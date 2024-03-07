ENGLISH
Harghita County Council and the European Committee of the Regions organise a local dialogue on biodiversity protection and coexistence with large carnivores in Europe (LIVE, 8 March, 09.00)
Harghita County Council, together with the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), is organising a local dialogue in Miercurea-Ciuc on Friday, 8 March 2024 on the protection of biodiversity and the coexistence of large carnivores in Europe, based on the draft opinion of CoR on this issue, coordinated by the President of Harghita County Council, Csaba Borboly (EPP-RO), as rapporteur.
Entitled “Biodiversity protection and coexistence with large carnivores in Europe – Challenges and opportunities for local and regional authorities –“, the event will start at 09.00 and will be broadcast LIVE on CaleaEuropeană.ro and on the Calea Europeană Facebook page.
The event will address both the European, national, and local dimensions of the topic. The full agenda is available here.
The first part of the dialogue will address the European perspective and will start with a presentation by the rapporteur, President of CJ Harghita Csaba Borboly, followed by a debate with László Csák, who will present the expert’s point of view, and Robert Zeman (CZ/ECR), shadow rapporteur at the European Committee of the Regions.
The panel will also include MEP Herbert Dorfmann and Dr Miklós Heltai, Director of the MATE Wildlife Management Institute.
The second part of the dialogue will address “Protection of biological diversity and coexistence with large carnivores in Romania and Harghita County”. This panel will include:
– Gabriel Oltean, Ministerial Advisor, Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests;
– Levente Miklós, Rural Development Association of Harghita County Council, on “Wildlife damage caused by brown bears in Harghita County. Aggregated data of the last ten years”;
– Director Dr. Róbert Szép, Research and Development Institute for Wildlife and Mountain Resources Management, on “Practical research results of the Institute for Research and Development of Wildlife and Mountain Resources”;
– Hadnagy Lehel, Engineer, Silos Hunting Association, on “To shoot or not to shoot – the situation of bears through the eyes of a game manager in Harghita”;
During this panel, Professor Dr. Ovidiu Ionescu, ICAS, and Dr. Valeria Salvatore, ecologist, Institute of Applied Ecology, Italy, will deliver video messages on “Regional platform support in meeting the challenges posed by coexistence with large carnivores in 2024”.
The local dialogue is moderated by journalist Dan Cărbunaru, director of CaleaEuropeană.ro.
The aim of the event is to bring together local and regional authorities, scientific experts, and stakeholders, providing an opportunity to share experiences and ideas on biodiversity conservation and coexistence with large carnivores, considering Romanian legislation.
Professional presentations in various fields will contribute to a deeper understanding of current challenges and possible solutions, while networking sessions will provide an opportunity to make new connections and exchange ideas.
PNL: The EPP Congress in Bucharest will bring together 2,000 delegates from 40 countries, including the Presidents of the European Commission and European Parliament and EPP state leaders
More than 2,000 delegates from over 40 countries, including the President of the European Commission, the President of the European Parliament, heads of state and government, European People’s Party leaders, and European Commissioners from the EPP political family, will meet next week in Bucharest, according to an announcement on Wednesday made by the National Liberal Party, co-host of the political event.
The European People’s Party (EPP) Congress will take place on 6 and 7 March at Romexpo.
“The EPP’s visit to Bucharest is a sign of solidarity of the whole European Union with Romania and the states in the vicinity of the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine,” PNL said in a statement.
The EPP Congress will prepare the 6-9 June elections for the European Parliament, adopt the manifesto of the European People’s Party and elect the candidate at the head of the list for the European elections and, implicitly, the candidate for the European Commission presidency.
The main event of the Congress will be the nomination of the candidate to head the European Commission, namely Ursula von der Leyen, the current chief of the European executive, who is also the only candidate.
The meeting in Bucharest is hosted by the National Liberal Party in partnership with the European People’s Party.
Bucharest already hosted a congress of the European People’s Party in October 2012.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will be the leaders delivering the closing remarks at the European People’s Party Congress in Bucharest, where the EU’s largest political family will set out its strategy and election manifesto for the 6-9 June European Parliament elections and nominate their lead candidate for President of the European Commission.
The announcement was made earlier this month by the party’s leader, German Manfred Weber, who is also chairman of the EPP group in the European Parliament, during a discussion with Romanian journalists.
The election manifesto of PNL is also expected to be presented in the context of the EPP Congress in Bucharest.
The Congress will be inaugurated by EPP President Manfred Weber and PNL President Nicolae Ciucă, with all the heads of state and government of the EPP member parties who will be present in Bucharest delivering speeches.
Robert Lupițu, editor-in-chief of CaleaEuropeana.ro, to deliver an EU Affairs Journalism course as Visiting Scholar at the University of Florida
CaleaEuropeana.ro, a leading platform for European affairs reporting in Romania and Europe, is pleased to announce that Robert Lupițu, the Editor-in-Chief, has been invited to be a Visiting Scholar at the Center for European Studies of the University of Florida (UF), in the United States of America. In this capacity, Robert Lupițu will be teaching a course titled “EU Integration in Practice: Reporting on the European Union” between 26th of February and 1st of March 2024, at UF, in Gainesville.
The course, which will offered to students at the University of Florida, aims to provide practical and meaningful insights into the field of European Union reporting and journalism. Drawing on Robert’s experience in covering European affairs the course will explore key topics such as EU institutions, policymaking processes, current events, and journalistic best practices in reporting on the EU.
Still a young journalist in his early 30s, but with ten years of experience in the field, Robert’s career as a journalist is bound by major EU and NATO meetings coverage, including summits that have decided EU leadership, EU budget, sanctions on Russia or NATO’s biggest collective reinforcement since the end of the Cold War, while he is also the Romanian journalist that takes part, since 2018, at each edition of the Munich Security Conference.
“I am honoured to have the opportunity to share my insights and experiences with the students at the University of Florida and I would like to thank the Center for European Studies and professor Amie Kreppel, director of UF Jean Monnet Center of Excellence, for inviting me. 2024 is a year with great resonance in Europe and in the US, with elections on both sides of the North Atlantic and a landmark in the history of Eastern Europe joining both EU and NATO, with Romania marking 20 years of NATO accession and 20 years since finalising EU accession negotiations. Reporting on the European Union is a way of life, because never in the history of the European continent, local, regional, national, and European matters have been inter-linked as in present times”, Robert Lupițu said.
The “EU Integration in Practice: Reporting on the European Union” course examines contemporary journalism in a European context. The class will explore the opportunities and challenges of covering political, economic, and social issues explicitly from a ‘European’ rather than a ‘local’ and ‘national’ perspective. Students in the course will discuss the role of journalism in the context of European integration and the media impact.
The Center of European Studies is housed within the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
The University of Florida (UF) is a prestigious public research university located in Gainesville, Florida. Established in 1853, UF is one of the oldest universities in the state and is consistently ranked among the top public universities in the United States.
The Romanian Space Agency hosted the 78th Steering Committee and 33rd Coordination Committee of the European Partnership for Space Surveillance and Tracking (SST)
On February 19-21, the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA) hosted in Bucharest the 78th Steering Committee and 33rd Coordination Committee of the European Union Space Surveillance and Tracking Partnership (EU SST) at the National Military Club. Delegates from constituting Member States of EU SST addressed strategic developments in the field of space surveillance and tracking, emphasizing the importance of ensuring space safety and sustainability, and of fostering the competitiveness of the European industry and start-ups in the SSA domain.
According to a press release issued to CaleaEuropeană.ro, Romanian officials, representing ROSA, the Ministry of Defense (MoD), Special Telecommunication Service, and COMOTI – the National Institute for Research and Development in Turbomachinery, presented Romania’s contributions to European and international efforts to maintain safety standards in both military and civilian use of space.
The Chair, Dr. Pascal Faucher, in his opening remarks, presented efforts and main achievements of the EU SST Partnership, thanked Romanian delegates for the wonderful organization and extended greetings to Dr. Ulpia Botezatu for the Romanian presidency of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee, of the subsidiary bodies of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.
