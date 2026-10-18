Franța cere autorităților israeliene să „pună capăt actelor de terorism” după ce diplomați europeni au fost atacați de coloniști israelieni în Cisiordania

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Teodora Ion
Autor: Teodora Ion
de citit in6 min.
© Jean-Noël Barrot/ Facebook

Franța a solicitat autorităților israeliene să ia „toate măsurile necesare” pentru a „pune capăt acestor acte de terorism”, în urma unui atac comis sâmbătă de coloniști israelieni mascați împotriva unor diplomați europeni în Cisiordania, informează Politico Europe.

Într-o declarație emisă duminică, Ministerul Afacerilor Externe al Franței a afirmat: „Franța solicită autorităților israeliene să-i aresteze pe autorii acestui atac extrem de grav și să-i aducă în fața justiției.”

„În plus, autoritățile israeliene trebuie să ia toate măsurile necesare pentru a pune capăt acestor acte de terorism și pentru a asigura siguranța populației civile și a misiunilor diplomatice, așa cum le impune dreptul internațional”, mai este specificat în declarație.

Incidentul a avut loc în Taybeh, un oraș cu populație majoritar creștină situat la nord de Ierusalim, unde diplomați și alți oficiali din Franța, Polonia și Belgia asistau la recoltarea măslinelor de către localnici. Imaginile video ale atacului au arătat coloniști care se împotriveau unui convoi de diplomați și un bărbat purtând o eșarfă cu tricolorul francez, prăbușit lângă o mașină. Printre cei agresați se numără și un primar din Franța. 

„Primarul comunei Aulnoye-Aymeries a fost agresat violent de coloniști extremiști în Cisiordania”, a declarat ministrul francez de externe, Jean-Noël Barrot, pe X, adăugând că Israelul „trebuie să pună capăt de urgență acestor acte criminale”.

Ministrul belgian de Externe, Maxim Prévot, a declarat că, pe lângă agresiunea asupra primarului francez, un vehicul belgian a fost avariat în urma incidentului. El a adăugat că „autoritățile israeliene trebuie să protejeze palestinienii, să asigure siguranța diplomaților și a jurnaliștilor și să îi aducă pe cei responsabili în fața justiției” și a afirmat că Belgia „va continua să facă presiuni pentru ca UE să impună sancțiuni împotriva celor responsabili de această violență și a celor care îi susțin”.

Duminică dimineață, un purtător de cuvânt al UE a declarat că Uniunea „condamnă cu fermitate” atacurile comise de coloniști violenți în Cisiordania, „inclusiv cele îndreptate împotriva diplomaților europeni”.

Purtătorul de cuvânt a adăugat: „Luăm act în mod pozitiv de declarațiile mai multor reprezentanți israelieni care au condamnat atacurile, dar ne așteptăm la asumarea deplină a responsabilității, precum și la măsuri eficiente pentru a preveni continuarea actelor de violență și a hărțuirii violente împotriva palestinienilor, inclusiv în timpul sezonului de recoltare a măslinelor, care se desfășoară în prezent, precum și împotriva jurnaliștilor.”

Într-o postare pe X, Forțele de Apărare ale Israelului (IDF) au condamnat cu fermitate „actul grav de violență care a avut loc în zona Taybeh, în timpul căruia reprezentanții diplomatici au fost atacați de protestatari israelieni”.

IDF a adăugat că „conform unei anchete preliminare, niciun soldat al IDF nu se afla la fața locului în momentul atacului”.

Cu toate acestea, biroul prim-ministrului israelian Benjamin Netanyahu a îndemnat la prudență „înainte de a trage concluzii” pe baza relatărilor privind atacul, subliniind totodată că „orice act de violență împotriva diplomaților este inacceptabil”.

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Teodora Ion
Teodora Ionhttp://www.caleaeuropeana.ro
Teodora Mirel este redactor-șef adjunct și specialistă în domeniul relațiilor internaționale. Ariile sale de interes includ reconfigurarea relației dintre Uniunea Europeană și Marea Britanie în epoca post-Brexit, promovarea multilateralismului în contextul reașezării raporturilor de putere la nivel global și combaterea dezinformării ca acțiune de protejare a democrațiilor.

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