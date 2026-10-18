Franța cere autorităților israeliene să „pună capăt actelor de terorism” după ce diplomați europeni au fost atacați de coloniști israelieni în Cisiordania

Franța a solicitat autorităților israeliene să ia „toate măsurile necesare” pentru a „pune capăt acestor acte de terorism”, în urma unui atac comis sâmbătă de coloniști israelieni mascați împotriva unor diplomați europeni în Cisiordania, informează Politico Europe.

Într-o declarație emisă duminică, Ministerul Afacerilor Externe al Franței a afirmat: „Franța solicită autorităților israeliene să-i aresteze pe autorii acestui atac extrem de grav și să-i aducă în fața justiției.”

„În plus, autoritățile israeliene trebuie să ia toate măsurile necesare pentru a pune capăt acestor acte de terorism și pentru a asigura siguranța populației civile și a misiunilor diplomatice, așa cum le impune dreptul internațional”, mai este specificat în declarație.

Incidentul a avut loc în Taybeh, un oraș cu populație majoritar creștină situat la nord de Ierusalim, unde diplomați și alți oficiali din Franța, Polonia și Belgia asistau la recoltarea măslinelor de către localnici. Imaginile video ale atacului au arătat coloniști care se împotriveau unui convoi de diplomați și un bărbat purtând o eșarfă cu tricolorul francez, prăbușit lângă o mașină. Printre cei agresați se numără și un primar din Franța.

🚨 BREAKING: Israeli settlers attack European diplomats in the West Bank Diplomats from France, Belgium and Poland visited the Palestinian village of Taybeh during the olive harvest. There, their vehicles were surrounded by seven masked men on ATVs. The attackers demanded to see the diplomats’ IDs, began throwing stones at their vehicles and smashed a window of a Belgian consulate car. Source: Clash Report — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 17, 2026

„Primarul comunei Aulnoye-Aymeries a fost agresat violent de coloniști extremiști în Cisiordania”, a declarat ministrul francez de externe, Jean-Noël Barrot, pe X, adăugând că Israelul „trebuie să pună capăt de urgență acestor acte criminale”.

Le maire de la commune d’Aulnoye-Aymeries a été violemment agressé par des colons extrémistes en Cisjordanie. Nous sommes en lien avec lui. Les autorités israéliennes doivent impérativement arrêter les responsables de ces actes révoltants et les traduire en justice. Elles doivent de toute urgence faire cesser ces violences criminelles et garantir la sécurité des populations civiles, comme elles en ont l’obligation en vertu du droit international. — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) October 17, 2026

Ministrul belgian de Externe, Maxim Prévot, a declarat că, pe lângă agresiunea asupra primarului francez, un vehicul belgian a fost avariat în urma incidentului. El a adăugat că „autoritățile israeliene trebuie să protejeze palestinienii, să asigure siguranța diplomaților și a jurnaliștilor și să îi aducă pe cei responsabili în fața justiției” și a afirmat că Belgia „va continua să facă presiuni pentru ca UE să impună sancțiuni împotriva celor responsabili de această violență și a celor care îi susțin”.

🇵🇸 I condemn in the strongest terms the attack by masked settlers in Taybeh, in the occupied West Bank, against Palestinians, our Consul General, French and Polish diplomats as well as catholic representatives. A French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle damaged. Our team is safe. Palestinians face this violence every day. Settlers also target journalists reporting on it and diplomats. Harvesting olives, reporting the news or carrying out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk of attack. As the occupying power, Israeli authorities must protect Palestinians, ensure the safety of diplomats and journalists, and bring those responsible to justice. Impunity for violent settlers must end. Belgium will continue to press for EU sanctions against those responsible for this violence and those who support them. This violence cannot be separated from Israel’s illegal settlement policy. Belgium condemns settlement expansion and attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land. The occupation of the Palestinian territory must end. @BelgiumMFA @BelgiumJRS — Maxime PREVOT (@prevotmaxime) October 17, 2026

Duminică dimineață, un purtător de cuvânt al UE a declarat că Uniunea „condamnă cu fermitate” atacurile comise de coloniști violenți în Cisiordania, „inclusiv cele îndreptate împotriva diplomaților europeni”.

Purtătorul de cuvânt a adăugat: „Luăm act în mod pozitiv de declarațiile mai multor reprezentanți israelieni care au condamnat atacurile, dar ne așteptăm la asumarea deplină a responsabilității, precum și la măsuri eficiente pentru a preveni continuarea actelor de violență și a hărțuirii violente împotriva palestinienilor, inclusiv în timpul sezonului de recoltare a măslinelor, care se desfășoară în prezent, precum și împotriva jurnaliștilor.”

Într-o postare pe X, Forțele de Apărare ale Israelului (IDF) au condamnat cu fermitate „actul grav de violență care a avut loc în zona Taybeh, în timpul căruia reprezentanții diplomatici au fost atacați de protestatari israelieni”.

The IDF strongly condemns the severe act of violence that took place in the area of Taybeh, during which diplomatic representatives were attacked by Israeli rioters. Police forces and forensic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District are entering the area accompanied by IDF soldiers and will begin collecting findings and evidence, as well as taking testimonies, in support of an investigation that has been opened. The consulate’s visit was not coordinated with the IDF. Such coordination is important to prevent incidents of this kind. According to a preliminary inquiry, no IDF soldiers were present at the scene at the time of the attack. The report was sent to the brigade operations room, which is designated to receive reports from security personnel only, and not from civilians. The operations room receives dozens of operational reports each day and responds only to authorized personnel, not civilians. It should be emphasized that other designated channels are available for civilians to submit complaints. All circumstances surrounding the incident will be examined. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2026

IDF a adăugat că „conform unei anchete preliminare, niciun soldat al IDF nu se afla la fața locului în momentul atacului”.

Cu toate acestea, biroul prim-ministrului israelian Benjamin Netanyahu a îndemnat la prudență „înainte de a trage concluzii” pe baza relatărilor privind atacul, subliniind totodată că „orice act de violență împotriva diplomaților este inacceptabil”.