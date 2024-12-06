Foreign Investors Council: NATO and EU memberships, accession to the Schengen Zone and to the OECD remain key elements for the foreign investors in Romania

The polarization of society is a “very dangerous” element, “a weapon used intentionally” by both foreign and domestic actors to try to destabilize, warned Erika Staël von Holstein, co-founder and CEO of Re-Imagine Europe (RIE), in an interview for CaleaEuropeană.ro at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“We live in extremely polarized times and this is very dangerous. One of Europe’s great mantras is the power of diversity. A difference of opinion can make us stronger. But once you create a very polarized society, you are not able to move in any direction. People who try to weaken Europe or who try to weaken democracies know this very well, so it’s also a weapon used intentionally by both foreign and domestic actors trying to destabilize. The cycle of mistrust is a problem because it focuses on our emotions,” she said.

She recalled that there are real challenges for Europe today as 45% of households in Europe are struggling to make ends meet and 20% of Europe’s population is below the poverty line.

“Instead of trying to find solutions together, these emotions are driving us apart. The one thing we see when we talk to European citizens, whatever their political perspective, is that they are not happy with the status quo. However, polarization makes it impossible to move forward, which is why it is such a dangerous element. It is a very well known fact that actors who try to destabilize intentionally support both sides of the polarized debate,” explained Erika Staël von Holstein.

Referring to the current electoral situation in Romania, Erika warned that when people feel that their values and worldview are threatened, they become “very defensive” .

“We should understand why such a large percentage of the population feels that they are not listened to. I think this is a very important point to keep in mind and it’s what we always try to present at Re-Imagine Europe. We are a non-partisan think tank, so we work with different perspectives. Diversity is a strength for democracy. People use the same words, but they can mean different things. Words like freedom can mean different things to different people. If we could unite, we could perhaps create something that works for everyone in our society”, she added.

Asked about digital tools and how they influence democracy, Erika warned that digital technologies have completely changed the world, saying that one of the areas where digital tools are being misused by people is when they use them to convince other people that their vision, whatever it is, is the right one.

“The arrival of digital technology has completely changed the world. This is a focus of the work we do at Re-Imagine Europe and I could talk for hours. One of the things I think is so important on this topic is that digital tools can be used for both good and bad. Unfortunately, what we see today is that digital tools can change and shape the whole power structure of information, and information is the most important part of any society. However, what we have seen happening is that because of algorithms and other things, they are not always utilized in the way we would like. And that’s where I think we have the wrong concept of the information ecosystem, because we still think of it as a way to deliver messages,” Erika Staël von Holstein emphasized.

She expressed confidence that things can change and that we can end up using these digital tools to “strengthen our societies”.

“Right now, obviously, we’re going in a different direction. If we manage to make this shift in mindset, we could use all this negative energy that now divides us, as a way to find the new narrative we need to solve the real problems facing European citizens across the continent. If we can be shaken up and understand that some people live in a very different reality, if we are brave enough and have the courage to admit that maybe something is not working perfectly and that we could improve some ideas, I think that would be the biggest strength and the biggest opportunity to be able to strengthen ourselves”, she continued.

Erika Staël von Holstein also pointed out that trust in institutions is declining all over the world, not just in Europe.

“People are very engaged in public debates. Maybe not always in the way we would like or hope. There is a lot of criticism and a lot of anger, but it can also be used in a positive way. And it is up to us to see whether this is just a threat or also an opportunity. It’s a matter of choice,” she added.

At the end of the interview, Erika said that Re-Imagine Europe is working a lot to try to find different ways to communicate, both in terms of how we are depolarizing society, but also looking at the cycle of distrust, and why we are seeing this growing polarization not only in Europe but around the world. She added that Re-Imagine Europe also tackles issues such as democracy and misinformation, agriculture, climate change and polarization, taxation and the economy.

“We work very concretely with European institutions, national governments, think tanks, NGOs. The world is becoming more and more uncertain, we are witnessing growing inequality, constant climate disruption, an increasingly uncertain geopolitical situation. These different perspectives can make us stronger. They can help us see things that we may not. Despite everything that is happening in the world, what I find very interesting at the moment is that Europe is listening. Europe needs to come up with new ideas, better ideas on how to do things, and people are very open to say how we can do this in a different way. And this is very encouraging, because in the next 5-10 years the world is going to change a lot and this is our chance to say what we want, not just to complain. It’s very easy to complain about what we don’t like, but we have to say, what we want and come up with real alternatives and a real desire to change the system for the better and not just to destroy what we have built with a lot of hard work. We must have the courage to try to think differently. So, if we could admit that we need to see the world differently, then we could do something amazing. And that is what I hope we can do as a European society to re-imagine Europe”, concluded Erika Staël von Holstein.

Erika Staël von Holstein is the co-founder and executive director of the organization Re-Imagine Europa (RIE). With two decades of experience in bridging science, society, and politics, she focuses on societal transformation and the impact of narratives in shaping our world.

Erika serves as an advisor to numerous national and European organizations and is a member of the International Advisory Board on Artificial Intelligence for the Spanish government. She also participates in various European expert committees, including working groups on EU science diplomacy.

As an expert in depolarization and the role of narratives, Erika has developed numerous analyses and methodologies to better understand these phenomena and propose practical solutions. In 2023, under her leadership, Re-Imagine Europa launched the first European Narrative Observatory (NODES.eu), directed scientifically by Professor Andrzej Nowak.

Previously, Erika was part of the committee supporting Luc Van den Brande, the special advisor to President Jean-Claude Juncker, for the report “Outreach towards Citizen.” She was also the chair of the Advisory Board for REIsearch and, between 2010 and 2015, served as the executive director of Atomium – the European Institute for Science, Media, and Democracy, addressing topics such as science in society, responsible research and innovation, digital science, evidence-based policymaking, and citizen engagement.

Erika has published numerous reports and articles on these subjects and is a frequent speaker and moderator at European conferences and events. She co-hosts the Reimagine TALKS podcast series, launched in collaboration with leading European media outlets in six different languages, challenging how we think about humanity’s fundamental issues.