Gala Premiilor MLNR ediția a XI-a 2024. Șapte români de excepție au fost premiați pentru contribuția la dezvoltarea cunoașterii și progresului social

The National Grand Lodge of Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Academy, the Ministry of Culture and Babeș Bolyai University of Cluj Napoca, University of Bucharest, ASE, Carol Davila University of Medicine Bucharest, Alexandru Ioan Cuza University Iasi, West University of Timisoara, SNSPA, Constantin Brâncuși National University of Arts Bucharest, George Enescu University of Arts Iasi, Transylvania University of Brasov, Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu, University of Craiova, organizes on the premises of the Romanian Athenaeum, on June 21, 2024, starting at 6 pm. 00, the 11th edition of the National Grand Lodge of Romania Awards Gala, according to a press release forwarded to caleaeuropeana.ro.

During the Gala, 7 awards of 10,000 euros each will be given for the following fields of reference:

– Grigore Moisil Award for Exact Sciences;

– Henri Coandă Award for Applied Sciences;

– Carol Davila Award for Medicine;

– Eugeniu Carada Award for Economics;

– Nicolae Titulescu Award for Diplomacy and Political Science;

– Spiru Haret Award for Education, Environment, IT.

– Constantin Brâncuși Award for Art and Culture;

The M.L.N.R. Awards Gala aims at stimulating and developing knowledge in any field of research, including the socio-human sciences, both through fundamental research and advanced research for the development of complex problems, through the acquisition of new knowledge on phenomena and processes, the formulation and validation of original hypotheses, conceptual models and theories.

The prizes are awarded to all Romanian citizens resident or non-resident on the territory of Romania, regardless of sex, religion or age, whether they are Masons or laymen, who, during the year preceding the awarding of the prizes, had produced a work, discovery, invention or innovation, had issued a theory, theorem, equation, had developed a technique, method, process with macro-social impact in one of the 7 award-winning fields or, by exercising their profession or public dignity, had brought important services or benefits to the country.