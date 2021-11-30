EPP MEP Vasile Blaga: The EU budget for 2022 boosted with significant additional funding for research and health

Watch LIVE the PACT for Health event:

“This is the right time to put Health at the forefront and unite all of us – policy makers, political parties, patient associations, experts, doctors and industry – around this Health Innovation Pact to rapidly improve the health system and meet the expectations of Romanian patients. The new Government has a unique opportunity to analyse, take up and prioritise the measures already identified in the collaborative document we are proposing. Thus, the innovative pharmaceutical industry, which demonstrated unprecedented mobilization during the COVID-19 pandemic, is positioned as a partner in increasing Romanian patients’ access to innovative medicines and therapeutic solutions”, said Alina Culcea, President of ARPIM.

”Partnerships with the pharmaceutical industry are extremely important for access to innovative molecules. Access is only possible with such partnerships. In Romania, we can also find convenient solutions that make it possible for patients to access innovative molecules. We can discuss this quietly once we get through this crisis and I believe we can make it happen,” said the Minister-designate for Health.” – Alexandru Rafila, Minister of Health.

“The last 2 years have been quite hard, years in which we have seen the need for collaboration, even if sometimes less accessible, of the authorities with the pharmaceutical industry, with central authorities, with local authorities, in the context that we still want to make an important step in everything that means health.

I have been talking about the need for health reforms since the year I was a minister. I believe that more in-depth discussions and legislation that responds to current needs are the solutions that we must find together at this time. The “new” in Romanian health, perceived by our other neighbours as a state of normality, should overcome some barriers. The barriers that you and I have encountered are on two levels: the level of those who approve or are studying these medicines and the level of legislation that must allow these medicines to enter the Romanian market as quickly as possible” – Nelu Tătaru, Chairman of the Health and Family Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

“We need to identify a partnership that has the right impact, a partnership that defines the missing cog that is most appropriate to prioritise at this time. We want to create all the conditions to standardise access and standards of health services at European level. The current context is forcing us to modernise and align legislation with European standards.

If we do not have practices and legislation aligned with the practices of other Member States, it is clear that Romania cannot keep up with the access to medicines that other countries offer their patients. By aligning with European standards, Romania becomes attractive to the whole manufacturing industry, which will bring real benefits to patients. Such a pact and initiative can solve important barriers and problems. ” – Andrei Baciu, State Secretary in Ministry of Health

“Adequate and effective funding for health care and better health policies lead to better health outcomes, but they also lead to improved economic and fiscal indicators. I would like to stress that medicine should not be seen as a box isolated from the rest of the health system. Innovative medicines bring value throughout the health system. From reducing side effects, to reducing hospital days and the need for medical procedures in hospital,” said Dr Ioana Bianchi.

“The health crisis caused by the pandemic and the measures taken by the European Commission to support Member States and to improve coordination at EU level have put us firmly on the path towards a Health Union. Innovative therapies are not reaching European patients with the same speed, and some may not have access at all due to shortages. In addition, health systems and patients are finding it difficult to bear the costs of medicines” – Ramona Chiriac, Head of the European Commission Representation in Romania

“I unquestionably believe that innovation underpins the evolution of medical science and practice. Let’s face it, medical research has transformed our lives in the most profound ways and continues to do so at an ever-increasing pace. The evolving dynamics of new personalised therapies, new methods of diagnosis and intervention in complex cases, even with the support of artificial intelligence, telemonitoring, teleconsultation I think are enlightening examples, even the development and so rapid development of effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 is further proof. The healthcare system is under more pressure to innovate than ever before. I believe that with the right political support (…) we can ensure the sustainability of the new paradigm of care. For this we need a health innovation pact that allows us to address the multiple challenges of capitalising on innovative concepts and that can really support the transfer of innovation into clinical practice” – Diana-Loreta Păun, Presidential Adviser

“At the moment, the Romanian patient does not have access to about 40% of the innovative products that are currently used in Western Europe, there are many reasons for this, but if we look at the other aspects, including our legislation, I think we have a lot to do” – Laszlo Attila, Secretary Senate Health Committee

”The major concern of the Romanian citizen is related to health: “64.3% of the Romanian respondents to the Public Health Barometer believe that health is the most acute problem they face today. Thus, if there is something to be done to satisfy the majority of the population and to have the highest level of public visibility, it must be done at health level. The most effective, including politically, is to start with health. The population at the 65% level is looking at health. This is the sociological reality”, said Prof. Univ. Dr. Dan Dungaciu

“Innovation saves lives. There are many patients with autoimmune diseases who 15 years ago had no treatment options at all, or only had access to treatments with many side effects, and now they are benefiting from all these innovative therapies that have practically changed their lives, made them forget they have a chronic disease and can now do what they never dreamed of years ago. It is clear that we need access to innovation, it is clear that we need more education on the innovation side. That’s what we do as a patient association, we try to bring as much information as possible to people. The pandemic has kick-started a medical education system and that is a good part of the pandemic, because it has forced an openness to medical topics. I hope that mechanisms will be found to increase access to innovative therapies”, said Rozalina Lăpădatu, President of the Association of Patients with Autoimmune Diseases

ARPIM 25 years

The Romanian Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPIM) – an organisation that supports the common objectives of the 27 leading international pharmaceutical companies producing original medicines in Romania – celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. During all this time, the main objective of the Association has been to increase the access of Romanian patients to medicines, to improve the quality of life of patients and implicitly to increase the life expectancy of Romanians, through collaboration and partnership with all the actors involved in the field.

ARPIM members are constantly investing in research and development in order to provide doctors and patients with original and innovative medicines that save thousands of lives every year.