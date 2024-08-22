ENGLISH
Floated as next European Commissioner from Romania, Victor Negrescu calls for economic integration to provide new opportunities, especially for SMEs and local and family businesses
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu pays an important visit to Brussels on Thursday, where he will discuss with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the state of implementation of the PNRR, the deficit target in the context of Romania’s excessive deficit procedure, Romania’s future European Commissioner and the portfolio allocated to our country. Accompanied by a delegation of ministers, Prime Minister Ciolacu is also joined by MEP Victor Negrescu, Vice-President of the European Parliament, honorary advisor to the Prime Minister for foreign policy and the person who, according to media reports, is to be nominated as Romania’s European Commissioner.
Prior to these important talks, Victor Negrescu gave an interview to CaleaEuropeană.ro in which he explained the state of the talks, the portfolio the Government is considering, the institutional coordination in Romania on this issue and what will follow the Ciolacu – von der Leyen meeting.
“Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has managed to build a very good relationship with the European Commission and in particular with President von der Leyen. It is no coincidence that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is in Brussels to meet the President of the European Commission shortly after announcing his candidacy for the office of President of Romania. This is proof of Romania’s pro-European approach and attests to our role as a credible, serious European partner ready to take on more at EU level. The relationship built with the European Commission and President von der Leyen has translated into the amendment of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which has led to increased pensions for Romanians, more consistent support for Schengen accession which has led to air and sea entry, and some flexibility on the deficit target for last year”, Negrescu said.
Asked about his desire to be appointed as the next Romanian EU Commissioner and the portfolio Romania should get, Victor Negrescu pointed out the necessity to nominate “a Commissioner with a European profile, a person with strong support in the European Parliament, because too few of those nominated have experience in European politics, but also someone who has the ability to work in a team and to generate majorities”.
“I have personally dedicated my professional career to raising Romania’s profile at European level and I hope that I have succeeded in convincing through my work. I am honored that my career at European level is appreciated and I believe that the significant number of votes I obtained for the position of Vice-President of the European Parliament, the constancy with which I have promoted Romania’s greater role in the EU over the last 17 years, the influence I have had in amending European regulations on recovery and resilience plans or in managing the European Union budget, through my capacity as chief negotiator for the European Parliament, are arguments which were probably taken into account in the analysis which the Romanian Government made”, he emphasized, while Romania is keen to obtain a portfolio with economic ties like other countries such as Austria, France, Ireland, Netherland, Poland or Slovenia.
Speaking about EU developing a new economic model that ties the economic security strategy with the EU foreign policy and the single market, Victor Negrescu explained that we supports President von der Leyen’s proposal to have a mandate focused on investment, security and economic development, both in terms of the EU’s internal policy and external action.
“The European Single Market has been the engine of economic development and has been at the basis of the development of the European project, but it has not been completed so far. We need to increase the level of economic integration to provide new opportunities, especially for SMEs and local and family businesses, we need to have principles of competition and competition that are respected by everyone and do not create illegitimate advantages in the market, we need to attract additional investment globally“, he concluded.
MEP Victor Negrescu (38) is currently vice-president of the PSD Romania and of the Party of European Socialists European Social Democrats. Re-elected member of EP for a third time, Negrescu has been elected Vice-President of the European legislature. In the last part of the previous legislature, Negrescu was Quaestor of the European Parliament, the highest position held by a Romanian in the hierarchy of the previous mandate.
Victor Negrescu is also the European Parliament’s chief negotiator for the 2025 EU budget.
eMAG’s strategy to strengthen its position as a regional hub in South-Eastern Europe: 180 million euros investments in logistics, technology and entrepreneurship (Interview with Stejara Pircan, Senior VP)
eMAG aims to offer customers in Southeast Europe access to a wide range of value-added products and services, targeting a population of over 35 million people and with investments of over 180 million euros, including in logistics and entrepreneurship, said Stejara Pircan, Senior VP eMAG Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, in an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro.
To support local entrepreneurs and boost cross-border sales, eMAG has invested in technology, logistics and financial services, and a key aspect has been the synchronization of the platforms in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, facilitating international sales without additional efforts from sellers, said Stejara Pircan, pointing out that there are 56.000 entrepreneurs doing business in the three countries through eMAG, while the number of merchants exporting through eMAG Marketplace from Romania to Hungary and Bulgaria or from the two countries to Romania has doubled in the last year.
In the interview, Stejara Pircan emphasized the advantages for eMAG Marketplace sellers in the context of regional expansion, the challenges on the South-East European markets and the development of the logistics infrastructure.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What strategies does eMAG have to maintain and enhance cross-border sales growth in the future, given the growing market in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, and how do you see the impact of the expansion of eMAG Marketplace in Eastern and Southern Europe on the current ecosystem of sellers and consumers?
Stejara Pircan: Our long-term vision is to be able to offer customers across the SEE region tools to help them live a good life through value-added services and access to a very diverse range of products. We serve a population of over 35 million people and through our sustained investments in technology, logistics, entrepreneurship or financial services, we have created a strong community of entrepreneurs who we want to thrive alongside us. That’s 56.000 entrepreneurs doing business in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, growing year on year. The number of traders exporting through eMAG Marketplace from Romania to Hungary and Bulgaria or from Hungary and Bulgaria to Romania has doubled in the last year to more than 12.000.
We have invested in warehouses in Romania and Hungary which we have equipped with state-of-the-art technology and we have developed, together with Sameday, the network of delivery points in proximity in all three countries where we operate. In parallel, we have extended the Genius service with free delivery and exclusive offers in over 300 locations in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, opening the program also to retailers who have access to our base of hundreds of thousands of loyal customers.
One of the most important strategic decisions we have invested in, which has helped to increase the number of companies choosing to sell cross-border, was the synchronization of the three platforms in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary. The impact of this investment was that sellers no longer had to list their products individually on the three platforms, but benefited from an automated process that saved them additional effort.
In parallel, we developed an automated solution for translating product descriptions, which meant that sellers no longer needed to hire Bulgarian or Hungarian speakers to handle this process. At the same time, the extension of the Fulfilment service, where we take over the entire logistics operations, as well as the customer relations area, has greatly simplified the international expansion process. In order to achieve these results, in the last three years alone we have invested more than RON 3.2 billion, and in the fiscal year that started on April 1, 2024, we plan to invest RON 900 million.
The expansion of eMAG’s offer, which now exceeds 22 million offers in Romania alone, more than double the previous year, is also due to sellers who are always looking for new products to satisfy their customers’ needs. More than 60% of the products ordered by eMAG customers are from the sellers’ offer, and the diversification of the product range has also changed buying habits: people now prefer to order several products in one order, covering the needs of the whole family.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What are the main advantages for sellers who join eMAG Marketplace in the context of the regional expansion in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary?
Stejara Pircan: Accessing additional sales channels is opportune for any retail business, as each additional channel increases the likelihood of having a stable additional revenue. Our partners benefit from the technology infrastructure that we have built with significant investment and have access to our customer base at no listing cost. They also benefit from the positive image transfer: more than 85% of the region’s population of more than 35 million people know what eMAG is and one in three product searches start on eMAG. We register 120 million visits/month on the eMAG website and 6.7 million people have the eMAG app installed on their mobile phone. We have over 7 million active customers, of which 4.5 million in Romania, 1.9 million in Hungary and 900,000 in Bulgaria.
Entrepreneurs who have made the decision to move into other markets through eMAG Marketplace have seen the benefits in terms of sales: those who have expanded into Bulgaria and Hungary had 37% additional sales last year. And cross-border expansion is just one of five programs we make available to companies that join our community. Another is Genius, and sellers who have listed products in this program have seen a doubling of their conversion rate. We have more than 700.000 loyal customers who have a Genius subscription, and our recent expansion in the region is expected to generate even more sales. In Hungary, one month after we launched the service, we had already reached 50.000 users, and in Bulgaria, two months after launch, we had 100.000 users.
At the same time, sellers have the advantage that they can use this additional sales channel effortlessly if they choose the Fulfilment service. Another useful tool is eMAG Ads, a pay-per-click service that can give them more than 40% more visibility on the product pages of the products they order. All these programs are complemented by eMAG Campaigns, i.e. all the campaigns we develop month after month, which can generate three to four times more sales for entrepreneurs who consistently list products.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What are the main differences and challenges specific to Eastern and Southern European markets compared to Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary?
Stejara Pircan: In the region in which we operate, online commerce is developing and we believe that eMAG has an important role to play in accelerating this field, both in terms of investments in value-added services and from the perspective of the business community gathered in the Marketplace. Our objective is to become a regional ecommerce hub and our strategy is to develop technology and services in Romania and scale them internationally once we see that they work and generate the results we are aiming for. The three markets we are present in have many common characteristics. In all three countries, online commerce has a penetration rate of somewhere between 8-10%, and if we look at more mature markets, there is still a lot of room for growth. Among the challenges we see is therefore the need to increase the level of digitalization, but also the development of road infrastructure would help, especially in Romania.
Looking at the behavior of our customers, we notice that in Bulgaria and Hungary the appetite for cash payment is higher than in Romania, where card payment is increasing year on year. At the moment, in Romania 35% of orders are still paid cash on delivery, while in Hungary the percentage rises to 55% and in Bulgaria to 70%. What we are doing to contribute to the growth in card payments is to give people the flexibility to pay for products when it is the best time for them, which is why we have introduced payment methods that allow them to pay directly from their MyWallet account in four installments or 30 days or 12 installments with Hey Blu. We also offer other financing solutions through our partners in the banking industry.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What measures have you taken to ensure a smooth integration of sellers from new markets into the eMAG Marketplace ecosystem?
Stejara Pircan: An important step for sellers in the region is the cross-border listing, which from our perspective is today as easy as it can be, as eMAG manages all the effort involved in listing in three countries. From listing or translating offers into languages other than the seller’s home language, to synchronizing offers and prices on the platform, all this effort is taken care of by us precisely to facilitate this experience for the sellers and support them to focus on their business.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: How does eMAG support retailers in understanding and adapting to local regulations and consumer preferences in Eastern and Southern European countries?
Stejara Pircan: All our processes and tools are compliant with European Union legislation, and technology helps us to comply. For example, in the case of discounted products, the discount has to be related to the lowest price in the last 30 days, and with the help of technology we can validate compliance before the start of a discount campaign. In addition, we have regular and very close communication with the sellers on the platform through newsletters that include articles on the legislation of each country in which we operate and the legislative news relevant to them, as well as advice on how to manage their cross-border business and how to comply with the legislation.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What role do local partnerships play in eMAG Marketplace’s expansion strategy in these new regions and how do they help to improve the services offered?
Stejara Pircan: We have strong communities of local sellers in each of the countries where we operate, and this is extremely important because they come with a very good understanding of the local specifics, with products tailored to the consumer in that country and with the speed of delivery that customers expect.
Otherwise we make the best use of synergies at Group level, and a relevant example of this is the collaboration with Sameday, which this year is accelerating proximity delivery by expanding its delivery points and network of lockers. This also helps us because easybox delivery has seen very good customer adoption, and through it we have extended the reach for the Genius service with free delivery and exclusive offers. Genius is also an important program for sellers, as it gives them access to a loyal customer base that buys more online. The products that sellers sell through Genius thus achieve higher sales.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What are eMAG’s expectations in terms of sales growth and customer base expansion as it expands into Eastern and Southern Europe?
Stejara Pircan: Our objective is to strengthen our presence in the region and to bring to these markets other services that we have tested in Romania and have proven their usefulness for our customers. We also aim to increase the range of products to cover every need and offer customers good prices, and if ten years ago, when we made the leap into international markets, we had 10.000 products on offer, now we have over 22 million, but there is room for growth if we look at more mature markets such as Poland, where over 200 million items can be ordered online. We are banking on the involvement of Marketplace entrepreneurs, and the volume of products they have sold through the platform has accounted for over 60% of the total, and the percentage is growing.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What plans do you have for developing logistics infrastructure and delivery services in the new markets to ensure an optimal experience for both retailers and consumers?
Stejara Pircan: This fiscal year we plan to invest over 180 million euros, including in logistics and entrepreneurship.
We have already made significant investments in warehousing and robotization to be able to offer a better experience to our customers: we have been able to consolidate orders, i.e. group several products in the same parcel, and our productivity has increased four times. At the same time, we see that easybox delivery is preferred by the majority of customers in Romania and Hungary, where around 66% of orders are delivered by this method. In Bulgaria, delivery to nearby delivery points stands at 35%, rising steadily as the network expands. The network will reach 8.500 delivery points in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria this year, up from 5.000 at the beginning of the year.
The Future of Creativity – 19th edition celebrated on July 31st in Bucharest
The world’s most impactful campaigns, celebrated at Hilton Garden Inn, in the heart of stylish downtown Bucharest.
Event Overview
#CannesForClients, dedicated to brand stewards willing to step ahead
On July 31st, starting 6.30 PM, join us at Hilton Garden Inn, for an exclusive business intelligence event decanting the world’s most impactful campaigns recently awarded at Cannes Lions – the International Festival of Creativity, during its 71st edition. This event is designed for marketers, brand managers and creatives who are eager to stay ahead in their field and set the goals for a new creative year, while being aware of the latest insights.
Speakers & Topics
Creative data in FMCG: COSTIN BOGDAN, ECD McCann / CD Mastercard Europe, awarded in 2024 with Grand Prix in Creative Data, Gold in Direct, Silver in creative b2b for “Mastercard – Room For Everyone” & Gold in creative strategy & Bronze in creative effectiveness for “Mastercard Inclusive by Design”.
Kindful brands – On SDG goals & responsibility beyond hypocrisy: TEODORA MIGDALOVICI, Creativity Ambassador
Creative PR resetting mentalities: MONICA CHIRILĂ, Communication Consultant @ Rogalski Damaschin PR / YLDigital2024
Projection: Commerce, Effectiveness & Creative Business Transformation Lions (a curated selection)
Intelligence in all its forms, from emotional to artificial, will guide the campaigns’ selection and discussions, aiming to uncover the most effective strategies for impact, mindset, and high-quality business practices that make good money while drive uplifting shifts in the society’s complex fabric.
Special Highlight
The CSR section is proudly introduced by Invizibilii.ro, the same platform dedicated to vulnerable communities, that supported the winners of the Romanian Digital Talent in this year’s festival competition.
Event Details
Date & Time: July 31st, 18.30
Location: HILTON GARDEN INN
12, Doamnei Street, Bucharest
Ticket Fees:
Individual: 120 EUR + VAT
Team of 2: 200 EUR + VAT
Special rate for #TheAlternativeSchool alumni and candidates under 30 enrolled in the Fall Module @FutureProofCreativity: 150 EUR + VAT for a team
What’s in it for you
A rich, consistent, knowledge-focused event meant to enlarge people’s perspectives on the latest& the hottest
Inspiration to set sails for remarkable brand evolutions & as consequence, internationally awardable campaigns
A delightful networking evening, with the elite of the marketing, brand management & creative communities
As always, a surprising experience for the palate: Consider “Nasul Contesei” as the Rose of the day. More to come.
Dress-code: white, turquoise & a dash of Gold. Anything that evokes summer, Provence or the French Riviera is welcome.
About #TheAlternativeSchool
Since its launch in 2005, #TheAlternativeSchool has been the catalyst for Romanian creativity, providing a platform for local talent to find its voice, be recognized and celebrated on the global stage. Through training, consultancy, recruitment, events, and competitions for young creatives (Young Lions for under 30, Roger Hatchuel Academy for under 25), #TheAlternativeSchool has been instrumental in discovering, cultivating and empowering local creative talent to go beyond self-imposed limits and resetting the entire market in the process.
In 2024, Eduard Dica, the Romanian delegate at Roger Hatchuel Academy, won Silver with his team, while Filip Gonzacenco, one of the numerous successful Alternative Alumni, secured several prestigious awards with his team at Publicis Paris.
Ticket Purchase
To buy tickets, please send your invoice details to Andra Serea, #TheAlternativeSchool’s communication architect, at andra@thealternativeschool.com. She will assist you promptly with all the necessary details.
Let’s stay in touch:
Follow us on Instagram & Linkedin.
Visual credits:
The Future of Creativity visual has been brought to life by Adelina Butnaru’s digital characters. To check this talented, highly awarded illustrator path, explore her website: adelinabutnaru.com.
INTERVIEW Adriana Ștefan, President and CEO of INCAS: The National Institute for Aerospace Research ”Elie Carafoli” revives the research and development ambitions of the Romanian space industry
The National Institute for Aerospace Research ”Elie Carafoli” revives the research and development ambitions of the Romanian space industry, says Adriana Stefan Stefan, President and CEO of INCAS, in an interview to CaleaEuropeană.ro, in which she details the main projects in which the institute is involved, the funding lines and the cooperation platforms at EU and NATO level that the institute is considering in order to contribute to shaping Romania’s profile as an exporter of aerospace know-how.
We invite you to read the full interview:
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What are the main historical milestones that define the tradition and contribution of INCAS – the National Institute for Aerospace Research ”Elie Carafoli” in the aerospace field in Romania?
Adriana Stefan, President and CEO of INCAS: INCAS is a symbol of the research capacity in our country, with a long tradition and a significant contribution to the development of the Romanian aerospace field. Since its foundation, the Institute has played a key role in the design and construction of high-performance space aircraft and satellites, as well as in the participation in well-known international space programs.
Established within the Romanian Academy after the Second World War, INCAS was founded in 1949 as the Institute of Applied Mechanics. It is worth mentioning that the activity in the field of aeronautics, between 1949 and 1960, included the design and manufacture of the first Romanian gliders, IS-2 and IS-3 (1951). This was followed by three decades of consolidated Romanian research in the field of aviation, and in the 1970s the Institute developed the first Romanian-made military jet airplane, the IAR-93 Vultur, with its first flight in 1974.
In the 1980s, the institute was reorganized and renamed INCREST – Institute of Scientific and Technical Creation, a name under which it is associated with the most important achievements in the field of Romanian aerospace research and industry, among which we proudly mention the development of the IAR-99 Falcon school and training aircraft, as well as the Institute’s contribution to the development of the ROMBAC 1-11 passenger aircraft.
In 2008, we received the status of National Institute, becoming the representative entity for aerospace research and development in Romania under the name INCAS – National Institute for Aerospace Research ”Elie Carafoli”, one year after joining the European Union. With a vast scientific background in the space field, in the 2000s our specialists were involved in the development of components and subsystems for aircraft and space satellites. It is worth mentioning that in 2010 we were involved in European space research projects such as Galileo and Vega.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What are the main research and development projects that INCAS is currently conducting, which improve the quality of life for European citizens?
Adriana Ștefan: INCAS has several such projects. One example is the RACER demonstrator is the result of a strong European collaborative research program, developed under the coordination of Airbus Helicopters together with 40 partners from 13 European countries, including Romania, through the RoRCraft consortium formed by INCAS – National Institute for Aerospace Research ”Elie Carafoli” and ROMAERO S.A.
RACER is a helicopter demonstrator that aims to reduce costs by 25% per nautical mile compared to a conventional helicopter, as well as fuel consumption and noise by about 20% for typical passenger missions.
The activities of the Romanian consortium RoRCraft, coordinated by INCAS – National Institute for Aerospace Research ”Elie Carafoli” within the European partnership, consisted in the design, manufacturing, testing and development of the certification documentation for the Main Fuselage of the future helicopter.
On May 15, 2024, the official unveiling of the RACER Demonstrator by Airbus Helicopters took place in Marignane, France. The flight of the RACER helicopter marked a milestone for the European Commission’s Clean Aviation technology initiative and the partners involved.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: At the European level, there is a significant concern regarding the green transition, including in the aviation sector. How is INCAS aligning with this trend through the establishment of a green aviation technology development platform? What are the benefits of this project for transforming Romania into a leader in this field?*
Adriana Ștefan: TGA Technologies for Green aviation is a technology development platform for “Green” technologies in aviation and green manufacturing with added value.
The TGA – Technologies for Green aviation project innovatively complements the AEROSPACE – Platform for Aerospace Vehicle Research, Numerical Simulation, Experimental Testing and Certification research infrastructure, part of the ESFRI JSVFA – Joint Simulation and Virtualization Facility in Aerospace proposal promoted in the National Roadmap. The new technology base will be accredited according to industry standards (ISO and EASA) and offer a wide range of fully diversified high-tech services to future national and international partners.
The main objective of the TGA project is to develop an advanced technology center for the aerospace industry, based on Industry 4.0 principles, as a core component of the INCAS research infrastructure of excellence, while providing the environment for harnessing the innovative potential associated with the development of green technologies in aerospace.
The TGA project delivers substantial benefits and long-term sustainability. Seizing the opportunity to create a modern, innovative R&D technology center, unique in Central and Eastern Europe, TGA will offer a synergistic leveraging of investments in state-of-the-art equipment and technologies in the field of composite materials manufacturing (state-of-the-art AFP robots) Fibre Placement and ATL (Automated Tape Laying), AM (Additive Manufacturing / DMLS – Direct Metal Laser Sintering) and SM (Subtracting Manufacturing) technologies, controlled atmosphere surface coatings for aerospace subassemblies and advanced design and control technologies.
The TGA ensures a significant increase of INCAS’ scientific competitiveness at international level. The TGA platform provides unique technology development capabilities at higher levels of maturity (TRL 5 – TRL 7) offering both Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) protection and competitive exploitation of development strategies.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: More and more often we are witnessing extreme weather phenomena, linked to climate change and having a significant impact on a wide range of fields, from the environment to aviation. What projects are INCAS contributing to the development of research infrastructure to further train personnel involved in observing these phenomena?
Adriana Ștefan: One such project we are running is CAART – Construction, Development and Operationalization of Research-Innovation-Training Infrastructure for Advanced Atmospheric and Earth Surface Observation Studies.
The general objective of the project is to develop the research capacities of INCAS – National Institute for Aerospace Research ”Elie Carafoli” and to expand the components of the research infrastructure in the field of atmospheric environment and Earth observation – CAART, recognized as a benchmark infrastructure on the National Roadmap 2017-2027, in order to improve national participation in European and international projects, but also to achieve a high degree of competence in the field of research-innovation, including the intelligent specialization of human resources.
The infrastructure development consists in the construction and fitting out of the ”Training Center for CDI-CAART activities”, and implicitly the creation of 4 new laboratories, complementary to the existing ones:
- Laboratory for flight simulations with research aircraft
- Laboratory for hyperspectral techniques
- Laboratory for cloud microphysics
- Laboratory for cloud remote sensing
The development of research capabilities is not limited to the acquisition and operation of new IC – CAART infrastructure elements, but also involves a dedicated specialization of the personnel who will use this equipment.
Through investments in infrastructure and human resources, the project contributes to the consolidation of emerging directions in environment and space research, thus strengthening the institutional position in the field and stimulating progress in understanding and protecting the environment.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: In recent years, major space powers such as the US and China have engaged in a fierce competition to conquer space, while private players such as SpaceX have become dominant by launching rockets into space. How can Romania, through the involvement and expertise of INCAS, support the strategic autonomy of the European Union in this field?
Adriana Ștefan: One such project is the ADAMP, or the Aerospace Technologies Test, Verification and Validation Platform.
The ADAMP (Ascent and Descent Autonomous Manoeuvrable Autonomous Manoeuvrable Platform) demonstrator is a reusable test platform with a 6 kN rocket motor in its basic version. The platform has been designed, developed and subsequently operated by INCAS together with its subcontractor ATD Aerospace RS (a Romanian SME with extensive experience in the development and testing of propulsion systems), with the support of the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA), through the General Technology Support Program (GSTP).
ADAMP’s activity proposes developing a reusable testing platform by constructing an experimental vertical take-off and landing vehicle, accompanied by the corresponding facilities, personnel, and procedures, to host testing, verification, and validation campaigns to identify new, more reliable and efficient space technologies for other companies and research institutes. ADAMP was designed to be a modular platform that can also accommodate various payloads, from software to hardware and different propulsion modules, in its extended configuration called Extended Vehicle ADAMP (EVA).
Within the ESA GSTP program, INCAS is at the center of a highly innovative small system integration activity that will serve as a foundational element in European research on space system reuse initiatives. The demonstrator is developed to be used in experimental campaigns for ESA, industry, and academia, thus providing a long-term investment in research and substantial support for engineers and students involved in space exploration.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: The European Union needs a dynamic space sector, which is why this sector’s approach was included in a report on the future of the EU single market published in April and debated among member states. The report states that a dynamic space sector capable of thriving in fierce global competition and providing the tools for Europe’s strategic autonomy and security is essential for Europe’s future. What are INCAS’s strategic development objectives for the coming years, how do they align with European and global trends in the aerospace industry, and how do they contribute to shaping Romania’s profile as an exporter of aerospace know-how?
Adriana Ștefan: INCAS has a clear strategic vision for the coming years, aligned with global trends in the European aerospace industry. At the same time, it is an important player in the European aerospace industry and plays an essential role in the success of future aerospace programs.
INCAS’s strategic objectives for the next years are:
- Consolidating its leading position in the domestic and international market for aerospace components and subsystems;
- Increasing the institute’s internationalization by participating in European projects;
- Developing new systems based on advanced technologies by increasing R&D investments;
- Diversifying its client portfolio by attracting new partners from the aerospace industry;
- Training highly qualified human resources.
These objectives align with global trends in the aerospace industry by:
- Transitioning to a green economy: since 2020, INCAS has focused on developing sustainable aerospace solutions with reduced carbon emissions in line with the European Green Deal objectives.
- Digitalization: INCAS invests in digitalizing its processes and developing smart aerospace solutions based on data and artificial intelligence.
- Security and defense: INCAS strengthens its capabilities in space security and defense in the current geopolitical context by actively participating in EDF programs.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Such a complex field as aerospace needs well-prepared people and adequate funding to successfully complete innovation and development projects. What funding and collaboration opportunities exist at the European Union level for INCAS, and how do you intend to leverage these opportunities to support research and innovation projects?
Adriana Ștefan: At the European level, there are funding programs and instruments that INCAS can find interest to participate in and opportunities to collaborate with European entities representing the entire aviation ecosystem.
The program that addresses the needs of INCAS to a large extent is the Horizon Europe program. HE is the EU’s key funding program for research and innovation with a budget of €95.5 billion. It addresses climate change, helps achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and boosts EU competitiveness and growth. The program facilitates collaboration and strengthens the impact of research and innovation in developing, supporting and implementing EU policies while addressing global challenges. It supports the creation and better dispersion of knowledge and technologies. It creates jobs across Europe, stimulates economic growth, promotes industrial competitiveness and optimizes the impact of investments in a strengthened European Research Area. Organizations from the EU and associated countries can participate.
The cross-cutting component of the HE program – Widening Participation and Strengthening the European Area – is also of interest to INCAS – this program addresses the needs of the “new” member states, including Romania. Widening Participation and Strengthening the European within the HE contributes to building research and innovation capacity for countries less developed in terms of research and innovation. Participants will strengthen their potential for successful participation in transnational research and innovation processes, promote networking and access to excellence. Participants will be able to improve their research and innovation systems, making them stronger and enabling the EU as a whole to move forward together in line with the policy objectives of the European Research Area.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: The European Union has committed to the irreversible path of the dual green and digital transition, aiming to anchor all fields in actions to achieve this objective. What are the important funding lines in this regard, especially since European economies emerged weakened from the COVID-19 pandemic? Has the aviation sector been significantly affected?
Adriana Ștefan: The Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking (CAJU) will develop new aircraft technologies to support the European Green Deal and climate neutrality by 2050. These technologies will support net greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions of no less than 30% compared to 2020. New aircraft with this performance are expected to replace 75% of the world’s civil aviation fleet by 2050.
The European Partnership for Integrated Air Traffic Management (ATM) – SESAR 3 The digital transformation of air traffic management is making Europe’s airspace the most efficient and environmentally friendly in the world. This will support the competitiveness and recovery of the European aviation sector in a post-coronavirus Europe. Key areas: improving connectivity, air-ground integration and automation, increasing the flexibility and scalability of airspace management and the safe integration of drones.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: The illegal and unprovoked war initiated by Russia against Ukraine highlighted the necessity for Europe to develop its defense capabilities in a field where cooperation among European countries has often been fragmented. What funding programs have you identified in this regard, and what are the cooperation platforms?
Adriana Ștefan: EDA HEDI (Hub for EU Defence Innovation): HEDI will act as a platform to stimulate, facilitate, and support cooperation in defense innovation among member states while ensuring synergies with related activities of the European Commission, particularly the EU Defence Innovation Scheme, and coherence with NATO innovation initiatives such as the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA). HEDI will operate at the intersection of EDA’s existing innovation activities, serving as a catalyst and amplifier. The existing innovation framework within EDA contains the necessary tools to support collaborative defense innovation, based on three pillars: identifying innovative ideas and innovators; implementing these ideas; and raising awareness to increase the uptake of produced solutions and their application in defense.
EC EUDIS (EU Defence Innovation Scheme): EUDIS can be seen as part of the EDF and is the EU’s 2 billion EUR investment scheme to support innovation and entrepreneurship in critical technologies in the European defense industry. It proposes implementing a series of concrete measures to remove entry barriers and provide a wide range of support to help innovative EU companies bring their ideas to market and make a significant difference for EU defense.
Among the schemes presented here, the European Defence Fund (EDF) is by far the largest, with over 1 billion EUR per year. Apart from EUDIS, which is actually part of EDF, there are many opportunities for funding innovation not only in calls for disruptive technologies (open or not) or in calls dedicated to SMEs but also in ”regular” research or development calls, which are always open to innovative solutions.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: As you pointed out the funding lines that INCAS can access from the European defense funds envelope, what are the cooperation and funding opportunities at the NATO level, especially since the North Atlantic Alliance has been giving top importance to innovation and maintaining global technological supremacy for several years, and INCAS hosts one of the testing centers of the NATO DIANA Accelerator in Romania?
Adriana Ștefan: DIANA (Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic) leverages its acceleration program and testing network to bring startups together with end-users, scientists, and systems integrators to advance compelling deep tech solutions with dual-use potential for the Alliance. Among other emerging technological domains, DIANA will focus on big data, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum autonomy, biotechnology and human enhancement, energy and propulsion, new materials and advanced manufacturing, hypersonics, and space – particularly where dual-use (civil and defense) and deep-tech solutions can address challenging defense and security problems.
New challenges will be organized in 2024 (from 8 to 10), with the summer season as the starting point. All NATO nations are DIANA members. The DIANA board of directors is responsible for governance, comprising representatives from each allied country. DIANA has a regional office in London (UK) and will soon open a regional office in Halifax (Canada) and a regional hub in Tallinn (Estonia).
Additionally, the NATO Innovation Fund itself is a financial partnership among participating NATO Allies as Limited Partners and a specially created investment management component for this Fund. The Fund will prioritize investments in companies accelerated through DIANA that are based in any of the participating Fund countries (which currently include 23 NATO Allies: Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom).
At the Alliance level, there is the NATO Industrial Advisory Group (NIAG), a high-level advisory body of senior industry leaders from NATO member countries that operates within the framework of the Conference of National Armament Directors (CNAD), with the objectives of:
- Providing a forum for the free exchange of views on industrial, technical, economic, management, and other relevant aspects of armament research, development, and production within the Alliance;
- Offering industry advice to CNAD on how to encourage armament cooperation between government and industry and among industries within the Alliance;
- Ensuring optimal use of NIAG resources to assist the Main Armament Groups and their subordinate bodies in exploring international collaboration opportunities and seeking timely and effective ways to meet NATO military requirements.
The NATO Industrial Advisory Group (NIAG) provides a link to the defense industries of NATO nations through which the industrial perspective and industrial technology development can be incorporated into NATO activities.
NATO recognizes the necessity of close engagement with industry, not least to:
- Support the development of military capability requirements and implement interoperable solutions;
- Promote transatlantic technological and industrial defense cooperation;
- Provide advice on adopting open-source standards.
Effectively leveraging these opportunities will be essential for INCAS to achieve its strategic objectives and continue to play an important role in the European aerospace industry .
