even more obvious and the impact on jobs even stronger. How many companies in the fields directly affected by the health crisis will still have the resources to recover, to reopen, to keep their employees? The EU Member States must give up selfish impulses and we must all accept that together we are stronger. Any decision taken at the European level must answer positively to the question of whether it leads to the creation of new jobs “, underlines MEP Vasile Blaga.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: “Like the common vaccination strategy, the EU needs a unique strategy in implementing vaccination certificates”
Like the common vaccination strategy, the EU needs a unique strategy in implementing the vaccination certificate, according to MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP).
Vasile Blaga proposes the development of a common EU policy on vaccination certificates leading to the elimination of uneven traffic restrictions in the EU.
”The economic revitalization of the European Union cannot be achieved without a solid strategy on the free movement of EU citizens, and this can be done much faster by implementing vaccination certificates. For example, the relaunch of tourism could be directly helped by the success of the European vaccination campaign in conjunction with the implementation of vaccination certificates at the Union level. In practice, a common EU policy on specific vaccination certificates is a much more viable alternative to the current restrictions on free movement – restrictions that are currently heterogeneous at Member State level “, says MEP Vasile Blaga.
Leaders from the European Union’s (EU) 27-member states came to together for a virtual summit on Thursday with the aim of solving pressing coronavirus-related health and logistical problems confronting the bloc.
Team2Share
Președinta Comisiei Europeane, Ursula von der Leyen: Statele membre vor primi înainte de sfârșitul lunii martie patru milioane de doze suplimentare de vaccin anti-COVID-19 produs de BioNTech-Pfizer
Eurodeputatul Dragoș Pîslaru: Trebuie să inovăm și să construim un portal digital de accesibilitate pentru cei care sunt în situația de a fi excluși social
Dacian Cioloș: Conferința privind viitorul Europei, oportunitatea ca cetățenii să modeleze destinul nostru comun. E timpul să reînnoim Europa
EXCLUSIVE Marcel Ciolacu, president of PSD, the main opposition party in Romania: PSD supports the ratification of the decision on EU own resources, but the National Recovery Plan must be submitted to a transparent debate in the Parliament
Daniel Buda, vicepreședintele Comisiei pentru agricultură din PE: Noua politică comercială trebuie să impună aceleași standarde de calitate pentru produsele importate de UE ca pentru cele din statele membre
IMAGINEA ZILEI Moment istoric la Bruxelles: Instituțiile UE au semnat declarația comună pentru Conferința privind Viitorul Europei – un dialog cu cetățenii pentru construirea unei Europe mai reziliente
Studiu: Aportul economiei digitale, estimat până la 16% din PIB-ul României în anul 2019
Facebook lansează campania ”Împreună împotriva dezinformării despre COVID-19”
Comisia Europeană mobilizează alte 9 miliarde de euro în cadrul Instrumentului SURE prin a doua emisiune de obligațiuni din 2021
EXCLUSIV Marcel Ciolacu: PSD susține ratificarea deciziei privind resursele UE, însă Planul Național de Redresare trebuie supus unei dezbateri transparente în Parlament
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Daily Mail: “29 de milioane de români şi bulgari s-ar putea muta în Regatul Unit”
Eurodeputatul Dragoș Pîslaru: Avem nevoie de un Semestru European reînnoit, inovator și durabil, care să ajute la remedierea disfuncționalităților sistemelor politice naționale
Frans Timmermans: Vizita lui John Kerry la Bruxelles, cea mai bună dovadă că SUA au revenit pe agenda climatică globală. Împreună putem muta munții din loc!
Ministrul Investițiilor Europene, Cristian Ghinea: Am decis să elaborăm prima variantă a PNRR pe care să o discutăm cu Comisia Europeană, luând în calcul o alocare mai mare, probabil de 135%
Cristian Bușoi, raportor al PE privind Programul de Sănătate al UE: Sunt prevăzute mai multe acțiuni pentru sprijinirea statelor membre în reformarea sistemelor de sănătate pentru a deveni mai reziliente
Premierul Florin Cîțu: În PNRR sunt alocate sume considerabile pentru construcția de spitale noi. Reforma trebuie să se vadă în investiții
Nicușor Dan: Primăria Capitalei a depus la MIPE proiecte care însumează 7 miliarde de euro. Acestea vizează domenii precum protecţia mediului, sănătatea, termoficarea, educaţia
Comisia Europeană: Clauza derogatorie generală din cadrul Pactului de Stabilitate și Creștere ar trebui să rămână activă în 2022 pentru o redresare sustenabilă post-pandemie
Premierul Florin Cîțu consideră că digitalizarea administrației publice reprezintă ”un mod natural de a îmbunătăți comportamentul statului față de cetățeni”: Va fi finanțată din fonduri europene
Eurodeputatul Marian-Jean Marinescu are convingerea că premierul României va acorda prioritate proiectelor de infrastructură din Oltenia și Nordul Moldovei în vederea recuperării decalajului de dezvoltare între regiuni
Liderii europeni doresc avansarea lucrărilor pentru implementarea Uniunii Sănătății și a Strategiei Farmaceutice pentru Europa
Trending
-
PARLAMENTUL EUROPEAN7 days ago
Surse europene: Parlamentul European se va adresa Curții de Justiție a UE privind eliminarea obligativității vizelor SUA pentru România, Bulgaria, Croația și Cipru
-
PPE1 day ago
Rareș Bogdan face apel la cetățeni să se informeze: România este printre cele mai relaxate țări ca măsuri anti-COVID-19 și în top 3 ca număr de persoane de vaccinate
-
Dragoș Pîslaru7 days ago
Eurodeputatul Dragoș Pîslaru salută noua strategie a Comisiei Europene privind drepturile persoanelor cu dizabilități: Nu avem nicio scuză să întârziem garantarea acestor drepturi
-
EUROPARLAMENTARI ROMÂNI1 week ago
Eurodeputatul Rareș Bogdan anunță că românii discriminați în Islanda își vor primi salariile: Munca noastră a dat roade. Vom monitoriza atent situația din Parlamentul European
-
Corina Crețu6 days ago
Eurodeputatul Corina Crețu salută decizia președintelui Parlamentului European de a sesiza CJUE pe tema eliminării vizelor SUA pentru cetățenii români